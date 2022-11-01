Read full article on original website
The Boys Spinoff Reportedly Casts Former Marvel Star
Another familiar face is joining the world of The Boys. New reports suggest Thor: Ragnarok star Clancy Brown has joined the cast of the franchise's first live-action spin-off. According to One Take News, Brown will be appearing in The Boys: Gen V, though his exact character has yet to be revealed.
Fantastic Beasts 4 and 5, Harry Potter Spinoffs Reportedly Stalled at Warner Bros. Discovery
The Harry Potter franchise is in a very challenging spot at the moment, due in large part to the rhetoric of author and creator J.K. Rowling. In addition to consumers taking issue with Rowling, it also appears as though the franchise is stuck in the mud at Warner Bros. Discovery, despite that fact that CEO David Zaslav admitted this week he wants to continue building the on-screen Wizarding World with Rowling.
Bob Odenkirk Rumored to Be Up for Secret Marvel Role in Wonder Man
Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk is rumored to be up for a role in Mavel's Wonder Man series on Disney+. Like most Marvel Studios castings, who Odenkirk would be playing in Wonder Man is not known; sources close to Illuminerdi are claiming that Odenkirk is up for the role of the manager to Simon Williams, aka Wonder Man. The distinguishing twist in Wonder Man's story is that he isn't just a superhero but also a famous actor, whose career rises with superpowered status.
Star Wars: Moff Gideon Rumored to Be Sporting New Look in The Mandalorian Season 3
In his various appearances in The Mandalorian, Giancarlo Esposito's Moff Gideon largely relied on his ruthless and strategic actions to intimidate others, but according to a new rumor from Star Wars New Net, the villain might be taking on an intense look to strike fear into the hearts of his adversaries in Season 3 of the series. In fact, their report implies that Gideon could even be taking a style cue from Din Djarin himself when it comes to his ensemble, managing to utilize pieces of equipment that would be both fashionable and functional. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2023.
Jackie Chan Almost Starred in One of 2022's Biggest Movies
One of the biggest cinematic surprises of 2022 has definitely been Everything Everywhere All At Once, the genre-bending A24 film that ended up becoming an instant cult classic when it debuted earlier this year. The film, which has officially become the highest-grossing A24 project yet, takes an emotional and oft-bizarre approach to the themes of family and the multiverse — one that almost starred a surprising actor. As a new deep dive from The Hollywood Reporter reveals, the film was originally written with action movie icon Jackie Chan in the lead role, with Michelle Yeoh cast as his character's wife. When Chan was unavailable to appear in the film, the script was rewritten to have Yeoh lead the entire project, which ultimately ended up carrying over into the finished film.
Another Chicago Med Star Just Left the Series
NBC's beloved One Chicago franchise is losing yet another star this year. During Wednesday night's new episode of Chicago Med, Asjha Cooper's character, Vanessa Taylor, announced that she had plans away from the hospital, effectively writing her off of the series. Following the episode's airing, Variety confirmed that Cooper had officially left the series and Wednesday represented her last episode of Chicago Med.
Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds's Spirited Gets Second Trailer
Apple TV+ has released a second trailer for Spirited, and while the first leaned heavily on the personalities of stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, this time around audiences can get a lot more of a sense for how the world of the movie functions. Here, we learn that the story of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol didn't just happen to Ebenezer Scrooge, but is something that happens to one person every year. This time around, Ferrell's Ghost has chosen Reynolds's character, over the objections of others who believe him to be un-fixable. But it also looks like there might be something more going on, as Ferrell's character seems to be preoccupied with a woman who works for Reynolds.
Kaguya-sama: Love is War Ending Sees Japan's Top Cosplayer Celebrate The Series
Kaguya-sama: Love is War has brought its long-running romantic comedy to an end with the latest chapter, and the top cosplayer from Japan is going all out for it with some special Kaguya Shinomiya cosplay! Aka Akasaka's long-running romantic comedy series first kicked off its run in the pages of Shueisha's Miracle Jump back in 2015 before moving on to Weekly Young Jump for the duration of its run. Following 280 plus chapters of the series bringing Kaguya and Miyuki Shirogane closer together, now the series has come to an end with its latest release ending their story for now.
Jennifer Lawrence Says Adele Warned Her Not to Star in One of Her Worst Movies
Jennifer Lawrence has sported an eclectic filmography over the years, from Oscar-winning dramas to blockbuster fare like The Hunger Games and X-Men franchises. After taking a hiatus from screen acting after 2019's X-Men film Dark Phoenix, Lawrence has begun to speak more candidly about some of the less-than-perfect projects that she's taken on — including one that another A-lister tried to warn her about. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Lawrence revealed that she's not necessarily proud of Passengers, the critically-panned 2018 sci-fi film she co-starred in with Chris Pratt. As it turns out, superstar recording artist Adele actually told Lawrence not to sign on to the project, and Lawrence acknowledges that she "should have listened to her."
Breaking Bad and Westworld Star Aaron Paul Legally Changes His Name
Breaking Bad and Westworld star Aaron Paul has legally changed his name to... Aaron Paul. If your confused by that, know that Aaron Paul was originally born to the name "Aaron Paul Sturtevant," so this is indeed a significant change, even if the actor's legion of fans have never known him by any other name.
Netflix's Dahmer Falls Out of Top 10 After New Thriller, Crime Doc Released
After over a month of domaining Netflix, the hit original series DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has fallen out of the streaming service's daily Top 10 entirely for the first time. The Evan Peters-starring series has been a fan-favorite ever since it premiered, despite courting controversy the entire time as well. Premiering in September, the series arrived at the exact right time that people were looking for new horror content to watch ahead of the Halloween season, catapulting the series to the #2 English-language TV series of All-Time on Netflix. Now that October is over? Dahmer is done.
The Witcher Report Reveals New Details on Henry Cavill Leaving
Last week, Netflix announced that Henry Cavill was leaving his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher following Season 3. Taking over the role for Season 4 and beyond will be Liam Hemsworth. At the time of the announcement, zero insight was provided by any party as to why Cavill was leaving. The prevailing assumption was that it was due to scheduling conflicts, but it may not be this simple.
Weird Al Yankovic Addresses the Truth About His Relationship With Madonna
Whatever DID happen between Weird Al Yankovic and Madonna? Well, Weird Al is addressing where the line between truth and fiction should get drawn. Yankovic's new biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is premiering on The Roku Channel today, and as a mass audience of viewers finally gets to see the film, there are certainly going to be a lot of questions about how close the movie hems to real life (or not).
Marvel's Ironheart Appear to Have Wrapped Production
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever getting ready to hit theaters next week, fans have been excited to see the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wakanda Forever has been receiving some pretty good reviews, making it look like the perfect ending to Phase Four of the MCU. The film will show us how the studio plans to replace the late Chadwick Boseman as well as introduce us to Riri Williams / Ironheart. Ironheart will also be getting a series on Disney+ that will be produced by Ryan Coogler and will give fans a more in depth look at the character. The series will also star Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Lyric Ross with Sasha Baron Cohen rumored to appear as Mephisto. Ironheart has been filming for the past few months and now it seems that they might have wrapped.
Quentin Tarantino Reveals the Reason He's Never Done a Marvel or DC Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Universe of films has managed to enlist a number of impressive filmmakers into their ranks, and despite Quentin Tarantino clearly having a love for comic books, he recently recalled that he hasn't helmed any pictures in those franchises as he's not a "hired hand" to just come in and direct an installment in either franchise. Even though a number of filmmakers in both franchises have expressed the freedom they feel they have with bringing stories to life, the nature of the franchise means it has to fit into a certain formula and connect to other characters and points in time, which would seemingly be a deterrent for Tarantino.
Adult Swim Cancels Fan-Favorite Series After Rescuing It From Netflix
Adult Swim has cancelled a major fan-favorite series after rescuing from its previous Netflix cancellation in a shocking move after two seasons with the network. Lisa Hanawalt's Tuca & Bertie originally debuted as an original animated series with Netflix, but was not picked up for a second season until Adult Swim had revealed that they actually picked up the series for a new batch of episodes. The second season turned out to be such a success with Adult Swim that it was followed up by a third season that debuted earlier this Summer. Unfortunately, that's going to be it for now.
Henry Cavill's Superman Cameo Secret Was Kept From the Black Adam Cast Until Premiere
Black Adam didn't really do the greatest job of protecting the secret of its major post-credits scene reveal, which officially brought Henry Cavill's Superman back to the DC Universe. The entire world learned from leaks after the first screenings of Black Adam that Cavill was back as Superman – to the point that the cast and crew of Black Adam didn't even avoid the subject while doing red carpets for the film's premiere. However, it turns out that the cast of Black Adam only found out that Superman was in their film around the same time the fans did!
Loki's TVA Agents Nearly Had Major Super-Powered Suits
Loki's TVA agents could have looked very different on Disney+. New images from Marvel Studios' Loki: The Art of the Series have fans wondering what could have been. Wunmi Mosaku and her fellow hunters were outfitted like shock troopers in the Marvel Studios show. But, Loki's resident authority had some designs that wouldn't have looked out of place in Halo or Destiny at one point in development. Arm shielding and exoskeleton touches not that different from Green Goblin's redesign in Spider-Man: No Way Home are all over these images. It's curious to think how that would have changed the feel of the series for some of the people watching at home. Check out the wild pictures for yourself down below!
Hugh Jackman Reveals His Favorite Superhero Movie Is a DC Film
Hugh Jackman is a name that's synonymous with Marvel. The actor made his comic book movie debut way back in 2000 when he played Wolverine in X-Men, and he went on to star in many more films as the character up until Logan in 2017. Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Despite the actor's long Marvel history, his favorite superhero movie is actually a DC film. Jackman was recently interviewed by Variety and revealed his love for The Dark Knight.
Titans Introduces Key DC Comics Villain In Season 4
HBO Max has officially premiered the first two episodes of Titans season four, and it's definitely treading some familiar ground. Titans has taken us back to the supernatural side of the DC Universe and has even introduced us to a very specific villain from the comics. The following contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Titans season four. During the first two episodes of the season we get introduced to Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente), who is clearly up to no good and even murders another iconic DC Comics villain. From what we see, it seems that Mother Mayhem will be a formidable opponent for the Titans to take on.
