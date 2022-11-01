With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever getting ready to hit theaters next week, fans have been excited to see the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wakanda Forever has been receiving some pretty good reviews, making it look like the perfect ending to Phase Four of the MCU. The film will show us how the studio plans to replace the late Chadwick Boseman as well as introduce us to Riri Williams / Ironheart. Ironheart will also be getting a series on Disney+ that will be produced by Ryan Coogler and will give fans a more in depth look at the character. The series will also star Anthony Ramos, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Lyric Ross with Sasha Baron Cohen rumored to appear as Mephisto. Ironheart has been filming for the past few months and now it seems that they might have wrapped.

1 DAY AGO