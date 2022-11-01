Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Related
WLKY.com
St. X football breezes past Southern in first round of playoffs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Xavier High School football crushed Southern in the first round of the KHSAA Class 6A playoffs Thursday night. The Tigers, a clear favorite to repeat as 6A champions this year, set the tempo in the first three minutes of the game. Senior quarterback Trevor Havill connected with Kyle Krupp for a five-yard touchdown.
Three Bold Predictions for UC Basketball in 2022-23
Cincinnati tips of the season in just three days.
WKRC
Report: Xavier interested in adding football team
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier is reportedly looking into adding a football team to its athletics programs. Musketeer Report posted on Thursday that Xavier adding football was "likely to happen," according to sources. The expected timetable is within the next year or two. The team is expected to compete in the...
WLWT 5
SCORES: Cincinnati, northern Kentucky high school football
This is the first week that the entire TriStatefootball.com coverage area is in playoff action. We are three weeks into the Indiana playoffs, two weeks into Ohio playoffs, and kicking off Kentucky playoffs this week. Ohio saw some major upsets in the first round of the playoffs. Could we see...
247Sports
5 things to watch in Xavier's exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan
Xavier will play its lone public preseason exhibition Wednesday night against Division II Kentucky Wesleyan at the Cintas Center. Sean Miller preaches toughness and discipline on the defensive end, two areas Xavier needs to improve from last year. After a poor performance on Sunday in the scrimmage against Vanderbilt, you can guarantee getting a better effort on the defensive end will be at the top of the coaching staff's priority list for this exhibition matchup. If certain guys aren't able to pick up their level of play on that end, they could be costing themselves minutes to start the regular season.
Taft football team prepares for a regional quarterfinal Friday
Taft High School football coach Tyler Williams reflects on the Senators' first-round win over CHCA and a look ahead to regional quarterfinal against visiting Alter this Friday night.
Fox 19
Family remembers youth football coach slain in front of players
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The loved ones of a youth football coach gunned down in front of his players last month describe him as an innocent man who inspired those around him. Jermaine Knox, 37, died outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Larch Avenue on Oct. 18. Knox’s fiancée, Landy...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Pete Rose Gambling News
Pete Rose has been permanently banned from Major League Baseball for over 30 years due to gambling. Despite his past--or perhaps because of it--Rose was chosen to place the first legal bet at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on Jan. 1, 2023. "Other local sports stars will join Rose at...
WLWT 5
Hamilton County misses cut of Paycor Stadium naming deal
CINCINNATI — Expressing frustration, disappointment and puzzlement Wednesday, all three Hamilton County Commissioners reiterated a public call for specific details of the Bengals stadium naming rights deal. It has been almost three months since the Bengals announced the new Paycor Stadium brand. According to the stadium owner, which is...
WKRC
Zillow rankings: Cincinnati's wealthiest areas
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - It takes more than $100,000 in annual income to live Greater Cincinnati's 12 wealthiest areas. According to Zillow Group Inc., the ZIP code that includes Terrace Park boasts a median home value of $636,727, with residents needing to earn $166,000 to afford the area. That makes it the wealthiest area within the region.
linknky.com
Photos: early voting in Northern Kentucky
Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot early. In Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties voters can place their early votes until Nov. 5. Plenty of citizens have been doing their civic duty early over the past few days, check out what we’ve seen so far at Northern Kentucky polling stations:
linknky.com
From 12 to 9: Shrinking Erlanger council race threatens to push out incumbents
Editor’s note: LINK nky sent a candidate questionnaire by email to every candidate in the race and received responses from six individuals. Ryan Elmore, Don Skidmore, Renee Skidmore, Stephen Knipper, and Frank Wichmann did not return a request for their campaign information. This story has been updated to include...
WLWT 5
Strong cold front on the way
One more day of sunshine before a strong cold front sweeps through Cincinnati. That brings us wind driven rain!
linknky.com
Comal unveils mural as it opens more indoor space
Comal restaurant in downtown Fort Thomas opened last spring and began operations with a carryout menu. The restaurant’s tacos and tostadas became an instant hit, and business has been steady. They closed for a short time to make some improvements including a new floor, but celebrated a reopening of their space last week.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
wnky.com
Teacher remembers UK student killed in South Korea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) – Communities around Kentucky are mourning the loss of Anne Gieske, the University of Kentucky student who was killed in a crowd crush in South Korea over the weekend. Gieske graduated from Beechwood High School two years ago. This school’s band director, Austin Bralley, says Gieske...
linknky.com
Crescent Springs city council candidates answer questions
There are seven candidates running for the six seats on Crescent Springs city council. Three incumbents are not seeking reelection. On the ballot Nov. 8 are incumbents Carol McGowan, Patrick Hackett, and Jeannine Bell Smith, and challengers Mark Wurtenberger, Brian Barclay, William David Schult, and Donald Kiely. LINK nky submitted...
wvxu.org
Put your toys away, don't delay! WCPO has an 'Uncle Al' retrospective on the way
"Put your toys away, don't delay. Help your Mommy have a happy day." If you know that song, then WCPO-TV's special about the Uncle Al Show is for you. Cincinnati's Uncle Al, a one-hour retrospective airing 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, on Channel 9, is the station's first retrospective of the popular children's TV show broadcast from 1950 to 1985.
Fox 19
Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday. Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move...
wvxu.org
Wastewater shows more COVID in Cincinnati than other numbers indicate
Monitoring of Cincinnati-area wastewater has indicated there's a lot more COVID-19 in the region than other tests have shown. The Cincinnati Health Department says positive test reports are low, but sampling at the four wastewater collection sites indicate a surge in COVID RNA. Interim Health Commissioner Grant Mussman says the...
Comments / 0