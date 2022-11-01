Xavier will play its lone public preseason exhibition Wednesday night against Division II Kentucky Wesleyan at the Cintas Center. Sean Miller preaches toughness and discipline on the defensive end, two areas Xavier needs to improve from last year. After a poor performance on Sunday in the scrimmage against Vanderbilt, you can guarantee getting a better effort on the defensive end will be at the top of the coaching staff's priority list for this exhibition matchup. If certain guys aren't able to pick up their level of play on that end, they could be costing themselves minutes to start the regular season.

