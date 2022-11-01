ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview Hills, KY

WLKY.com

St. X football breezes past Southern in first round of playoffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Xavier High School football crushed Southern in the first round of the KHSAA Class 6A playoffs Thursday night. The Tigers, a clear favorite to repeat as 6A champions this year, set the tempo in the first three minutes of the game. Senior quarterback Trevor Havill connected with Kyle Krupp for a five-yard touchdown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKRC

Report: Xavier interested in adding football team

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier is reportedly looking into adding a football team to its athletics programs. Musketeer Report posted on Thursday that Xavier adding football was "likely to happen," according to sources. The expected timetable is within the next year or two. The team is expected to compete in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

SCORES: Cincinnati, northern Kentucky high school football

This is the first week that the entire TriStatefootball.com coverage area is in playoff action. We are three weeks into the Indiana playoffs, two weeks into Ohio playoffs, and kicking off Kentucky playoffs this week. Ohio saw some major upsets in the first round of the playoffs. Could we see...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
247Sports

5 things to watch in Xavier's exhibition against Kentucky Wesleyan

Xavier will play its lone public preseason exhibition Wednesday night against Division II Kentucky Wesleyan at the Cintas Center. Sean Miller preaches toughness and discipline on the defensive end, two areas Xavier needs to improve from last year. After a poor performance on Sunday in the scrimmage against Vanderbilt, you can guarantee getting a better effort on the defensive end will be at the top of the coaching staff's priority list for this exhibition matchup. If certain guys aren't able to pick up their level of play on that end, they could be costing themselves minutes to start the regular season.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Family remembers youth football coach slain in front of players

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The loved ones of a youth football coach gunned down in front of his players last month describe him as an innocent man who inspired those around him. Jermaine Knox, 37, died outside the College Hill Recreation Facility on Larch Avenue on Oct. 18. Knox’s fiancée, Landy...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Pete Rose Gambling News

Pete Rose has been permanently banned from Major League Baseball for over 30 years due to gambling. Despite his past--or perhaps because of it--Rose was chosen to place the first legal bet at the Hard Rock Casino Cincinnati on Jan. 1, 2023. "Other local sports stars will join Rose at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Hamilton County misses cut of Paycor Stadium naming deal

CINCINNATI — Expressing frustration, disappointment and puzzlement Wednesday, all three Hamilton County Commissioners reiterated a public call for specific details of the Bengals stadium naming rights deal. It has been almost three months since the Bengals announced the new Paycor Stadium brand. According to the stadium owner, which is...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Zillow rankings: Cincinnati's wealthiest areas

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - It takes more than $100,000 in annual income to live Greater Cincinnati's 12 wealthiest areas. According to Zillow Group Inc., the ZIP code that includes Terrace Park boasts a median home value of $636,727, with residents needing to earn $166,000 to afford the area. That makes it the wealthiest area within the region.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Photos: early voting in Northern Kentucky

Nov. 8 is election day, but voters can cast their ballot early. In Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties voters can place their early votes until Nov. 5. Plenty of citizens have been doing their civic duty early over the past few days, check out what we’ve seen so far at Northern Kentucky polling stations:
KENTON COUNTY, KY
linknky.com

Comal unveils mural as it opens more indoor space

Comal restaurant in downtown Fort Thomas opened last spring and began operations with a carryout menu. The restaurant’s tacos and tostadas became an instant hit, and business has been steady. They closed for a short time to make some improvements including a new floor, but celebrated a reopening of their space last week.
FORT THOMAS, KY
wnky.com

Teacher remembers UK student killed in South Korea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WLEX) – Communities around Kentucky are mourning the loss of Anne Gieske, the University of Kentucky student who was killed in a crowd crush in South Korea over the weekend. Gieske graduated from Beechwood High School two years ago. This school’s band director, Austin Bralley, says Gieske...
LEXINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Crescent Springs city council candidates answer questions

There are seven candidates running for the six seats on Crescent Springs city council. Three incumbents are not seeking reelection. On the ballot Nov. 8 are incumbents Carol McGowan, Patrick Hackett, and Jeannine Bell Smith, and challengers Mark Wurtenberger, Brian Barclay, William David Schult, and Donald Kiely. LINK nky submitted...
CRESCENT SPRINGS, KY
Fox 19

Greyhound leaves Downtown Cincinnati location

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - Greyhound Lines Inc., the largest provider of intercity bus transportation in North America, has moved out of its Downtown Cincinnati bus terminal and joined Barons Bus Lines at a new location in Arlington Heights, the company announced Wednesday. Cleveland-based Barons announced last week that it would move...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Wastewater shows more COVID in Cincinnati than other numbers indicate

Monitoring of Cincinnati-area wastewater has indicated there's a lot more COVID-19 in the region than other tests have shown. The Cincinnati Health Department says positive test reports are low, but sampling at the four wastewater collection sites indicate a surge in COVID RNA. Interim Health Commissioner Grant Mussman says the...
CINCINNATI, OH

