fintechfutures.com
Huntington National Bank selects LiquidX for trade finance infrastructure
Ohio-based Huntington Bank has partnered with fintech firm LiquidX for an automated, end-to-end back office solution to scale the bank’s trade finance infrastructure. Huntington Bank says it selected LiquidX as it was the “most efficient and effective” partner to help expand its trade offering. With the partnership, the bank aims to streamline its supply chain finance operations and payment reconciliation processes.
fintechfutures.com
ICYMI fintech funding round-up: Decentro, Sidekick and more
At FinTech Futures, we know that it can be easy to let funding announcements slip you by in this fast-paced industry. That’s why we put together our weekly In Case You Missed It (ICYMI) funding round-up for you to get the latest funding news. Indian fintech start-up Decentro has...
fintechfutures.com
RMB Nigeria names Dalu Ajene as new CEO
Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) Nigeria has appointed Dalu Ajene as its new chief executive officer (CEO) as of 1 November 2022. In his new role, Ajene has been tasked with facilitating greater foreign capital flows and working to deliver “constructive” solutions to businesses across critical sectors in Nigeria.
fintechfutures.com
Bakkt set to buy Apex Crypto in deal worth up to $200m
US-based digital asset firm Bakkt has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Apex Crypto, a cryptocurrency trading platform, for a maximum purchase price of $200 million. According to the transaction details, Bakkt will initially pay $55 million in cash at deal close and up to $45 million in Bakkt stock depending on financial targets achieved by Apex in Q4 2022. The company will then pay up to an additional $100 million in stock and seller notes depending on financial targets achieved by Apex through 2025.
fintechfutures.com
What the FinTech? | S.3 Episode 16 | Inspiring financial wellbeing from a young age
In this episode of the What the Fintech? podcast, we’re joined by Louise Hill, co-founder and chief operating officer at GoHenry, to discuss the importance of financial education for children. Louise and FinTech Futures editor Paul Hindle discuss how firms such as GoHenry are looking to address the growing...
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures: Top five stories of the week – 4 November 2022
Here’s our pick of five of the top news stories from the world of finance and tech this week. Starling Bank tops 2,000 employees, opens new London office. UK challenger Starling Bank has increased its headcount by 20% since the start of the year to more than 2,000 employees.
fintechfutures.com
FinTech Futures Jobs: How to cope when a new boss takes over
Spare a thought for those at Twitter. When Elon Musk carried a sink into the social media platform’s headquarters in San Francisco on 26 October, it may not have been quite the moment he’d planned. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” Musk tweeted. But instead, employees...
2022 New Silk Road Story Exchange·Keqiao Forum and the 5th World Textile Merchandising Conference to be Held in Keqiao, Zhejiang Province on November 15th
fintechfutures.com
GoTyme Bank selects Daon for digital identity verification
GoTyme Bank, a new digital bank in the Philippines, has partnered with Daon to enable digital identity capture and authentication in its mobile app. The bank will utilise Daon’s IdentityX platform, which uses document-centric identity proofing technology to help reduce account setup barriers for customers and deliver accurate identity verification and proofing solutions.
fintechfutures.com
Revolut India appoints Arjun Mehta as new CFO
Revolut has appointed Arjun Mehta as the new chief financial officer (CFO) for its India operations. Mehta has almost two decades worth of experience in the finance industry and has previously worked with companies such as Apple, American Express and Max Life Insurance. In his new role, he will lead...
fintechfutures.com
FCA kickstarts discussion on Big Tech’s impact on competition
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has tendered a discussion around the impact of Big Tech firms on competition within the UK’s financial services sector. The regulator says Big Tech firms, usually referring to Facebook (Meta), Google (Alphabet), Apple and Amazon, have seen their presence in UK financial services markets grow in recent years, and they have the potential to change market outcomes quickly.
fintechfutures.com
Spendesk hires Richard Rosenberg as chief technology officer
Spend management platform Spendesk has appointed Richard Rosenberg as its new chief technology officer (CTO). Rosenberg joins the fintech unicorn from the Financial Times, where as CTO he was responsible for the media firm’s digital subscriptions and IT. He previously had a 16-year stint at entertainment company Sky, working...
fintechfutures.com
Stripe lays off 14% of staff amid challenging economic climate
US fintech Stripe is cutting around 1,100 jobs, 14% of its workforce, as it wrestles with a “different economic climate” following the pandemic era e-commerce boom. In an email to Stripe employees, CEO Patrick Collison says the firm “overhired for the world we’re in”. After...
