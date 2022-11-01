Read full article on original website
Zest AI lands more than $50m in growth funding round
Credit underwriting software provider Zest AI has secured more than $50 million in a new growth round, co-led by existing investor Insight Partners and new investor CMFG Ventures. The round also saw participation from CU Direct, Curql, Suncoast Credit Union, Golden1 Credit Union, Hawaii USA Federal Credit Union and NorthGate...
What the FinTech? | S.3 Episode 16 | Inspiring financial wellbeing from a young age
In this episode of the What the Fintech? podcast, we’re joined by Louise Hill, co-founder and chief operating officer at GoHenry, to discuss the importance of financial education for children. Louise and FinTech Futures editor Paul Hindle discuss how firms such as GoHenry are looking to address the growing...
Fintechs Pleo, Chime and Chargebee cut jobs as economic uncertainty bites
B2B spend management platform Pleo, neobank Chime and subscription management platform Chargebee are the latest fintechs to announce layoffs as a result of the ongoing global economic uncertainty. Pleo CEO and co-founder Jeppe Rindom told staff that 15% of its workforce, 150 employees, will be affected by the layoffs as...
MoneyGram expands Coinme partnership, launches in-app crypto service
P2P paytech MoneyGram, via its partnership with crypto exchange Coinme, has launched a new service enabling users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via the MoneyGram app. Users across nearly all US states and the District of Columbia now have the ability to trade and store Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC).
Research: Tech blockers 2022 – cutting the costs of AML compliance
Free download: Tech blockers 2022 – cutting the costs of AML compliance. The “Cutting the Cost of AML Compliance” research by LexisNexis Risk Solutions found that UK banks are spending almost £30 billion complying with anti-money laundering regulation, with three quarters of budgets being spent on people and only a quarter on technology.
Credit Karma pauses “almost all new hiring” citing revenue challenges
Fintech firm Credit Karma is pausing “almost all new hiring”, according to an internally circulated email seen by FinTech Futures. In the email sent to all employees, Colleen McCreary, Credit Karma’s chief people officer, says the company continues to face “revenue challenges due to the uncertainty of the macroeconomic environment”.
