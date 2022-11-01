The Navy Midshipmen have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Navy and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. The Midshipmen should still be riding high after a win, while Cincinnati will be looking to regain their footing.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 11 HOURS AGO