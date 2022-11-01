Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
SCORES: Cincinnati, northern Kentucky high school football
This is the first week that the entire TriStatefootball.com coverage area is in playoff action. We are three weeks into the Indiana playoffs, two weeks into Ohio playoffs, and kicking off Kentucky playoffs this week. Ohio saw some major upsets in the first round of the playoffs. Could we see...
WLKY.com
St. X football breezes past Southern in first round of playoffs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Xavier High School football crushed Southern in the first round of the KHSAA Class 6A playoffs Thursday night. The Tigers, a clear favorite to repeat as 6A champions this year, set the tempo in the first three minutes of the game. Senior quarterback Trevor Havill connected with Kyle Krupp for a five-yard touchdown.
WKRC
Report: Xavier interested in adding football team
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier is reportedly looking into adding a football team to its athletics programs. Musketeer Report posted on Thursday that Xavier adding football was "likely to happen," according to sources. The expected timetable is within the next year or two. The team is expected to compete in the...
linknky.com
Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week – Oct. 24 – Oct. 30
The nominations are in for the next LINK nky Team of the Week competition. To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program...
linknky.com
Elsmere initiates community kickball league
The city of Elsmere has officially sponsored a kickball league for children, and one for adults may be next. The last game was held on Oct. 29, and signups for next season will be held in the spring of next year. “This year we had 13 children sign up,” said...
Brooke Schnelle runs Point Perk Coffee Shop — and also coaches and trains volleyball hopefuls
Everyone seems to want a piece of her. Brooke Schnelle is the first-year girls volleyball coach at Walnut Hills High School. She’s also General Manager of the Point-Perk – the coffee shop owned and operated by The Point/Arc, the non-profit organization based in Covington celebrating its 50th year.
CBS Sports
How to watch Cincinnati vs. Navy: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Navy Midshipmen have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Navy and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. The Midshipmen should still be riding high after a win, while Cincinnati will be looking to regain their footing.
wymt.com
‘Magoffin County is the place to be’: Energy company moving to Salyersville
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One new Eastern Kentucky industrial park will soon have its first tenant. On Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Floyd County-based Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Company will move its headquarters to the recently opened Gifford Road Industrial Park in Magoffin County. “Means more jobs. Means...
WLWT 5
Strong Wind and Showers Saturday
CINCINNATI — Bookends of beautiful weather. Friday and Sunday are great. Saturday brings wind driven rain.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Crestview Hills
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Turkeyfoot Road in Crestview Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
lanereport.com
Land acquisition company to relocate headquarters within Eastern Kentucky
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — Leaders from Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Co., which provides Right of Way land acquisition and project management services, announced it would relocate the company’s headquarters to Salyersville alongside the recent Mountain Parkway expansion, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs. The company...
watchstadium.com
Sean Miller on How He’s Changed Since His First Stint at Xavier
New Xavier head basketball coach Sean Miller sits down with Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Miller discusses what’s different about him since his first stint as the head coach of the school.
Cincinnati leaders prepare for possibility of strong winter storms
City leaders are also expected to go over snow routes. One of the topics will focus on having streets cleared within 24 hours after a snowfall.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is Cincinnati's Famous Skyline Chili
The original Skyline Chili restaurant was established in 1949. The dish's name was inspired by the cityscape of the city where the first location opened. Chef Nicholas Lambrinides first ate the chili at a railway restaurant. Eventually, they moved on to open his own restaurant, which is now a chain with locations across the Cincinnati area and in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking lanes along the Combs-Hehl Bridge in Fort Thomas
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along eastbound I-275 at the Combs-Hehl Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the Combs-Hehl Bridge over the Ohio River, Thursday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch...
linknky.com
Meet the four candidates running for the Covington Board of Education
The Covington Independent School District is holding elections for two seats on their Board of Education. School board members are elected to serve four-year terms. Elections occur every two years, and the number of school board members up for reelection alternates between two and three board members. There is currently...
2 Kentucky school districts cancel class due to flu
Although this year's flu season has just begun, the virus has already taken a toll on multiple school districts in Kentucky.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities
COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
WCPO
$70 Bengals parking? Ridiculous! Where to park for just $5
CINCINNATI — Many Cincinnati Bengals fans are starting to wonder if they are getting their money's worth in this rough 2022-23 season. And that is especially the case when it comes to parking prices. It was one month ago when we spoke with a very frustrated David Roberts of...
