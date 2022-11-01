ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, KY

WLWT 5

SCORES: Cincinnati, northern Kentucky high school football

This is the first week that the entire TriStatefootball.com coverage area is in playoff action. We are three weeks into the Indiana playoffs, two weeks into Ohio playoffs, and kicking off Kentucky playoffs this week. Ohio saw some major upsets in the first round of the playoffs. Could we see...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WLKY.com

St. X football breezes past Southern in first round of playoffs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — St. Xavier High School football crushed Southern in the first round of the KHSAA Class 6A playoffs Thursday night. The Tigers, a clear favorite to repeat as 6A champions this year, set the tempo in the first three minutes of the game. Senior quarterback Trevor Havill connected with Kyle Krupp for a five-yard touchdown.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WKRC

Report: Xavier interested in adding football team

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Xavier is reportedly looking into adding a football team to its athletics programs. Musketeer Report posted on Thursday that Xavier adding football was "likely to happen," according to sources. The expected timetable is within the next year or two. The team is expected to compete in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Vote for the LINK nky Team of the Week – Oct. 24 – Oct. 30

The nominations are in for the next LINK nky Team of the Week competition. To be the winning team, fan votes play a heavy role, along with consideration from our sports team here at LINK. Nominations are reader-submitted or recommended by our sports team. Our Team of the Week program...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Elsmere initiates community kickball league

The city of Elsmere has officially sponsored a kickball league for children, and one for adults may be next. The last game was held on Oct. 29, and signups for next season will be held in the spring of next year. “This year we had 13 children sign up,” said...
ELSMERE, KY
CBS Sports

How to watch Cincinnati vs. Navy: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Navy Midshipmen have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Navy and the Cincinnati Bearcats will face off in an American Athletic battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. The Midshipmen should still be riding high after a win, while Cincinnati will be looking to regain their footing.
CINCINNATI, OH
lanereport.com

Land acquisition company to relocate headquarters within Eastern Kentucky

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. — Leaders from Emerald Energy and Exploration Land Co., which provides Right of Way land acquisition and project management services, announced it would relocate the company’s headquarters to Salyersville alongside the recent Mountain Parkway expansion, with a $1.4 million investment creating 25 full-time jobs. The company...
SALYERSVILLE, KY
eastcoasttraveller.com

What is Cincinnati's Famous Skyline Chili

The original Skyline Chili restaurant was established in 1949. The dish's name was inspired by the cityscape of the city where the first location opened. Chef Nicholas Lambrinides first ate the chili at a railway restaurant. Eventually, they moved on to open his own restaurant, which is now a chain with locations across the Cincinnati area and in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Florida.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Meet the four candidates running for the Covington Board of Education

The Covington Independent School District is holding elections for two seats on their Board of Education. School board members are elected to serve four-year terms. Elections occur every two years, and the number of school board members up for reelection alternates between two and three board members. There is currently...
COVINGTON, KY
953wiki.com

Gov. Beshear Announces More Than $15 Million in Funding to Northern Kentucky Communities

COVINGTON, Ky. (Nov. 1, 2022) – Today, Gov. Andy Beshear delivered $15,663,176 in infrastructure and education funding to Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties. The funding comes through the Governor’s Cleaner Water Program, his Better Schools Program, Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Response funds (CDBG-CV) and the Energy and Environment Cabinet.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WCPO

$70 Bengals parking? Ridiculous! Where to park for just $5

CINCINNATI — Many Cincinnati Bengals fans are starting to wonder if they are getting their money's worth in this rough 2022-23 season. And that is especially the case when it comes to parking prices. It was one month ago when we spoke with a very frustrated David Roberts of...
CINCINNATI, OH

