November 2 NBA Games: Odds, Tips and Betting trends

By DataSkrive
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Today’s NBA lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those games is the Boston Celtics squaring off against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

For analysis of all the important games in the NBA today, dive into our betting preview below.

Today’s NBA Games: Betting Information

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds updated Wednesday at 6:27 PM ET. For a full list of sports betting odds, access USA TODAY Sports Betting Scores Odds Hub.

The Wizards hit the court against the 76ers at 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

  • Favorite: 76ers (-5.5)
  • Total: 217
  • Moneyline: 76ers (-229) | Wizards (+189)

The Kings will square off against the Heat at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida.

  • Favorite: Heat (-6.5)
  • Total: 220.5
  • Moneyline: Heat (-218) | Kings (+183)

The Hawks will square off against the Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

  • Favorite: Knicks (-2.5)
  • Total: 233
  • Moneyline: Knicks (-132) | Hawks (+111)

The Celtics will play the Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

  • Favorite: Celtics (-1.5)
  • Total: 220
  • Moneyline: Celtics (-124) | Cavaliers (+104)

The Hornets hit the court against the Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

  • Favorite: Bulls (-4.5)
  • Total: 222.5
  • Moneyline: Bulls (-191) | Hornets (+158)

The Pistons will take on the Bucks at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

  • Favorite: Bucks (-11.5)
  • Total: 223
  • Moneyline: Bucks (-647) | Pistons (+464)

The Clippers meet the Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

  • Favorite: Clippers (-6)
  • Total: 222.5
  • Moneyline: Clippers (-225) | Rockets (+186)

The Raptors hit the court against the Spurs at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday at AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas.

  • Favorite: Raptors (-7.5)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: Raptors (-314) | Spurs (+249)

The Jazz hit the court against the Mavericks at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

  • Favorite: Mavericks (-6.5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Mavericks (-251) | Jazz (+204)

The Grizzlies meet the Trail Blazers at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

  • Favorite: Grizzlies (-5)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Grizzlies (-194) | Trail Blazers (+160)

The Pelicans take on the Lakers at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

  • Favorite: Pelicans (-3)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Pelicans (-152) | Lakers (+129)

