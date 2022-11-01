Read full article on original website
Residents worried removal of nearby dam may destroy Allegan Lake
ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Lake Allegan Association was created for those who love Allegan lake. More than 350 members help preserve the Calkins Bridge Dam on the Kalamazoo River in Allegan, and they also may see the elimination of Lake Allegan. Just a touch: Fallen West Michigan trees to...
Update: Man hurt after police chase, vehicle in river
A stunning conclusion to a police chase out of Berrien County, ended with a truck in the St. Joseph river. Pictured below, the waterlogged truck getting pulled up the riverbank:. It all started when police tried to pull over a stolen Ford F-250 in Niles Township. Then around 5 p.m.,...
I-94 and US-31 interchange in Berrien County to open early next week
MDOT was hoping to have the interchange open this weekend. But a rain delay has instead pushed that back to early next week. The interchange at I-94 and US-31 will open in Berrien County, Michigan after years of waiting. The total cost to complete the connection is $121.5 million dollars.
Four West Michigan cities awarded funding to expand lead hazard services
LANSING, Mich. — A few West Michigan cities were among nine that received funding to expand their residential lead hazard control services to homes with a Medicaid-enrolled resident, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Zeeland business expansion: West Michigan business announces $300M expansion, looks to...
Benton Harbor's rushed lead pipe replacement nearly complete
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials said Wednesday that nearly all of the lead pipes in Benton Harbor, Michigan, have been replaced roughly a year after a lead water crisis forced residents to avoid their tap water and use bottled water for simple tasks like cooking and drinking.
Dowagiac Army veteran gets new roof free of change
DOWAGIAC, Mich — A nationwide program that aims to help military veterans set up show in West Michigan on Tuesday to lend a hand to a retired Army Sergeant in Dowagiac. The steady drum of hammers is music to Rebecca Johnson's ears. That's because she has been collecting water in buckets for months after her roof began to leak.
Mendon, Lawton football teams keep state championship hopes alive
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Mendon Hornets have won 11 MHSAA state football championships, but have yet to win an 8-player state title. But Mendon taking a huge step towards that goal on Friday night, scoring 32 second half points in their 46-44 win over previously unbeaten Colon. The Hornets...
