ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berrien County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WWMT

Residents worried removal of nearby dam may destroy Allegan Lake

ALLEGAN, Mich. — The Lake Allegan Association was created for those who love Allegan lake. More than 350 members help preserve the Calkins Bridge Dam on the Kalamazoo River in Allegan, and they also may see the elimination of Lake Allegan. Just a touch: Fallen West Michigan trees to...
ALLEGAN, MI
WWMT

Update: Man hurt after police chase, vehicle in river

A stunning conclusion to a police chase out of Berrien County, ended with a truck in the St. Joseph river. Pictured below, the waterlogged truck getting pulled up the riverbank:. It all started when police tried to pull over a stolen Ford F-250 in Niles Township. Then around 5 p.m.,...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Four West Michigan cities awarded funding to expand lead hazard services

LANSING, Mich. — A few West Michigan cities were among nine that received funding to expand their residential lead hazard control services to homes with a Medicaid-enrolled resident, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. Zeeland business expansion: West Michigan business announces $300M expansion, looks to...
MUSKEGON, MI
WWMT

Benton Harbor's rushed lead pipe replacement nearly complete

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials said Wednesday that nearly all of the lead pipes in Benton Harbor, Michigan, have been replaced roughly a year after a lead water crisis forced residents to avoid their tap water and use bottled water for simple tasks like cooking and drinking.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMT

Dowagiac Army veteran gets new roof free of change

DOWAGIAC, Mich — A nationwide program that aims to help military veterans set up show in West Michigan on Tuesday to lend a hand to a retired Army Sergeant in Dowagiac. The steady drum of hammers is music to Rebecca Johnson's ears. That's because she has been collecting water in buckets for months after her roof began to leak.
DOWAGIAC, MI
WWMT

Mendon, Lawton football teams keep state championship hopes alive

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Mendon Hornets have won 11 MHSAA state football championships, but have yet to win an 8-player state title. But Mendon taking a huge step towards that goal on Friday night, scoring 32 second half points in their 46-44 win over previously unbeaten Colon. The Hornets...
MENDON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy