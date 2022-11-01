Read full article on original website
Dick Vitale Has Message For Auburn About Deion Sanders
When it comes to who Auburn should hire to be its new head football coach, Dick Vitale thinks it is a simple decision. Dickie V took to Twitter today to advocate for Jackson State's Deion Sanders to take over on the plains. Auburn fired Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two full seasons at the helm.
Updated kickoff time for Tennessee-Georgia game
No. 2 Tennessee will host Georgia Saturday. Tennessee announced an updated kickoff time for Saturday’s contest. Kickoff between the Vols and Bulldogs is slated for 10 a.m. EDT at Tennessee Rugby Park. The contest was originally slated for 1 p.m. EDT ahead of Tennessee’s football game at Georgia (3:30...
Urban Meyer Believes The Playoff Committee Made 1 Mistake
The College Football Playoff committee unveiled its first weekly rankings on Tuesday. When discussing the rankings on On3'sUrban's Take with Tim May, Urban Meyer expressed one gripe with the top four. The former Ohio State coach thought his former rival should be higher than No. 5. "I think the Wolverines...
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Team Is "In Trouble" After Initial College Football Playoff Rankings
The first edition of the 2022 College Football Playoff rankings debuted on Tuesday night and there was a lot of chaos involved in it. Tennessee came in as the top team and was followed by Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson. Some pundits thought that Clemson wouldn't make the original top four because it's looked vulnerable throughout the season.
KWTX
Kanye West canceled at Texas A&M: Aggies football team will no longer play ‘Power’ during home games
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX & AP) - Texas A&M University Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has confirmed to KBTX Reporter Conner Beene that the Aggies football team will no longer play Kanye West’s “Power” during home games in the wake of the embattled rapper’s controversial anti-semitic remarks.
Former Tennessee football sideline reporter apologizes for 'unacceptable and ignorant' tweets
Kasey Funderburg, who resigned as a Tennessee sports reporter, apologized for "unacceptable and ignorant" tweets she made as a high school student.
Tim Brando Blasts "Untouchable" Nick Saban For What He Did After Tennessee Game
After Tennessee knocked off Alabama with a last-second field goal, video captured Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton making contact with a female Tennessee fan. In a recent interview, Tim Brando suggested Burton wasn't suspended by the SEC because Nick Saban is "untouchable." "Any other player does that, on any...
JSU head coach Deion Sanders to prohibit players from leaving hotel after Takeoff shot and killed
(CNN) -- Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders has told his players they can't leave their hotel in Houston, Texas, this upcoming weekend in the wake of rapper Takeoff's fatal shooting in the city. The undefeated Tigers (8-0) face Texas Southern in Houston on Saturday and in a video shared by Sanders on social media, the JSU coach told his players: "Takeoff was right murdered in a dice game in Houston -- where we're going. So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel. "Because it ain't happening until I give you further notice. So, whatever her name is,...
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee ahead of matchup with Georgia
It’s been over 12 years since Lane Kiffin abruptly resigned as the head coach of the Tennessee Vols, but he still has UT on his mind every day it seems. Kiffin routinely tweets about the Vols. And at this point, I don’t know if he’s trying to troll Tennessee or if he genuinely regrets leaving Knoxville. Either way, he thinks about the Vols a lot.
CBS Sports
College football predictions, picks, odds: Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma on upset alert in Week 10
The SEC takes center stage in Week 10 as a Game of the Century and another top-10 matchup highlight a pivotal week of college football. However, there's plenty of value left to find down the board as well when trying to find upsets that could shift the sport's balance of power.
Former Tennessee Quarterback Calls Georgia's Homefield Advantage "Overrated"
Tennessee and Georgia will meet this Saturday in a battle of undefeated SEC heavyweights. On the surface, it seems like the Vols, ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and tied for 2nd in the AP poll, have a tough task ahead of them playing at Sanford Stadium.
ESPN Model's Score Prediction For Georgia-Tennessee
The most highly-anticipated regular-season game of the 2022 college football season will kickoff on Saturday. The No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers will travel to Sanford Stadium to face off against the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs. With both teams undefeated on the year, this SEC matchup has massive College Football Playoff implications.
atozsports.com
Comment from former UT QB Josh Dobbs ahead of big game against Georgia will make Vols fans smile
Former Tennessee Vols quarterback Josh Dobbs made a comment on Thursday that is certain to make fans of the Big Orange smile. Dobbs appeared in studio on Thursday with 104.5 The Zone’s Buck Reising to discuss the Vols’ huge matchup on Saturday with the Georgia Bulldogs. Tennessee and...
Georgia vs. Tennessee makes history: Here’s every 1 vs. 2 game in college football history
It's not often we see the AP No. 1 and No. 2 team in college football on the same field, but we will this Saturday as top-ranked Georgia welcomes Tennessee, which comes in tied with Ohio State as the No. 2 team in the AP rankings. Related: AP top 25 college football rankings for Week 10 Usually, ...
No. 3 Quarterback Recruit Julian Sayin Announces Commitment
On Wednesday afternoon, the No. 3 quarterback recruit in the 2024 recruiting class announced his commitment. Julian Sayin, the No. 12 overall recruit in the class according to 247Sports, was choosing between three different SEC programs. Alabama, Georgia and LSU were the three finalists for the star quarterback. 247Sports' Crystal...
SEC football predictions: Georgia won't slow Tennessee Vols' fast track to No. 1 | Adams
SEC football coaches are no longer above ripping fellow coaches. From a columnist’s standpoint, that’s unfortunate. Coaches need to stay in their lane and leave the critiques to us. Don’t get me wrong. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher’s preseason rant against Nick Saban was spectacular. And Ole Miss...
5-star Ian Jackson sets third official visit
Ian Jackson is the No. 3 player in the 2024 On3 150. The 6-foot-4 guard will take his third official visit to LSU this weekend. The five-star led the u17 USA Basketball team in scoring this summer with 11.9 points. They won the FIBA gold medal. This was coming off a summer where he played up in grade on the u17 Adidas 3SSB Circuit. Jackson averaged 16.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 54.4 percent from the field with his Wiz Kids organization.
atozsports.com
Arkansas media member throws shade at Tennessee Vols fans and now he’s hearing about it
Folks should know by now that going after Tennessee Vols fans doesn’t usually end well. John Nabors, however, apparently didn’t get the memo. Nabors, a host on 103.7 The Buzz in Little Rock, suggested that Sanford Stadium in Athens, the site of a highly anticipated matchup between Tennessee and Georgia this weekend, is the loudest stadium in the nation.
Clemson is Fool’s Gold This Year, and Exactly Why We Need an Expanded CFP
Now before I get started, let me make it known that I was a big fan of the Clemson Tigers being ranked ahead of the Michigan Wolverines in the first College Football Playoff Rankings, which were released Tuesday night. Clemson has wins over three AP Top 25 teams that had been undefeated, while the Wolverines only have one, and the Wolverines' non-conference schedule was pathetic. But that does not mean I think the Clemson Tigers are the best team -- and, to be honest, I have my reservations about how good they actually are.
Kirby Smart reacts to first CFP rankings, reveals Georgia’s ‘ultimate goal’ this week
Kirby Smart and Josh Heupel had different feelings about the first set of CFP rankings on Tuesday night, but both coaches are moving forward in the same manner. It’s all about the next game, and what a contest this showdown figures to be. The CFP’s No. 1-ranked Vols play...
