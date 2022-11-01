SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- At a Rotten Robbie gas station in San Jose, management is running an experiment: they've installed two EV charging stations on site, so they can be a spot where people fuel up and charge up.But the results haven't been all that promising, said Robinson Oil and Rotten Robbie Gas Stations CEO Erin Graziosi."We average about one-and-a-half EV customers per day between the four charging points," she said. "We make little to no money. I mean, it cost more to put in than we make on any revenue coming out of it."Despite the minimal use and...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO