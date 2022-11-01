ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Josue Torres

New rooftop bar opens in San Francisco

A new rooftop bar is opening in San Francisco, which is unusual for the city. On the 13th floor of the brand-new Line Hotel downtown, Rise Over Run debuts on Wednesday, Nov. 2, serving tropical beverages while offering views of Sutro Tower, the Golden Gate Theatre, and City Hall.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

2.8-magnitude earthquake reported near San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported 9 miles northeast of San Jose, just a day after another 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported in the city. The earthquake struck at 8:45 a.m. Thursday. KRON ON is streaming live Last week’s 5.1-magnitude quake in roughly the same area was the largest the region had […]
SAN JOSE, CA
sanjoseinside.com

Poll Reveals Concern About the Fate of Downtown San Jose

A majority of respondents in the latest San Jose Inside Power Poll see room for improvement in the state of downtown San Jose. Almost half of all participants disagreed or strongly disagreed with the proposition that “downtown is faring wonderfully.”. Six out of 10 rated downtown’s cultural offerings at...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

M2.8 Earthquake Shakes in Foothills East of San Jose: USGS

A preliminary 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday morning near San Jose, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 4:12 a.m. and was centered about 12 miles east of downtown San Jose, near Mount Hamilton, the USGS said. The epicenter for Wednesday's temblor is in the same...
SAN JOSE, CA
americanmilitarynews.com

5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTLA

3 California cities among Top 10 ‘Best Foodie Cities’ in America

Whether you enjoy fine dining at a five-star restaurant or trying out a local mom-and-pop eatery, California is a great place for foodies, according to a new study from WalletHub. The study evaluated 29 metrics, including restaurants per capita, food affordability, diversity and quality. Cities were graded on a 100-point scale, with 100 being the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

More Bay Area rain and Sierra snow on the way

OAKLAND, Calif. - While rain hit the Bay Area Tuesday, snow fell in the Sierra. Amid unseasonably cold temperatures, the National Weather Service said more rain and snow is headed to California this weekend. The Sierra snow forced the closure of Interstate 80 overnight. It was snowing as low as...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Small earthquake reported near last week’s shaker

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported at 4:12 a.m. Wednesday close to the site of last week’s earthquake that was felt all over the Bay Area, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake was reported 8.6 miles east of Seven Trees, the neighborhood of San Jose where a 5.1-magnitude […]
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Capitol Corridor Train Slams Into Tesla on Tracks in Santa Clara

A Capitol Corridor train slammed into a Tesla on the tracks Wednesday morning, injuring the driver in Santa Clara. The collision reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Martin Avenue in Santa Clara. Video from the scene shows a gray Tesla smashed and airbags deployed. The driver of the Tesla...
SANTA CLARA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose gas station tries offering charging for electric vehicles

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- At a Rotten Robbie gas station in San Jose, management is running an experiment: they've installed two EV charging stations on site, so they can be a spot where people fuel up and charge up.But the results haven't been all that promising, said Robinson Oil and Rotten Robbie Gas Stations CEO  Erin Graziosi."We average about one-and-a-half EV customers per day between the four charging points," she said. "We make little to no money. I mean, it cost more to put in than we make on any revenue coming out of it."Despite the minimal use and...
SAN JOSE, CA
Robb Report

California Just Pushed Back Its Dungeness Crab Season—Here’s Why

Dungeness crab has long been a holiday staple in the Bay Area. But not this year—at least not for Thanksgiving. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has pushed back the commercial fishing season for the crabs, the San Francisco Chronicle reported recently. Initially set to begin on November 15, the season will now be delayed until at least December 1. The move comes as an attempt to keep an increased number of whales in the area safe. “Based on recent surveys, large aggregations of humpbacks whales continue to forage in California coastal waters, and allowing the use of crab traps would...
CALIFORNIA STATE

