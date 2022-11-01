Read full article on original website
Deal | GIGABYTE AORUS 17 YE5 gaming laptop with Intel Core i7-12900H, RTX 3080 Ti, 32 GB RAM and 1 TB SSD gets 32 percent discount on Amazon
High-end gaming laptops don't come cheap and the GIGABYTE AORUS 17 YE5 is no exception. Powered by a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and with support for up to 64 GB of DDR5 4800 memory, this extreme machine features a high-end NVIDIA 30 Series video card with a maximum power draw of 130 W. A FullHD IPS display with 360 Hz refresh is also present in the list of specs and features, so the list price of US$3,699 should not come as a surprise.
Baseus PowerCombo Pro 40W launches as a mini GaN power strip with surge protection
Accessory Gadget Launch Smartphone Tablet Ultrabook Smart Home. GaN chargers are taking over in terms of electronic charging technology; however, the accessories based on it tend to stop at USB ports, whether type-C or -A. However, Baseus has decided to shake that trend up somewhat with the PowerCombo range, a series of devices that also incorporate the multiple AC outputs normally found directly on the wall.
Amazfit Band 7 Indian launch with special introductory price is imminent
Amazfit has announced that its latest fitness-tracking Band is on its way to India. The "large HD AMOLED display" wearable has been priced at just under US$45 in its new market; however, it is even less than that with an introductory offer. The OEM notes that it applies on its launch day only, which is just a few days away now in November 2022.
Cheap 1080p Mudix S1 portable projector is quick to pick up and use, but it has its limitations
At just $150, The Mudix S1 is one of the least expensive native 1080p projectors in the market and it even supports Wi-Fi video streaming. Even so, it still suffers from many of the same drawbacks that other inexpensive projectors tend to have in order to keep costs low. Amazon...
EZVIZ DB1C Video Doorbell debuts with AI-powered person detection, 2-way talk and dual-band Wi-Fi
Accessory AI Gadget Launch Smart Home Storage Software. EZVIZ may be best known for its line of residential security cameras; however, the company has announced a new foray into the video doorbell category with the DB1C. It improves on some others on the market with support for 1080p video, which can be stored on a microSD card of up to 256GB in capacity.
Nokia X30 5G: Eco-friendly mid-range smartphone for rent
Nokia is known for its eco-friendly smartphones. With the X30 5G, the Finnish brand is now utilizing the sustainability concept more than any other manufacturer. The 6.43-inch mid-range smartphone makes comprehensive use of recycled materials and can also be rented as an alternative to buying it. Working For Notebookcheck. Are...
Oppo Find X6 Pro specifications leak online
Yogesh Brar has shared details about the Find X6 Pro online. Writing on Twitter, the leaker builds on earlier leaks, such as a rumour that alleged Oppo would utilise the Sony IMX989. According to Brar, the Find X6 Pro will launch not only with the 50 MP and 1-inch sensor, but also two other 50 MP sensors serving as ultra-wide-angle and telephoto cameras. In comparison, the Find X5 Pro arrived earlier this year with 50 MP primary, 50 MP ultra-wide-angle and 13 MP telephoto cameras.
GPD Win 4: Company confirms launch window as crowdfunding campaign listing arrives
GPD is finally preparing to launch the Win 4, a gaming handheld that it began teasing in mid-September. Subsequently, the company revealed numerous details about the Win 4 and compared it several times to the Steam Deck. Setting that comparison aside, the GPD Win 4 features the AMD Ryzen 7 6800U and Radeon 680M iGPU, which it complements with 16 GB or 32 GB of LPDDR5-6400 RAM.
Steam for ChromeOS enters beta, comes to more Chromebooks
Steam for ChromeOS recently moved from Alpha to Beta, making it compatible with more Chromebooks across the board. However, the required specs to run Steam on ChromeOS are somewhat high (for Chromebooks, at least); users will need at least 8 GB of RAM and an Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 CPU or higher.
Honor Magic5 Pro tipped to launch as a flagship smartphone with a first-gen AON 50MP main camera
The latest leaks pertaining to the next generation of premium mobile Android devices from the OEM Honor suggests that the flagship among these smartphones will have a main rear camera of the same resolution as that of its predecessor. Then again, it is now backed to be augmented by new in-house branded AI in this "Magic5 Pro". Meanwhile, more details on its foldable and mid-range counterparts have allegedly emerged.
Realme 10 Pro Plus leaks purports to confirm specs and pricing for the allegedly upcoming Android smartphone
The upcoming Realme 10 4G is thought to be joined by a higher-end sibling called the 10 Pro Plus (or Pro+) in the fullness of time. The latter is thought to upgrade to the new Dimensity 1080 platform, which will drive a screen with curved edges for the first time in its series' history.
Gendome Home 3000 portable battery backup with 3,072 Wh will shortly begin crowdfunding
The Gendome Home 3000 portable battery backup will shortly begin crowdfunding on Indiegogo. The device has a 3,072 Wh LiFePO4 battery allowing you to power a 140 W fridge for up to 21 hours or a 60 W laptop for up to 50 hours. Plus, you can fully recharge the device in 1.5 hours via a wall outlet or 2.5 hours using solar panels. With a consistent power output of 3,000 W and 6,000 W surge power, the company claims that the power station is compatible with 99% of devices, and you can power multiple devices simultaneously.
XMG Neo 15 with Ryzen 6900HX reviewed: No throttling even without OASIS
A laptop with connectors for external water cooling is already something rather special. Schenker has now added an AMD Ryzen-based model to its Neo 15 line-up. So does it run cooler, quieter and more efficient than its Intel-based counterpart?. As you might know, it has taken a little longer for...
Huawei Petal upgrades to "3D real-world mapping" thanks to new rendering technology
AI Chinese Tech GPU Smartphone Software Tablet Wearable Gadget. Huawei has showcased some of its latest software and AI achievements during its 2022 Developer Conference. The event has seen advancements such as the new emergency satellite messaging feature for the Mate Xs2 joined by something the OEM's director Yu Chendong now defines as "a new powerful 3D real-world map" on Weibo.
YUNMI VIOMI Portable Graphene Baseboard Electric Heater with Simulation Flame unveiled
The YUNMI VIOMI Portable Graphene Baseboard Electric Heater with Simulation Flame is now crowdfunding in China via Xiaomi Youpin. The device is similar to the recently revealed Mijia Graphene Baseboard Heater Simulated Flame edition. However, the device has a broader temperature range, from 5 to 35 °C (~41 to 95 °F), with up to 2,200 W heating power. Graphene elements rapidly heat your room, and you can set a timer for the device for 1 to 24 hours. There are four heating modes available, including an energy-saving mode.
Rumor | iQOO Neo7 SE will launch as a smartphone powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor
The iQOO Neo7 can be described as one of the most interesting premium Android smartphones of 2022, as it stands out from this crowd with MediaTek's Dimensity 9000 Plus SoC. It is now thought to get a sub-flagship SE variant, the predecessor of which saw a global release. It may, poetically enough, launch with a processor that is, despite being more mid-range itself, is backed to top 3GHz in terms of clock-speed.
Sony Xperia 1 V and 5 V face massive redesigns due to outsized camera equipment and record-breaking sound system
The 2023 edition of the Sony Xperia 1 is already shaping up to be something of a unique beast in the Android smartphone market, and new rumors about the device have added to that overall impression. First up, there is some supposed news about the camera equipment for both the expected Sony Xperia 1 V and Xperia 5 V. It appears the phones have had to “undergo a major redesign” just to deal with the beefed-up camera equipment that Sony is apparently going to integrate into the 2023 models.
OPPO SuperVOOC 240W tipped to debut by the end of March 2023
Accessory Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Phablet. The OnePlus 10T owes its status as one of the fastest-charging flagship Android smartphones of 2022 to SuperVOOC 150W technology from its brand's parent company OPPO, which is in turn part of something often referred to as the "Oga Group" within the BBK Electronics conglomerate. However, the device might get a successor with bigger numbers in 2023.
Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now support 16,000 remaining Pebble smartwatches
Google has brought greater compatibility for the ageing Pebble smartwatch series. Now owned by Google because of its Fitbit acquisition, Pebble started on Kickstarter in 2013, where it became the first commercially successful smartwatch. Subsequently, the company introduced the Pebble Time and Time Steel but failed to bring the Pebble 2 to market. Instead, the company filed for bankruptcy in December 2016 and sold its remaining assets to Fitbit.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9: AMD outlines DisplayPort 2.1, native 8K resolution and early 2023 release window for next-generation ultra-wide gaming monitor
Yesterday, AMD revealed its hotly anticipated RDNA 3 architecture, which it will debut through the Radeon RX 7900 XT and Radeon RX 7900 XTX. While all the focus has been on AMD's latest graphics cards, the company also announced the first gaming monitors that will support the DisplayPort 2.1 standard. In short, DisplayPort 2.1 can drive 4K displays at up to 480 Hz and 8K panels at 165 Hz, thanks to increased bandwidth capabilities.
