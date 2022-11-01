ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
247Sports

The Fab Five: FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits

Florida State is heading into the final strecth of the recruiting calendar with December's Early Signing Period less than two months away. The Seminoles are looking to add a few more prospects to their 2023 recruiting class so, Noles247 has created the November edition of the monthly FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits list.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
HOUSTON, TX
cenlanow.com

Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?

When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

I grew up with FAMU homecomings

Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
cenlanow.com

FBT Bank & Mortgage and FHLB Dallas Award $16K to Pine Bluff Nonprofit

PINE BLUFF, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) FBT Bank and Mortgage and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded Home Again Pine Bluff with $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005361/en/. Representatives from FBT Bank and Mortgage and the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
invitingarkansas.com

UA Little Rock Leader – Tom Brannon

Back in the early 90s, UA Little Rock was considered a commuter college… most folks I knew worked and went to school at the same time. At the time, I was working at a local radio station and UA Little Rock was perfect for a couple of reasons… area of study and what I wanted to do as a profession. Plus, there were more opportunities in Little Rock at local television and radio stations for internships and employment.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Security scan detects loaded gun at Central High School

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock School District Administrators informed parents that a student brought a loaded gun to school at Central High on Tuesday. The school's security team said it turned up during a random security check. The safety and security director, Ron Self, said that there was...

