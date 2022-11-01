Read full article on original website
Related
Eyeing historic season, No. 14 TCU set to open vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
No. 14 TCU begins the season with a roster full of returning players and heightened expectations based on its highest
The Fab Five: FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits
Florida State is heading into the final strecth of the recruiting calendar with December's Early Signing Period less than two months away. The Seminoles are looking to add a few more prospects to their 2023 recruiting class so, Noles247 has created the November edition of the monthly FSU's Top 5 Most Wanted Recruits list.
WCTV
‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
cenlanow.com
Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?
When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
thefamuanonline.com
I grew up with FAMU homecomings
Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
cenlanow.com
FBT Bank & Mortgage and FHLB Dallas Award $16K to Pine Bluff Nonprofit
PINE BLUFF, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) FBT Bank and Mortgage and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) awarded Home Again Pine Bluff with $16,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221028005361/en/. Representatives from FBT Bank and Mortgage and the...
invitingarkansas.com
UA Little Rock Leader – Tom Brannon
Back in the early 90s, UA Little Rock was considered a commuter college… most folks I knew worked and went to school at the same time. At the time, I was working at a local radio station and UA Little Rock was perfect for a couple of reasons… area of study and what I wanted to do as a profession. Plus, there were more opportunities in Little Rock at local television and radio stations for internships and employment.
Tallahassee shooting: 1 dead, 8 wounded in Florida’s capital city
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — One person was killed and eight were wounded after a mass shooting Saturday night near the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, authorities said. In a news release, the Tallahassee Police Department confirmed that one man was killed in the shooting, which occurred outside the Half-Time...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Big rain totals help reduce wildfire concerns
After the two rain events, the fire danger dropped to lower levels everywhere.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
November is here, and whether you are someone who immediately decorates for the holidays or someone who wants to hold onto your pumpkin spice latte a little longer, winter is right around the corner.
Family and friends mourn sudden death of North Little Rock High School cheerleader
The family of 18-year-old Victoria Moody, who was a senior cheerleader at North Little Rock High School, say her memory will live on after she unexpectedly died Sunday evening.
KATV
'Very disheartening:' Pine Bluff mayor says grocery store could've stayed open
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Pine Bluff grocery store has closed its doors for the last time. Brookshire's, a company based in Tyler, Texas owns Super 1 Foods grocery store. According to a press release they sent more than two weeks ago, staffing shortages and the lease ending is why they decided to close the store.
LRPD: Teen shot by brother as pair were ‘playing’ with gun
Police in Little Rock are investigating after they said a teenager was injured in a shooting at the Fair Oak Apartments Friday.
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
Arkansas Democrat auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor was arrested Friday morning.
Investigation continues following shooting on West Pensacola Street
The investigation continues following Saturday evening's shooting on West Pensacola Street. So far, one victim has been pronounced dead and eight are injured.
Intersection in Little Rock listed as one of the deadliest for pedestrians
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Deadly pedestrian crashes in Little Rock are having one of the worst years on record, right behind 2020. It's something we've told you about before, but people in the community are pleading for them to stop as they cope with losing loved ones. Bobby Wesley...
Security scan detects loaded gun at Central High School
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock School District Administrators informed parents that a student brought a loaded gun to school at Central High on Tuesday. The school's security team said it turned up during a random security check. The safety and security director, Ron Self, said that there was...
At least one person dead, others hurt in Tallahassee shooting incident
One man is dead and multiple other people are hurt following what the Tallahassee Police Department is calling shooting incidents.
Comments / 0