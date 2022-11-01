Cheap 1080p Mudix S1 portable projector is quick to pick up and use, but it has its limitations

Read full article on original website
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
mobilesyrup.com
Here are Best Buy’s Top Deals this week: TVs, soundbars, robot vacuums and more
Best Buy has launched its ‘Top Deals’ for the week of October 21st to the 24th. This week’s offers include Google products, an iRobot Roomba vacuum and even an electric scooter. For Best Buy’s early Black Friday offers, follow this link. Below are all of Best...
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
LG C2 OLED just crashed to lowest price ever before Black Friday — and it's our favorite OLED TV
The 55" LG C2 OLED is $1,296 at Amazon right now — a new all-time low.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it
Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
Best cheap Black Friday Chromebook deals 2022
If you need a simple and affordable laptop, a Chromebook is always a solid choice. This guide has all of the best Chromebook deals of the month.
ZDNet
Save $900 on a Sony 55-inch OLED TV
OLED smart TVs are a great way to bring the movie theater experience straight to your home. With the Sony Bravia XR 55-inch A80K OLED Smart TV, you can enjoy a cinematic view without a hefty price tag. If you head over to BuyDig's eBay webpage, you can get this 2022 model for only $1,398, saving you over $900 on a new TV.
Business Insider
Best Buy Black Friday deals 2022: All the early sales including TVs, laptops, and smart home products
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Black Friday is the one time every year that retailers big and small turn up to offer excellent discounts. Best Buy is one of the biggest participants, offering all-time lows on products of every category, from Beats headphones to Dyson stick vacuums.
itechpost.com
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
TechRadar
Early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy: big-screen 4K TVs starting at $299.99
Black Friday TV deals are available to shop right now thanks to Best Buy's early sale that launched last week. The retailer is offering Black Friday prices on a wide range of 4K TVs from Samsung, LG, and Insignia, with prices starting at just $299.99. Best Buy's Black Friday deals event is a perfect opportunity to score a massive discount before the official sale even begins.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | Large 65-inch Sony Bravia X90K 4K HDR TV with native 120Hz, local dimming and Dolby Vision drops below US$1,000 for the first time since release
The quite large 65-inch Sony Bravia X90K arguably offers a lot of bang for the buck, especially since the sought-after 4K HDR TV with a native 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support has now hit its lowest price to date thanks to a significant discount at Amazon and other retailers.
notebookcheck.net
SS HD3 Max smartwatch with alleged blood pressure monitor and NFC available worldwide
The SS HD3 Max smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The gadget has a 1.43-in (~36 mm) display with a 390 x 390 resolution. You can connect the smartwatch to your phone, running Android 5.0 or iOS 10.0 and above, via Bluetooth 5.0 to enable features like receiving calls, push notifications and remote camera control.
laptopmag.com
Sony Xperia 1 III gets massive $400 price cut amid early Black Friday deals
The Sony Xperia 1 III is worth considering if you're looking for a premium flagship smartphone for on-the-go content creation. And now, it's on sale for a stellar price thanks to this pre-Black Friday deal. Right now you can pick up the Sony Xperia 1 III for $898 at Amazon...
notebookcheck.net
XMG Neo 15 with Ryzen 6900HX reviewed: No throttling even without OASIS
A laptop with connectors for external water cooling is already something rather special. Schenker has now added an AMD Ryzen-based model to its Neo 15 line-up. So does it run cooler, quieter and more efficient than its Intel-based counterpart?. As you might know, it has taken a little longer for...
CNET
Early Black Friday Deal Drops Samsung's 2022 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to Record Low Price
Samsung's line of sleek, powerful and inexpensive Galaxy tablets should be on your radar if you're in the market for an Android tablet this Black Friday season. And the 2022 version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is an even more attractive prospect right now because you can get as much as $140 off at Best Buy. Prices are as low as $230 for the 64GB model and $290 for the 128GB version. These are the lowest prices we've seen to date for both configurations, though the one-day sale ends tonight. Amazon is matching prices, too.
Black Friday 4K projector deals 2022: what we can expect this year
We're putting together some early thoughts and predictions ahead of this year's Black Friday 4K projector deals.
Moto Edge X40 certified with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chip and 6.67-inch OLED screen
Looks like we won’t have long to wait for the Moto X30’s successor…
notebookcheck.net
Nokia 2780 Flip launches with USB Type-C connectivity, long battery life and a clamshell design
HMD Global has released a successor to the Nokia 2720 Flip, a feature phone that debuted in 2019. Three years on, HMD Global has introduced the Nokia 2780 Flip, a feature phone rather than a smartphone. As marketing images show, the Nokia 2780 Flip relies on KaiOS, a Linux distribution on which all recent Nokia feature phones rely.
Big Sound, Low Price: This Top-Rated LG Soundbar Is Discounted to Just $150
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Finding a soundbar from a top-tier company like LG for under $150 is almost unheard of, but right now you can grab the LG 2.1-Channel Soundbar for just $149.99 — down $130 from its original price of $279.99. Buy LG 2.1-Channel Soundbar $149.99 This elegant soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer included for bigger bass for all your entertainment. It’s an easy way to upgrade your TV audio setup, especially when watching movies, playing video games or listening to...
