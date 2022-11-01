Read full article on original website
NHL
Hath's Heroes and Mindful Junkie Expand Partnership
Mindful Junkie to Launch Train the Trainer Course to Provide TBT L1 Certification. Arlington, VA - Garnet and Lindsay Hathaway's Hath's Heroes and Mindful Junkie announced today an expanded partnership to provide wellness benefits to first responders. Hath's Heroes will provide funding to develop and launch Train-the-Trainer, an 8-week course led by Mindful Junkie founder Gina Rollo White that provides Tactical Brain Training (TBT) L1 Certification. The program is designed to educate and certify in-house first responders as trauma and stress reduction instructors. Certification includes training on trauma awareness, as well as multiple approaches to offering tools and strategies to manage the stress and chaos associated with the first responder experience.
NHL
Two Leagues, 'Same Page'
AHL Firebirds and NHL Kraken are both off to above .500 starts as coaching staffs share a common approach to developing players for current and future Seattle roster. As the Firebirds prepare for their inaugural season in the American Hockey League, their coaching staff is looking not just to build a successful team, but a squad that aligns with the identity of the Kraken.
NHL
Amerks Update | Facing changes on defense, Amerks host Syracuse tonight
The Rochester Americans return home tonight for two games this week at Blue Cross Arena. They'll take on the Syracuse Crunch tonight at 7:05 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Tonight's matchup is the third in five games between the two teams and the eighth of 15 straight contests against North Division opponents to open the season. It is Rochester's longest stretch of the season against divisional foes.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Penguins
The game will be nationally televised on TNT beginning at 7:30 p.m. Kyle Okposo walked into the KeyBank Center dressing room sporting the mix-and-match look the Sabres have gone with in preparation for their Reverse Retro debuts: blue practice jersey, white pants, white gloves, and blue socks. Needless to say,...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (5-4-2) at Wild (5-4-1) | 5 p.m.
Seattle (3.45) is 10th in the NHL for goals per game average with 19 different Kraken scoring in the first 10 games. Next up on road trip is Wild, ranked 11th in goals per game. 3:08 AM. Time: 5 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. One:...
NHL
Bruins Unveil Team Logo For 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
BOSTON - The National Hockey League, Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins today unveiled the team event logos for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. The Bruins and Penguins will face off in the outdoor game on Monday, January 2 at 2 p.m. ET (TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports) at Fenway Park, home of Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox.
NHL
Sharks Celebrate Los Tiburones Night Presented by Milagro Tequila
SAN JOSE, Calif. (November 2, 2022) - The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that they will celebrate Hispanic heritage and the diverse Latinx culture of the Bay Area on Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. when the Sharks host the Anaheim Ducks for the 6th annual Los Tiburones Night presented by Milagro Tequila at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter).
NHL
Golden Knights get past Capitals in OT, win fifth straight
WASHINGTON -- Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights their fifth straight win, 3-2 against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Tuesday. Jack Eichel controlled the puck in the Washington zone and fed Theodore, who was cutting to the net and scored...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. PREDATORS
FLAMES (5-3-0) vs. PREDATORS (3-6-1) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (10) Points - Filip Forsberg (10) Goals - Nino Niederreiter (5) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 23.3% (13th) / PK - 82.4% (8th) Predators:. PP - 13.2% (28th)...
NHL
MATCHUP PREVIEW | By the Numbers: Seattle at Calgary
The Kraken head to Calgary to face the Flames, a team that has won five of their seven games and currently sits at third in the Pacific Division. This is a new-look Calgary team that saw Johnny Gaudreau move on to Columbus, and Matthew Tkachuk head to Florida in exchange for Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau. There are many assets within this Calgary team, to be sure; But there are also opportunities for the Kraken to use their strengths and fight for two points against a divisional rival.
NHL
Karlsson, Megna join daughters' ballet class
Sharks defensemen become multi-sport athletes for day. Erik Karlsson and Jaycob Megna are taking their skills to the barre. The two San Jose Sharks defensemen joined their daughters in the ballet studio to practice their pirouettes, though they were outperformed by the smaller, cuter versions of themselves. Megna's daughter even...
NHL
The Wrap: Coyotes Top Panthers on Emotional Night at Mullett Arena
Power play stays hot as Arizona earns its first home win on Hockey Fights Cancer night. That's a win that won't soon be forgotten. Lawson Crouse, Nick Ritchie, and Clayton Keller scored, Karel Vejmelka made 41 saves, and the Arizona Coyotes (3-5-1) beat the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Tuesday for their first win at Mullett Arena.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 1, 2022
The Vegas Golden Knights (8-2-0) look to secure their fifth win in a row as they face the Washington Capitals (5-4-1) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. PST at Capital One Arena. Tuesday's game is first meeting of the 2022-2023 season between the Golden Knights and Capitals. The Golden Knights will...
NHL
Caps Face Wings in Motown
With personnel reinforcements in tow, Caps travel west for Thursday tilt with Wings. November 3 vs. Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Detroit Red Wings (4-3-2) Washington Capitals (5-4-2) Concluding a busy stretch of travel, the Caps head west to Detroit to take on the Red Wings in a...
NHL
Palat out indefinitely for Devils after having groin surgery
Forward has three goals in six games in first season of five-year contract. Ondrej Palat is out indefinitely for the New Jersey Devils after the forward had groin surgery Tuesday. The forward has missed the past three games. Palat has three goals in six games this season. "It's definitely unfortunate...
NHL
Armstrong meets with team to discuss recent slide
Blues General Manager tells Blues that competitive level must rise in season's early stages. After the St. Louis Blues collected losses in five consecutive games for the first time under the tenure of Head Coach Craig Berube, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong held a closed-door meeting with his team. "(It...
NHL
Arizona Coyotes Foundation Celebrates Grant Recipients
Foundation awarded money to over 50 nonprofits that support underserved and under-resourced communities throughout Arizona. The Arizona Coyotes Foundation recently revamped its grant program to better serve the Arizona community, but its mission has never been more clear:. The Foundation exists to serve, and it starts at the top. With...
NHL
'One of those nights' | Thompson makes history with 6-point outing
Tage Thompson described his career-best performance not as a momentary stroke of brilliance, but as a product of consistency. Thompson scored a hat trick as part of a six-point outing during the Sabres' 8-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday. He is only the sixth Sabres player to score six points in a game, the first since Pat LaFontaine in 1993 - four years before Thompson was born.
NHL
Hockey Fights Cancer month provides opportunity for League, fans
NHL.com Editor-in-Chief grateful for initiative, implores everyone to join battle against disease. November is Hockey Fights Cancer Month in the NHL. Throughout the month, NHL.com will be telling stories of those in and around the League who have been impacted by cancer. Today, NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price shares why Hockey Fights Cancer month is important to him.
NHL
Recap: Henrique Scores Twice in 6-5 Shootout Win over San Jose
Adam Henrique scored twice and Troy Terry buried the shootout winner, giving the Ducks a 6-5 win over the San Jose Sharks tonight at SAP Center. With the win, the club's first road victory, Anaheim improved to 3-6-1 on the season. The Ducks have won back-to-back games and earned standings points in three of their last six contests (2-3-1).
