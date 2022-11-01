Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Parenting Expert: The No. 1 Soft Skill That Predicts Kids' Success More Than IQ—and How to Teach It
Through my research as a child psychologist, I've found that perseverance is the No. 1 soft skill that sets kids who are highly motivated apart from those who give up easily. In fact, studies have supported that it is a stronger predictor of success than IQ. Kids who have perseverance...
I'm a teacher and a parent. My advice to other parents is not to make kids do homework straight after school.
Laura Linn Knight taught in elementary schools for five years and has two children of her own. Here she shares tips for parents when it comes to homework and when to have kids do theirs. This is Knight's story, as told to Lauren Crosby Medlicott.
Bully’s Mom Gets Mad After Learning the Repercussions for Her Kid's Actions
It's difficult to not get defensive and maybe a little combative when someone messes with your kid, especially if you're dealing with a perpetual bully. If they're young kids, you might approach their parents and discuss the behavior issue. Article continues below advertisement. Hopefully, this conversation leads to the other...
I'm a high-school teacher. This is what parents should teach their kids before they get their first job.
The author shares how parents should have an open conversation with their kids about jobs, pay, and responsibilities.
Parenting expert says parents should never high-five their children
A parenting expert has said adults should never high-five children and it's for a reason many wouldn't expect. Yep, while you or I may not think twice about giving a quick high-five to a younger relative as a greeting or a way to say ‘well done’ - one expert says it should be ‘reserved for individuals of equal, or fairly equal, status’, and not for little ones.
Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring
One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.
I’m an etiquette expert – 9 things classy women never do & you’re probably guilty of the phone mistake
SOPHISTICATED ladies never put their elbows on the table, but even if you have manners, you're likely making common etiquette mistakes, an etiquette expert has revealed. According to the pros, there are a number of bad habits you can ditch today to seem more elegant, including toning down your handshakes and finding a new place for your phone.
Man Comes Back from Deployment to Surprise Pregnant Wife Before Birth of Their First Child: 'No Words'
Cara Rahming got the surprise of a lifetime from her husband last month. Just one day before they welcomed their first child via cesarean section, she learned that her husband, Harold Leroy Rahming, came home early from his deployment in Iraq with the U.S. Army National Guard so that he could be there for the big moment.
Left-handed people are more likely to be mentally ill – now we know why
Left-handed individuals only make up 10 percent of the world’s population. Despite that small number, 40 percent of all cases of severe mental illness come from left-handed individuals. Scientists aren’t quite sure why mental illnesses have a higher chance of manifesting in left-handed people, but they believe it could be directly tied to the way their brains are wired.
Slate
Help! It Turns Out My Ex-Husband’s Affair Was Even More Twisted Than I Thought.
Our advice columnists have heard it all over the years. Each Sunday, we dive into the Dear Prudie archives and share a selection of classic letters with our readers. Join Slate Plus for even more advice columns. Dear Prudence,. My first marriage ended 20 years ago. I knew my husband...
intheknow.com
Woman refuses to pay for boyfriend’s parents’ dinner: ‘He was shocked’
A woman is refusing to pay for her boyfriend’s meals when they go out. She shared her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her boyfriend of five months, Ricky, is divorced. After she started a second job, Ricky began making her pay for everything when they went out. Then he tried to get her to pay for his parents’ dinner.
Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild
Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave
There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
Boyfriend’s Family Invites Partner to Thanksgiving Dinner, Then Asks Them to Pay For It
There are some universal qualities that many people just don't find attractive in others, such as a lack of cleanliness or personal hygiene. Lack of personal responsibility is yet another deficiency folks really can't stomach in a romantic partner. Of course, one of the biggest turn-offs is cheapness. Article continues...
Parents Discover Kid Curled Up By the Door Waiting for Them to Get Back From Date Night
Some think, however, it is indicative of something else...
Woman Doesn’t Get an Invite to the Baby Shower for the Baby She’s Carrying
64% of expectant mothers have a baby shower, and 72% of those people have multiple baby showers to cater to different groups of family and friends. This provides the mom-to-be with the opportunity to celebrate with all the special people in her life and stock up on all the necessities they need for the new baby without breaking the bank. It's usually a time of joy and excitement but that wasn't the case for one woman. U/LorenaCosta2005 took to the internet to post about the shower for her baby that she didn't get an invite to.
Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone
Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
An Unhinged Mother-In-Law Demanded To Hold Newborn Grandkid Before Anyone Else
Becoming a grandmother is a beautiful thing: you get to see your own children become parents themselves, you get to see your legacy passed down to yet another generation, and — apparently — you get to make absolutely ridiculous demands of your daughter-in-law and then sulk when she doesn’t cooperate with your utter madness.
Good News Network
Boy Struggling at School is Now a Math Genius After His Mom Taught Him to Use An ABACUS–May Help Today’s Kids
A British woman of Indian heritage thought a bit of ancient instruction might help her son tackle a modern problem. Growing up in India, a young Dr. Rashmi Mantri used an abacus to help her visually comprehend mathematics. After noticing her son Dhruv was struggling with math, she started employing that same ancient tool to help him after school.
Fatherly
