ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 1

Related
Tyla

Parenting expert says parents should never high-five their children

A parenting expert has said adults should never high-five children and it's for a reason many wouldn't expect. Yep, while you or I may not think twice about giving a quick high-five to a younger relative as a greeting or a way to say ‘well done’ - one expert says it should be ‘reserved for individuals of equal, or fairly equal, status’, and not for little ones.
Abby Joseph

Woman Refuses to Let Her Fiancé's Niece, Who Is Only 5 Years Old, Try on Her Expensive Engagement Ring

One of the biggest challenges in any relationship is learning to get along with your partner's family. If you're engaged, that means getting to know your fiancè's siblings and, if they have them, their kids. Setting boundaries with those kids can be especially tricky, as you want to maintain a good relationship with them while also asserting yourself as an authority figure.
BGR.com

Left-handed people are more likely to be mentally ill – now we know why

Left-handed individuals only make up 10 percent of the world’s population. Despite that small number, 40 percent of all cases of severe mental illness come from left-handed individuals. Scientists aren’t quite sure why mental illnesses have a higher chance of manifesting in left-handed people, but they believe it could be directly tied to the way their brains are wired.
intheknow.com

Woman refuses to pay for boyfriend’s parents’ dinner: ‘He was shocked’

A woman is refusing to pay for her boyfriend’s meals when they go out. She shared her story on Reddit’s “Am I the A******? (AITA)” forum. Her boyfriend of five months, Ricky, is divorced. After she started a second job, Ricky began making her pay for everything when they went out. Then he tried to get her to pay for his parents’ dinner.
Abby Joseph

Party Canceled After a Mother-In-Law Reveals a Secret About Her Unborn Grandchild

Anyone who has experienced pregnancy can attest to the fact that it is a period of immense change, both physically and psychologically. Not only is your body undergoing changes you didn't anticipate, but you're also experiencing a wide range of feelings, from joy to worry to anger. And your in-laws, whether they are next door or across the country, may also need to be dealt with during this time. So while dealing with family can be difficult under the best of circumstances, pregnancy can add an extra layer of stress.
Alisha Starr

Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave

There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
Alisha Starr

Woman Doesn’t Get an Invite to the Baby Shower for the Baby She’s Carrying

64% of expectant mothers have a baby shower, and 72% of those people have multiple baby showers to cater to different groups of family and friends. This provides the mom-to-be with the opportunity to celebrate with all the special people in her life and stock up on all the necessities they need for the new baby without breaking the bank. It's usually a time of joy and excitement but that wasn't the case for one woman. U/LorenaCosta2005 took to the internet to post about the shower for her baby that she didn't get an invite to.
BGR.com

Behavioral scientist reveals 4 ways he knows not to trust someone

Trust is a huge part of humanity’s psychological foundation. It plays a vital part in friendships, relationships, family dynamics, and at work. So, knowing whom you can trust, and when you can trust them is always going to be important. But the unfortunate fact is, not everyone is trustworthy, and some have worked hard to find nonverbal cues you can use to judge whether to trust someone.
Fatherly

Fatherly

38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy