Maximum performance in a 2.4-lb chassis - Schenker Vision 14 shines with Core i7-12700H and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

Asus gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX 3070 just slashed by $250 in this early Black Friday deal
Best Buy has taken $250 off an Asus TUF gaming laptop with a powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 GPU.
ZDNet
Honor Pad 8 review: An affordable and capable 12-inch Android tablet
Honor made a clutch of announcements at the IFA event in Berlin in September. I've already reviewed the Honor 70 smartphone, but the company also announced its first tablet to arrive in the UK, the 12-inch Pad 8. An attractive price of £269.99 might suggest below-par specifications and performance, but on the other hand the large screen might be alluring. With fewer Android tablets around these days, does the Honor Pad 8 offer enough functionality, or would your money be better spent elsewhere?
notebookcheck.net
SiFive launches Performance P670 and P470 RISC-V energy efficient processors
SiFive’s expansion in the rapidly evolving RISC-V market continues with the announcement of the P670 and P470 processors - two new models from the Performance lineup that aim to address the need for high performance and efficiency in high volume small-size devices like wearables, smart home appliances, industrial IoT, AR/VR headsets etc. Thanks to the addition of vector instructions, the new solutions are recommended by SiFive as powerful alternatives for the “legacy ISAs,” plus they can offer greater flexibility for the Android Open Source Project ecosystem that already welcomed Qualcomm and Samsung among its prominent supporters.
1000W GeForce RTX 4090 Hits Record 3.7 GHz
Galax's GeForce RTX 4090 HOF is pushed to 3.70 GHz, setting new 3DMark record.
notebookcheck.net
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and MediaTek Dimensity 9200 to outperform the A16 Bionic as core configuration details and GPU benchmark numbers leak
Android ARM Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 has been officially confirmed to debut on November 8, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to follow about a week later. Both chipsets will represent the very best Android has to offer, and new leaks seem to indicate they could edge the A16 Bionic in some aspects, too.
notebookcheck.net
Intel's i7-1260P mobile CPU surprisingly beats an i9-12900HX in Thunderbolt 4 tests conducted with external RTX 4090
Jarrod’s Tech put together an interesting experiment that aims to test the limits of a Thunderbolt 4 laptop connector with an external GPU setup featuring Nvidia’s RTX 4090 FE card. Of course, no one expects an eGPU setup to perform on the same level as the desktop equivalent, but the test also reveals glaring limitations for Intel’s top-of-the-line i9-12900HX mobile CPU. Jarrod thought an i7-1260P laptop might be bottlenecked in some cases, so he added an i9-12900HX model in the mix for good measure. Surprisingly enough, the i7-12600P proved considerably faster in some gaming scenarios.
Digital Trends
HP Envy x360 13 vs. Apple MacBook Air M1
It’s not often that laptop technology and marketing converge to produce so many excellent value options for laptop buyers, but now is one of those times. The Apple MacBook Air M1 has been superseded by the M2 version, and yet it remains an excellent laptop with outstanding performance, a solid build quality, and excellent battery life at a relatively affordable $1,000 price. The HP Envy x360 13 is also well-built and offers solid performance with great battery life (for a Windows laptop), and it can be purchased for as little as $700.
Best gaming PC deals for November 2022
You won't always be in a position to build your own PC. These are the best deals on prebuilt gaming desktops around.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei MateStation X 2023 debuts with Intel Core i9-12900H, 16 GB RAM and up to a 1 TB SSD
Huawei has refreshed the MateStation X, its all-in-one (AIO) desktop PC that it now sells as the MateStation X 2023. As expected, Huawei has just upgraded the machine's processor, although this also results in improved connectivity. Specifically, Huawei has equipped the MateStation X 2023 with the Intel Core i9-12900H, eschewing the Ryzen 5 5600H and Ryzen 7 5800H in which the MateStation X was previously available.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX announced with 24 GB VRAM, 355 W TGP and a relatively affordable price tag
Although they came quite late, a few rumours suggested that the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX would be the flagship RDNA 3 card, and not the Radeon RX 7900 XT. AMD has confirmed said statements and officially announced both graphics cards. While it doesn't quite live up to the hype generated by earlier leaks, it comes as a breath of fresh air in an era of prohibitively expensive, power-hungry graphics cards.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo unveils Thinkplus Lipstick 100W GaN charger with a compact form factor
Lenovo has released a new charger in China, which it claims can recharge practically any device equipped with a USB Type-C port at full speed. Surprisingly, the company sells the accessory as the Thinkplus Lipstick, not to be confused with the ThinkBook series or the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 that we reviewed earlier this year. Accordingly, it seems that Lenovo only offers the Thinkplus Lipstick as an optional accessory and does not bundle it with any laptops, smartphones or tablets.
TechRadar
AMD promises powerful RDNA 3 GPUs with a secret weapon
AMD’s imminent next-gen RDNA 3 graphics cards are set to boast new features to drive forward with high-end gaming – in terms of beefy resolutions and frame rates – the company’s chief executive promised in an earnings call. As Wccftech (opens in new tab) highlighted, in...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23+ shows up featuring Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
A couple of weeks back, the US variants of Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra appeared on the benchmarking platform Geekbench, confirming some specs. The third model of the series, i. e. the Galaxy S23+, has now followed its siblings to Geekbench. It has popped up on the benchmarking platform with the model number SM-S916U, which we have also seen in leaks in the past. The former two Galaxy S23 models are identified as SM-S911U and SM-S918U, respectively. The “U” at the end denotes the US carrier variants. Samsung uses different suffixes depending on the market, such as “N” for South Korea.
notebookcheck.net
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT: Penultimate RDNA 3 graphics card unveiled for US$899
The focus of AMD's grand RDNA 3 reveal was understandably the top-of-the-line Radeon RX 7900 XTX. Its younger sibling, the Radeon RX 7900 XT didn't get nearly as much attention. A leak from earlier predicted that it would get a hefty VRAM upgrade over its RDNA 2 counterpart, and it turned out to be true. The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT will be available for purchase on December 13 starting at US$899.
AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT launched at $999 and $899
Highly anticipated: AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics cards have just been unveiled and we've got all the details you need to know, plus our general thoughts on what AMD has shown off. The graphics card market this late in 2022 and into 2023 is certainly going to be very exciting with a boat load of competition between these new Radeon GPUs and Nvidia's RTX 40 series.
techunwrapped.com
AMD presents (live) its new and powerful graphics cards
After a long wait, accelerated by the recent launch of the NVIDIA RTX 4090, finally AMD introduces the first models of the RX 7000 graphics cardsbased on the RDNA3 architecture and being the first disaggregated GPU in PC history, which are colloquially known as chiplets. Join us as we reveal all the details of the new generation of Radeon brand gaming GPUs, both the first models and the details that surround them.
TechRadar
AMD challenges Nvidia with Radeon RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT graphics card reveal
The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon RX 7900 XT is here, and it could give Nvidia a real reason to worry. Announced during AMD's Together We Advance_Gaming event on Thursday in Las Vegas, the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT are Team Red's opening salvo in the renewed graphics card battle with Nvidia following Nvidia's release of the RTX 4090 and imminent release of the RTX 4080.
TechRadar
Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU breaks world records with staggering 3.7GHz overclock
Nvidia’s RTX 4090 has been overclocked to a rather staggering 3.7GHz and as you might expect, when ramped up that far, the GPU claimed some new world records. VideoCardz (opens in new tab) picked up on this one, reporting that overclocking outfit Team OGS took the Galax RTX 4090 HOF – the graphics card we wrote about yesterday that has two 16-pin power connectors, enabling it to be cranked to 1000W – and cooled it with liquid nitrogen to reach 3705MHz (3.705GHz) in the GPUPI benchmark.
PC Magazine
ASRock Side Panel Kit Adds a 13.3-Inch Display to Your PC Case
ASRock is offering to turn your PC case into a display using its latest side panel accessory. The 13.3-inch Side Panel Kit consists of a 13.3-inch IPS 60Hz panel, brackets, and double-sided tape strips for attaching it to your existing case side panel. That way your PC case can sit next to your main monitor and act as a secondary 1080p screen.
Cult of Mac
MacBook Pro rig employs gaming and portable monitors, rare keyboard and mouse [Setups]
We love it when a computer setup we’ve looked at before gets a facelift, or some sort of significant update. Today’s featured MacBook Pro setup stuck with the laptop, an interesting usage of a portable display and a highly unusual mechanical keyboard. But it added a beautiful gaming monitor, a rarely seen vertical mouse and some other details.
