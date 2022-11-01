Maximum performance in a 2.4-lb chassis - Schenker Vision 14 shines with Core i7-12700H and GeForce RTX 3050 Ti

A couple of weeks back, the US variants of Samsung‘s upcoming Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra appeared on the benchmarking platform Geekbench, confirming some specs. The third model of the series, i. e. the Galaxy S23+, has now followed its siblings to Geekbench. It has popped up on the benchmarking platform with the model number SM-S916U, which we have also seen in leaks in the past. The former two Galaxy S23 models are identified as SM-S911U and SM-S918U, respectively. The “U” at the end denotes the US carrier variants. Samsung uses different suffixes depending on the market, such as “N” for South Korea.

14 HOURS AGO