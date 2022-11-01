Read full article on original website
Related
Phone Arena
Versatile Galaxy A53 with 2-day battery life drops to lowest price
Samsung's well-reviewed and already reasonably priced Galaxy A53 5G is even cheaper today. Released earlier this year, the Galaxy A53 is amongst the best midrange phones around, offering features that you wouldn't expect to see in a phone that's this affordable. It comes with a great 6.5 inches screen with...
DIY Photography
DJI officially unveils the DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone with a single 20MP 4/3″ camera
DJI has now officially announced the new DJI Mavic 3 Classic. It’s the latest drone in the Mavic 3 line, falling at the lower end of the price range, adding to the standard Mavic 3 and the Mavic 3 Cine. The new Mavic 3 Classic is largely the same as its more expensive siblings, but with one key difference. It still features a Hasselblad-designed 20-megapixel 4/3″ camera with a 24mm equivalent focal length. But that’s the only camera it contains.
dronedj.com
Autel discloses Black Friday 2022 drone deals; up to 35% discount
Autel Robotics has revealed its 2022 Black Friday deals. The company is offering EVO Nano+ and EVO Lite+ drones at up to a 35% discount in the US, with deals starting at $659. Both standard packages and premium bundles of the drones are going on discount. The first thing to...
notebookcheck.net
Garmin confirms date of next hardware launch event with cryptic teaser
Garmin has teased the date of its next hardware event, just a day after Polar did the same. Revealed on social media, the event will occur on November 8. In other words, Garmin will continue to introduce new hardware on Tuesdays. Currently, Garmin has not hinted at what smartwatch it...
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mi Watch with blood oxygen level monitor discounted by up to 48% in European countries
The Xiaomi Mi Watch is currently discounted on Amazon in Europe. Customers in Italy can get up to 48% off the €184 (~US$182) MSRP, with the watch on sale for €94.99 (~US$93.96). You can save 46% in Germany by buying the gadget for €64.79 (~US$64.09); the typical retail price is €119.99 (~US$118.69).
notebookcheck.net
Mass Tesla Cybertruck production to start later than anticipated with full quarterly revenue report in 2024
Tesla's CEO Elon Musk may have failed to mention that the delay of the expected Cybertruck electric pickup launch for mid-2023 might also entail a delay in the mass production plans for the vehicle. Apparently, Tesla won't be able to produce the Cybertruck in financially significant numbers until this time next year.
SpaceNews.com
China’s mystery spaceplane releases object into orbit
HELSINKI — China’s secretive reusable spaceplane has released an object into orbit, according to tracking data from the U.S. Space Force. China carried out the second launch of its “reusable experimental spacecraft” from Jiuquan in the Gobi Desert atop a Long March 2F rocket Aug. 4.
notebookcheck.net
Sony outlines pricing, pre-order, release dates and updated game list for PlayStation VR 2 headset
Sony has revealed more details about the PlayStation VR 2 headset. Not only has the company announced the headset's price, but it has also confirmed PS VR2's pre-order and release dates. Sony has added another 11 titles to the VR headset's game list too. Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality...
notebookcheck.net
Cheap 1080p Mudix S1 portable projector is quick to pick up and use, but it has its limitations
At just $150, The Mudix S1 is one of the least expensive native 1080p projectors in the market and it even supports Wi-Fi video streaming. Even so, it still suffers from many of the same drawbacks that other inexpensive projectors tend to have in order to keep costs low. Amazon...
MotorAuthority
Xpeng car-copter completes successful maiden flight
A number of flying car concepts have surfaced over the years, though these have typically been small, light aircraft that can double as cars. This means they still require a runway for takeoffs and landings, making them poorly suited for congestion-filled cities, where if such a thing existed, a flying car could provide the most utility.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate Xs 2 is slated to upgrade to satellite functionality - with some possible caveats
The Huawei Mate Xs 2 might have its disadvantages compared to some other foldable mobile devices released as of late. Its main display that comes constantly exposed to the elements, whereas some others have the protection of a design that allows them to bend inwards on themselves, is chief among them. However, according to its maker, it is nearly ready to unleash a feature that has heretofore been exclusive to the iPhone 14 series.
Top Speed
This Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser Concept Is A True Piece Of Automotive History
In today’s world of cars, there are few that are truly elegant. While there are many that are beautiful and impressive, the level of elegance found in classic cars is almost nowhere to be seen today. It is no wonder why classic cars have retained their value, especially when they were unique even for the time. Some of these cars, when they come to the auction, offer a slice of old-school comfort and luxury while showing how eccentric brands once were. If you want something truly unique though, an antique classic car is guaranteed to impress, even when it comes from unlikely sources - like Mercury XM Turnpike Cruiser coming for sale through Mecum Auto Auction.
notebookcheck.net
Polar Ignite 3 to launch soon as manufacturer reveals a few details
Over 18 months has passed since Polar introduced the Ignite 2, a smartwatch that debuted alongside the Vantage M2. Unsurprisingly, Polar has been developing a successor, details of which it has included in app code, as well as on its Brazilian website. Unfortunately, it is unclear when Polar will release the Ignite 3. However, the two leaks suggest that Polar is close to announcing the smartwatch.
notebookcheck.net
Lenovo unveils Thinkplus Lipstick 100W GaN charger with a compact form factor
Lenovo has released a new charger in China, which it claims can recharge practically any device equipped with a USB Type-C port at full speed. Surprisingly, the company sells the accessory as the Thinkplus Lipstick, not to be confused with the ThinkBook series or the ThinkBook Plus Gen 3 that we reviewed earlier this year. Accordingly, it seems that Lenovo only offers the Thinkplus Lipstick as an optional accessory and does not bundle it with any laptops, smartphones or tablets.
dronedj.com
At a glance: DJI Mavic 3 Classic vs. Air 2S vs. Mavic 2 Pro
DJI’s latest flagship drone, Mavic 3 Classic, is available to buy now. Just like the original Mavic 3, the new aircraft features a specially-made 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad sensor, up to 46 minutes of flight time, and an advanced video transmission system. To become more affordable, it ditches the telephoto lens of the OG drone. But how does this Mavic 3 Classic stack up against other popular consumer drones from DJI: Air 2S and Mavic 2 Pro? Let’s find out…
notebookcheck.net
Ryzen 7 5800X3D price slashed to US$329 as AMD discounts Zen 3 CPUs in the US
Ryzen 7 5800X3D is AMD’s first CPU with 3D V-Cache. The 3D stacked cache makes the Zen 3 processor one of the best gaming CPUs on the market. AMD has now reduced the price of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D in the US to US$329. As a comparison, the processor launched at an MSRP of US$449. So, the current price is a 27% discount on the original.
notebookcheck.net
Toshiba Z770 MiniLED TV 2022 model launches with 144 Hz refresh rate
The 2022 Toshiba Z770 MiniLED TV has been launched in China. 65-in and 75-in models are available, with an ultra HD 4K resolution and a 144 Hz refresh rate. The gadgets have over 3,000 micron-level backlight lamp beads with over 500 partitions for light control. The device is listed as having 2,500:1 static and 10,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratios and up to 500 nits brightness. According to the company, ZR and BR chips intelligently optimize the visual and audio experience. Plus, the TV covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and supports HDR.
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Beta Version 13.15 update for Forerunner smartwatches arrives with new features
Garmin has released the Public Beta Version 13.15 software update for Forerunner 255 and Forerunner 955 smartwatches. New to the watches is the addition of running power data to an activity without you needing to purchase a separate running dynamics accessory. The Grade Adjusted Pace data field has also been added, showing your average pace accounting for the steepness of your route. Plus, an incident detection feature will now push an automated notification to your emergency contacts unless you cancel the message.
notebookcheck.net
Ignite 3: Polar confirms Find Your Rhythm hardware launch event
It seems that Garmin and Polar are going to head-to-head. While the former has confirmed that it will present a new smartwatch on November 8, Polar has outlined that it will host its next launch event a day later. Although Garmin has remained secretive about what it has planned, Polar has indicated that it will introduce a product under the motto 'Find Your Rhythm'.
notebookcheck.net
Dere T30 Pro: 2-in-1 laptop introduced with 144 Hz OLED display and pen input
Dere has started selling the T30 Pro, an Intel Jasper Lake-based machine that is available in multiple configurations. According to the company, the T30 Pro is just 6.6 mm thick and weighs approximately 1 kg, presumably without its keyboard cover. For reference, the device has a 3,800 mWh battery, as well as a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.
Comments / 0