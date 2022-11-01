ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Eilish Shares First Couple Pic With Jesse Rutherford

By Glenn Rowley
 3 days ago

Instagram official! Billie Eilish took to social media on Tuesday (Nov. 1) to share her first photo as a couple with rumored love Jesse Rutherford amid her Halloween celebrations.

The pop star tucked a snapshot with the lead singer of The Neighborhood at the end of a spooky slideshow captioned “life is craaaaaaaaaaaaaaazy…happy halloween” with a clown emoji followed by a jack-o-lantern and happy face surrounded by hearts.

In the snap, Eilish is dressed as a baby with her blonde hair framing her face in ringlets, while Rutherford transformed himself into an elderly man, possibly making reference to the pair’s 11-year age gap. (Eilish is 20, Rutherford is 31.)

In the comments, Eilish’s fans weren’t quite sure how to feel about her posting the photo of the couple, let alone the choice of costumes. “Honestly yikes on the last photo,” one wrote, with another commenting, “i know y’all see dat last pic.”

Yet another wrote, “SO WE POSTING JESSE NOW??” with a concerned emoji face.

Rutherford — who also appears in another video in the carousel dressed as a clown — wasn’t the only famous face to pop up in Eilish’s post. She also spent part of her spooky season hanging out with Dylan Minnette of Wallows, who’s dressed in a simple pumpkin costume in a separate snap.

On Nov. 8, Eilish will take part in the 2022 #iVoted Festival , with the Election Day webcast also featuring performances by Run the Jewels, CNCO, Rise Against, The Revivalists, OK Go, Lake Street Dive and more than 400 other artists

Click through Eilish’s Halloween post for a look at her costume with Rutherford below.

