Why Queen Camilla Reportedly 'Scolded' Kate Middleton During The Queen's Funeral
After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the royal family came together to mourn the late monarch, including Prince George of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. The children of Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, accompanied their parents to the queen's funeral. Charlotte even paid...
Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More
Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
Prince William Makes It Clear To His Children That Queen Consort Camilla Is Not 'Step-Granny': Book
Despite having been married to King Charles III for almost two decades, Queen Consort Camilla is not considered the grandmother to Prince William's three children, according to a new book. The newly appointed Prince of Wales, who shares sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4, as well as daughter...
How Much is Prince Harry Worth?
Prince Harry was born on Sept. 15, 1984, in London to King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. Harry -- whose full name is Prince Henry Charles Albert David -- is the younger brother of...
purewow.com
Royal Family Releases Brand-New Portrait of Queen Consort Camilla and It Includes a Not-So-Subtle Nod to Queen Elizabeth
Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles celebrated the memory of Queen Elizabeth by posing with a bunch of Paddington Bears, which were left outside of the late monarch’s residence. And some of the beloved teddy bears have already found a home at Clarence House. Buckingham Palace released a new portrait...
Queen Camilla Displays Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Clarence House
Queen Camilla is keeping her family close. Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the Queen Consort to announce that the hundreds of plush bears left outside royal residences following the death of Queen Elizabeth will be donated to children's hospitals. Camilla, 75, was all smiles in the shot taken at in the Morning Room of Clarence House, seated on a couch and surrounded by Paddington and teddy bears. In the background on a table behind her were a collection of framed family photos, two taken at special occasions.
Marie Claire
Prince William "Made It Clear" to Camilla That "She's Not Step-Grandma to His Children," Royal Biographer Claims
Princes William and Harry may have learned to accept Camilla Parker-Bowles over the years, but that doesn't mean they've fully embraced her as a member of the family—at least not according to a new royal biography. Apparently, the Prince of Wales doesn't want Camilla to play a bigger role...
King Charles Has a Sweet, Surprising Tribute to Prince Harry & Meghan Markle in His Office
Rumors about the feuding British royals are all around. From difficult dynamics to harmful accusations, it’s safe to say it’s not all peaches and cream for the famous family. But, to everyone’s surprise, some moments from the royals give us a glimmer of hope about reconciliation in the future.
epicstream.com
Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner
Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
Recent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Photos ‘More Beautiful to Look at’ Than ‘Outdated’ Royal Family Portraits
An expert says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle photos taken by photographer Ramona Rosales are 'far more engaging' than 'formal' royal family portraits.
Body Language Expert Analyzes Whether Prince Harry Was Holding Meghan Markle Back at Windsor Castle
One prominent body language expert analyzed a moment that seemed to some of his followers like Prince Harry was holding Meghan Markle back during the Windsor walkabout with Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Look Like They’re Trying to Replicate Their Royal Lives’ With Latest Move, Royal Expert Says
A royal expert slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for the way they 'replicate their royal lives' with the release of their newest photos.
Megyn Kelly Expresses Annoyance Over The One Word Meghan Markle Kept Repeating In Her Podcast
She defied the stereotype of what a British royal family member should look and act like. Now, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is giving voice to other women who feel pigeonholed in some way. In its short time on the air, Meghan's Spotify podcast, "Archetypes," has taken a swing at racial stereotypes such as the "angry Black woman" and the fierce Asian "dragon lady."
Kate Middleton Showed She Had More of a Problem With Prince Harry Than Meghan During Walkabout, According to Body Language Expert
A body language expert analyzed footage from the walkabout where the Sussexes joined the Waleses and noted that Kate appeared to have more of a issue with Harry than Meghan.
epicstream.com
Kate Middleton Intensifies Touches, Non-verbal Signal to Prince William? Prince and Princess of Wales Reportedly Sending a Message How They Wanted to Be Viewed
Kate Middleton and Prince William became the new Prince and Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth passed away. A body language expert noticed that the royal couple has become more tactile. Kate Middleton And Prince William Sending A Message To The Public?. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very...
Body Language Expert Notes How Prince William and Kate Middleton Manage Crowds Differently Than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Body language experts noticed a subtle difference in how Prince William and Kate Middleton take on pro-royal crowds compared to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Queen Elizabeth’s sweet handwritten note to Prince William goes viral: ‘Granny’
Queen Elizabeth II’s handwritten note to her grandson, the Prince of Wales, has resurfaced online nearly two months after her death.An image of the sweet letter was shared by royal fan account Real Royal Mail on Twitter earlier this week, where it received more than 300 retweets and over 3,000 likes. The note, which was composed on Buckingham Palace stationary, was reportedly given to Prince William at Christmas along with an advent calendar.“William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny,” the note read.Real Royal Mail captioned its post: “A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII &...
King Charles To Ban Prince Harry From Coronation If His Memoir Shades Queen Consort Camilla
Though no one knows exactly what bombshells Prince Harry will drop in his upcoming memoir, a source believes that if he portrays his stepmother, Queen Consort Camilla, in any negative light, he could kiss goodbye any chance of ever reconciling with King Charles. The insider even alleged that if Harry...
Prince William and Kate Middleton Have a ‘Power Couple’ Walk, According to a Body Language Expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton 'tend to walk with their arms at their sides with few if any touches,' according to Judi James, which conveys 'confidence and strength.'
'William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny': Touching note Queen sent to the young Prince of Wales with an advent calendar goes viral
A touching note sent by the late Queen to the Prince of Wales at Christmas has gone viral online. Royal fan account Real Royal Mail shared a snap of the letter on Twitter earlier today, writing: 'A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII and sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana.'
