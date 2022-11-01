ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Baby Royal? Kate Middleton Reportedly Convinced Prince William to Try for One More

Baby fever is in the air, and Kate Middleton seems to have caught it! After visiting newborn babies and their parents at a hospital earlier this month, the Princess of Wales got to cuddle a sweet little one as she looked on longingly, and well, we wondered if it would spark an interest to try for another baby. Now, a source says she has reportedly convinced her husband Prince William to try for one more — and please, please let it be true! “Kate has been talking about wanting another baby for a while now,” an insider told Us Weekly today....
Queen Camilla Displays Family Photo Featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Clarence House

Queen Camilla is keeping her family close. Over the weekend, Buckingham Palace released a new photo of the Queen Consort to announce that the hundreds of plush bears left outside royal residences following the death of Queen Elizabeth will be donated to children's hospitals. Camilla, 75, was all smiles in the shot taken at in the Morning Room of Clarence House, seated on a couch and surrounded by Paddington and teddy bears. In the background on a table behind her were a collection of framed family photos, two taken at special occasions.
Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner

Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
Queen Elizabeth’s sweet handwritten note to Prince William goes viral: ‘Granny’

Queen Elizabeth II’s handwritten note to her grandson, the Prince of Wales, has resurfaced online nearly two months after her death.An image of the sweet letter was shared by royal fan account Real Royal Mail on Twitter earlier this week, where it received more than 300 retweets and over 3,000 likes. The note, which was composed on Buckingham Palace stationary, was reportedly given to Prince William at Christmas along with an advent calendar.“William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny,” the note read.Real Royal Mail captioned its post: “A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII &...
'William, I hope you enjoy opening this each day, Granny': Touching note Queen sent to the young Prince of Wales with an advent calendar goes viral

A touching note sent by the late Queen to the Prince of Wales at Christmas has gone viral online. Royal fan account Real Royal Mail shared a snap of the letter on Twitter earlier today, writing: 'A card written in the hand of #QueenElizabethII and sent to the young #PrinceWilliam obviously along with an advent calendar. It was purchased from a former employee of #PrincessDiana.'
