Rare Chance to Own $2.9M Historic Home in the Heart of Detroit
Sitting in Brush Park, one of Detroit's oldest neighborhoods is where you'll find this gorgeous historic home that recently went on the market for $2.9M. It's said to be a very rare opportunity as it's one of roughly 10 original homes that remain in the neighborhood. If you were to...
Detroit’s Faygo is Now 115 Years Old. What’s the Best Flavor?
Detroit's own Faygo is now 115 years old. Yes, you read that right. Faygo turned 115 years old on November 4th, 2022. That is an incredible accomplishment and it means a lot to Michiganders as the company got its start in Detroit. Congrats Faygo!. For the most part, there are...
Inside the Palace of Auburn Hills During Demolition in 2020
Just over two years ago, the Palace of Auburn Hills was demolished. It is still a sad thing for Michiganders to think that the Palace of Auburn Hills was demolished. Since opening in 1988, The Palace was home to countless Pistons games, concerts, and other events. That all came to...
Detroit Monroe Street Midway Winter Fest – What You Need To Know
The city of Detroit is where you can experience a brand new premiere outdoor winter festival that includes an arctic slide, bumper cars, puck-putt, food, and more. For the first time ever, Monroe Street Midway is going to be turned into a winter wonderland. Guests will have the opportunity to enjoy games, food, fun - and bonus, many of the excursions are free of charge. Here is everything you need to know about Monroe Street Midway Winter Festival.
Detroit’s Oldest and Largest Black Law Firm Awards $25,000 in Black Student Scholarships
Lewis & Munday was founded by David Baker Lewis, Richard T. White and the Hon. Eric Lee Clay. Together, they built a firm rooted in activism that fifty years later has changed the face of the mainstream practice of law. The post Detroit’s Oldest and Largest Black Law Firm Awards $25,000 in Black Student Scholarships appeared first on BLAC Media.
Detroit Doll Show Returns with Something for Everyone
Detroit resident and founder of the Detroit Doll Show Sandra Epps. A wheelchair didn’t stop her. Lupus or a bout of low self-esteem didn’t damage her. Even COVID-19 and the loss of her relatives back-to-back didn’t diminish her. Detroit resident Sandra Epps, an inspirational author, artist and...
Detroit Tequila Festival – What You Need To Know
The 6th Annual Detroit Tequila Festival happens in December. This intoxicating event features over one hundred tequila options, food, and more. Here is everything you need to know about the Detroit Tequila Festival 2022. When is the Detroit Tequila Festival?. The fun happens on Friday, December 16, 2022. Hours of...
Detroit distributes 34 Neighborhood Beautification Program grants
Detroit — The city on Wednesday announced 34 recipients of a new program to help improve and beautify neighborhood blocks. Mayor Mike Duggan joined City Council President Mary Sheffield and District 3 Councilmember Scott Benson for the announcement saying this year, nearly $500,000 will be awarded to winners in every district.
Scammer Posing as Eminem Looking for Toys For Tots Donations in Michigan
Tis the season to give generously to Toys for Tots, but don't be fooled by this scammer posing as Eminem - he's not the real Slim Shady. A man pretending to be the legendary Detroit rapper is saying he's collecting donations for Toys for Tots, but is simply trying to rip people off.
Detroit Demolition giving returning citizens another chance, neighborhoods a rebirth
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A program that gives returning citizens a second chance and forgotten neighborhoods new life is having an incredible impact on Detroit's west side. The city of Detroit is busy boarding up abandoned homes, like a burned-out one on the city's west side. Marcus Williams is the team leader on this project and just a couple of years ago, he wasn't in this place. Instead, he was in jail for beating up a guy who attacked a relative.
Flint TV Station Owner Could Be Buying An NFL Team
An NFL team is reportedly up for sale and a Michigan native is preparing a bid to buy the team and become the league's first black owner. Unfortunately for many Lions fans, the Lions do not seem to be for sale and remain in the Ford Family as William Clay Ford Senior's daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, remains in charge of the team and its ownership.
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Legendary Detroit news anchors and Tigers featured in WDIV prime-time special
There’s something irresistible about watching old home movies and sharing stories of good times and bad times with your family. And even in the YouTube and TikTok age, Detroit's local TV stations still feel like family. Now one of those stations is having a prime-time family reunion of sorts. “Going 4 It: The...
WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser
Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
Family Owned Detroit Bakery Voted Best Chocolate Chip Cookies in State
The holiday season will surely have you indulging in all those delicious seasonal treats. From now until January, the name of the game is eating, so why not be sure to include the best chocolate chip cookies in Michigan on the menu?. Chocolate chip cookies seem to be the mainstay...
'Dangerous situation' unfolds at abandoned church in Detroit after steeple weakened in early morning fire
Firefighters in southwest Detroit are assessing how to tackle a potentially serious situation after a vacant church was severely weakened in an overnight fire.
Goodbye Evrod: A look back at Evrod Cassimy’s 9-year career at WDIV
DETROIT – Local 4 News morning anchor Evrod Cassimy is leaving WDIV after spending nine years in the Motor City. The beloved anchor, father and musician has decided to leave Detroit and return to his hometown, Chicago, to work for NBC-affiliate station WMAQ. He announced the move in September, and his last day on air with WDIV is Friday, Nov. 4.
Detroit’s home repair crisis: The impact of disinvestment in Detroit’s neighborhoods
After years of disinvestment in Detroit’s neighborhoods and housing stock, city officials are hoping a new home repair program can begin to reshape the narrative and re-invest in thousands of homes across the city. Renew Detroit launched in September 2021 with $30 million appropriated to help repair roughly 1,500 homes for eligible senior and disabled homeowners.
🔒 Evrod Cassimy: My top 4 memories in Detroit
After nine years, I have had so many amazing memories of Detroit... almost too many to count! Here are my top four favorite memories of this great city in no particular order:. The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater: My memories here began when it was known as Chene Park. If you know me, you know I love music and I live here at the Aretha during the summer months. This is one of my FAVORITE places to see a concert... and I’ve seen everyone here! Fantasia, TLC, Anthony Hamilton, Kem, SWV, Next, Patti LaBelle, Tamar Braxton, Kanye West’s Sunday Service, Xscape, Tank, Tamia, India Arie and, of course, The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, herself. Oh, and I’ve performed here too! There’s something about this outdoor covered venue on the water that just makes enjoying a live concert here magical. That and the blue drink (IYKYK). I’ve made some lifelong friends here, too, so this place will always be special to me.
Detroiters see disenfranchisement in Karamo bid to tweak majority-Black city's voting rules
Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo has issued a striking defense of her last-minute legal bid asking a court to potentially reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes: It's a way to protect the voting rights of Detroiters. Those potentially impacted by the lawsuit don't buy Karamo's characterization. Instead, some see it as a ploy to disenfranchise voters in the nation's largest majority-Black city.
