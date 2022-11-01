SiFive’s expansion in the rapidly evolving RISC-V market continues with the announcement of the P670 and P470 processors - two new models from the Performance lineup that aim to address the need for high performance and efficiency in high volume small-size devices like wearables, smart home appliances, industrial IoT, AR/VR headsets etc. Thanks to the addition of vector instructions, the new solutions are recommended by SiFive as powerful alternatives for the “legacy ISAs,” plus they can offer greater flexibility for the Android Open Source Project ecosystem that already welcomed Qualcomm and Samsung among its prominent supporters.

