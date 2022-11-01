Read full article on original website
Samsung's QD-OLED TV is at its lowest price ever — this is better than Black Friday
At $600 off its regular price, this Samsung S95B OLED deal is a TV lover's dream come true.
The Verge
Apple’s own 5G modems might come to iPhones later than expected
Apple will once again rely on Qualcomm modems for its 2023 iPhones, Qualcomm said on its Q4 2022 earnings call, meaning that we’ll be waiting a little while longer for Apple to introduce its long-rumored custom 5G modem. Nikkei reported in 2021 that Apple was looking to introduce its...
Samsung expects Apple to join foldable market in 2024 but not with iPhones
Rumors about Apple launching a foldable device aren’t new. This time, Samsung is preparing for the Cupertino company to join a market that the South Korean firm currently has the lead. While everyone expects a foldable iPhone, Samsung doesn’t think this will be the first Apple device to bend.
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13: The biggest differences
Our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison looks at how the latest phone from Apple compares to last year's model in terms of specs, price, features and more.
notebookcheck.net
Mass Tesla Cybertruck production to start later than anticipated with full quarterly revenue report in 2024
Tesla's CEO Elon Musk may have failed to mention that the delay of the expected Cybertruck electric pickup launch for mid-2023 might also entail a delay in the mass production plans for the vehicle. Apparently, Tesla won't be able to produce the Cybertruck in financially significant numbers until this time next year.
notebookcheck.net
SiFive launches Performance P670 and P470 RISC-V energy efficient processors
SiFive’s expansion in the rapidly evolving RISC-V market continues with the announcement of the P670 and P470 processors - two new models from the Performance lineup that aim to address the need for high performance and efficiency in high volume small-size devices like wearables, smart home appliances, industrial IoT, AR/VR headsets etc. Thanks to the addition of vector instructions, the new solutions are recommended by SiFive as powerful alternatives for the “legacy ISAs,” plus they can offer greater flexibility for the Android Open Source Project ecosystem that already welcomed Qualcomm and Samsung among its prominent supporters.
ZDNet
Save $900 on a Sony 55-inch OLED TV
OLED smart TVs are a great way to bring the movie theater experience straight to your home. With the Sony Bravia XR 55-inch A80K OLED Smart TV, you can enjoy a cinematic view without a hefty price tag. If you head over to BuyDig's eBay webpage, you can get this 2022 model for only $1,398, saving you over $900 on a new TV.
Best used smartphones 2022
Consider buying one of the best used smartphones if you're looking for a low-priced phone that still offers great performance.
Phone Arena
Motorola tipped to release a pair of Razr models in 2023
Motorola this year turned the foldable clamshell Razr into a phone worthy of having the flagship label. The manufacturer replaced the mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset powering the previous Razr 5G model (released in 2020) with the current top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. While the release of this model has been limited to China (where Motorola's current parent Lenovo is headquartered), a European launch is expected soon. Will we see the Razr 22 in the states? It's anyone's guess although time is running out for 2022.
Apple could be working on a new iPad, and it's a big one
Rumours have surfaced of Apple's plan to launch a new 16-inch iPad variant early next year.
The Verge
Walmart is clearing out stock of the fourth-generation iPad Air
While the 2020 iPad Air originally sold for as much as $599 at launch, you can currently get the fourth-generation featherweight tablet for as little as $349 at Walmart. The 64GB Wi-Fi configuration of the 2020 iPad Air is currently available for $349 (originally $599) in all colorways at Walmart, while the 256GB model is discounted to $499 from its original $749.99 price.
Digital Trends
Walmart has a 14-inch Windows laptop for $99 right now (seriously)
If you’re looking for great laptop deals for school or work, finding something that balances cost and performance can often be hard. While the Gateway Ultraslim Notebook isn’t anything fancy, it still has some nice specifications while only costing a shockingly low $99 at Walmart, down from $230, which is cheaper than some tablets. You also get a year of Microsoft Office thrown in for free, worth $70.
Samsung's Latest Apple Attack Is A Snarky On The Fence Advert
Samsung is back at ribbing Apple, targeting the company's well-known tradition of waiting out innovative smartphone ideas for years before implementing them on iPhones. The latest Samsung ad, titled "On The Fence," doesn't namedrop Apple, but walled garden symbolism and the lure of offering innovations outside the ecosystem in a few years is a dead giveaway that Apple is again on the receiving end of trolling.
notebookcheck.net
Unihertz Jelly 2E: Miniature smartphone launches with Android 12, a 3-inch display and a 110 g lightweight build
Unihertz has unveiled another compact smartphone, having introduced the Titan Slim in May. Now, the company has announced the Jelly 2E, an updated version of the Jelly 2. According to the company's website, the Jelly 2E takes its sibling's design and makes a few adjustments. Specifically, Unihertz has swapped out...
Phone Arena
Best Buy is now selling open box and refurbished Galaxy S22 Ultra units at amazing prices
Whether or not you consider the Galaxy S22 Ultra the all-around best Android phone available right now, we can probably all agree that Samsung's S Pen-wielding 6.8-inch powerhouse is among the most desirable Christmas gift options for mobile tech enthusiasts. Of course, the ultra-high-end handset doesn't come cheap, normally fetching...
iPhone SE 4 screen size and specs aren’t finalized, insider claims
The iPhone SE 4 might bring a major redesign to Apple’s mid-range iPhone. Most reports claim that Apple will drop the iPhone 6 design in favor of the iPhone XR look for the iPhone SE 4. The home button will go away in such a scenario, with an all-screen design taking its place. It’s unclear whether Touch ID will be out of the picture and whether the handset will support Face ID.
Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro may not get a significant camera upgrade next year
Apple has been selling the iPhone 14 for about six weeks, but there’s no shortage of iPhone 15 rumors already. Ming-Chi Kuo, one of the frequently-accurate Apple insiders, delivered another tidbit via Twitter. The analyst said one of the big iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (Ultra) camera upgrades might not happen.
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Xiaomi's new Mi 12S Ultra Android phone works with real camera lenses
And Samsung Galaxy should be worried
Phone Arena
iPhone 14 and 15: Apple is finally conforming with the competition (against its will), and I'm all for it
Ah, Apple. I hate apples, or sweet food in general, but they're healthy, people say. And like the actual fruit, Apple's products are pretty sweet, smooth, and widely beloved. But oranges, bananas, and other fruits also exist, and of course, we're using those as metaphors for other smartphone brands. Other smartphone brands that have been adding new, cutting-edge features to their phones to get your attention, while Apple was playing it safe, moving at its own (usually quite slow) pace, without seemingly even trying to catch up.
