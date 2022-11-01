Read full article on original website
WNEM
Some showers move in today, strong winds arrive Saturday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve enjoyed quite a dry week so far, but changes do come into the forecast today as we’re expecting showers in parts of Mid-Michigan. These showers won’t affect everyone today though. Everyone will see mild weather again today. The bigger focus of the...
WNEM
Rain for some on Friday, gusty Saturday with passing showers
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve had a great run of weather this week and while the warmth isn’t slowing down, we’ll start seeing changes soon. But before that, we still achieved highs in the 60s and 70s again today under tons of sun. And while the wind picked up a bit, it hasn’t been overwhelming. It’s worth noting that while changes will arrive on Friday, most of the TV5 viewing area appears to remain dry until Saturday when our best rain chance of the next seven days returns to the forecast.
WNEM
News update: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Wednesday evening forecast. Funding for the Pinconning Police Department is on the ballot in the midterm election. Police arrested 36-year-old Terry Key II for allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it. Couple dies in house fire. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A house...
WNEM
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Here's a look at the stories we're tracking. Funding for the Pinconning Police Department is on the ballot in the midterm election. Police arrested 36-year-old Terry Key II for allegedly stabbing a dog 20 times, killing it. Couple dies in house fire. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A house fire...
Crumbl Cookies opens first Genesee County location
FENTON, MI - The nation’s fastest growing gourmet cookie company is officially in Fenton. Crumbl Cookies celebrated its grand opening on Friday, Nov. 4 at its Silver Pointe Shopping Center location, 17075 Silver Parkway. The menu is on a rotating basis, and features fresh cookies packaged in sweet-looking pink...
WNEM
‘He was a legend:’ Bay City entrepreneur Art Dore dies at 86
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The legend, the businessman, the “toughman” as he was often called -- well-known entrepreneur Art Dore has died. “He was kind of a legend here in Bay City and Michigan, I think,” said Kevin Novellino, owner of Brooklyn Boyz Pizza in the Midland Street business district.
WNEM
Freeland Community School District to hold class Friday after reported bomb threat
FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Freeland Community School District will hold class as scheduled on Friday, Nov. 4, after a staff member received a threatening email. Superintendent Matt Cairy said in a statement to parents, a high school staff member received the email Thursday night, indicating at some point in the future, an individual would “explode” the high school.
WNEM
More sun after some fog Wednesday morning
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Foggy mornings have been the norm over the last few days, but it has led to sunshine in the afternoon. Full sunshine will stick around the rest of this Wednesday, keeping mild temperatures here! The warm still holds this week, but there are some changes regarding rain chances as we head toward the weekend.
WNEM
FNL Forecasts: Week 11 (Playoffs)
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Week 11 features mild temperatures for football playoffs this evening, but the chance for showers farther up north. Stay dry and have fun!
WNEM
Family calls for justice in deadly Flint fire that killed 2 boys
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The attorneys representing the family of two boys who were killed in a Flint fire earlier this year held a press conference on Nov. 4 ahead of a city council meeting where they are expected to discuss the matter. On May 28, at about 9:01 p.m.,...
abc12.com
Shootout in Burton leaves one person injured and two in custody
BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - One person was injured and two were taken into custody after a shootout on Lapeer Road in Burton on Friday morning. The Burton Police Department responded to the 5000 block of Lapeer Road around 11:20 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired. However, police say everyone involved left before they arrived.
Winter Warm Up will distribute winter clothing in Flint this weekend
FLINT, MI – Catholic Charities and Carriage Town Ministries in Flint will host the annual Winter Warm Up event distributing winter essentials to the community this weekend. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, Carriage Town Ministries will be passing out winter coats, hats and gloves.
WNEM
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, Nov. 1st
Flint resident, Charlene Farrar, is spending Halloween evening patrolling her neighborhood looking for suspicious activity or potential fires with her partner, Rachel Martinez. Driving around in a vehicle with a flashing light on top of it, using all of their senses to detect any concerns, like the smell of smoke or gas in the air.
WNEM
Staying dry Thursday before showers move in end of week
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our recent dry stretch of weather continues this Thursday, though a few more clouds than we’ve been used to are expected. Today will be a sort of transition day into the showers that are expected at the end of the week, and parts of the weekend. One item of the forecast we want to hone in on more is the wind on Saturday. Rainfall is still on track for Saturday too.
nbc25news.com
Family seeks justice after two boys die in Flint house fire
FLINT, Mich. - The Attorneys representing the family of two boys who were killed in a house fire in Flint held a press conference on Nov. 4 ahead of a City Council meeting that will discuss the incident. According to the attorney, on May 28 of this year, at around...
Take a look inside the Red Eye’s new Old Town Saginaw home
SAGINAW, MI — Red Eye Coffee + Tea has a new home on Hamilton Street in Old Town Saginaw, just a few doors away from its former location. The coffee shop is now located at 211 N. Hamilton and has been open periodically during pop-up hours, announced in advance via social media.
WNEM
Genesee Co. driver’s ed program suspended
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County driver’s education program has been suspended after being found in violation of the Driver Education Provider and Instructor Act. The Michigan Department of State (MDOS) issued Training Day Drivers Academy LLC in Grand Blanc, a driving school owned by Ebony Booth,...
See What the Dort Mall in Flint Looks Like Today. Empty [PHOTOS]
The Dort Mall in Flint is looking pretty empty and almost abandoned nowadays. Travelers driving along Dort Highway in Flint, Michigan have more than likely seen the Dort Mall. Today, unfortunately, it is starting to look like many other malls across that country...empty. The Dort Mall is actually the oldest...
fox2detroit.com
Ex WWE talent and MSU football player tried to choke driver in moving truck, sheriff says
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Pictures are all a Genesee County family has left of 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff of Davison. Cops say she was struck and killed by an SUV that never stopped in Rochester Hills early Saturday morning. The hit-and-run was a tragic ending to a bizarre incident...
Seven Abandoned Buildings on Dort Hwy in Flint. What Were They?
There are quite a few abandoned buildings on Dort Highway in Flint, MI. Businesses come and businesses go. That is just the sad nature of how the world works. Unfortunately, when a business closes down for good, the building that kept it ofter becomes abandoned and begins to fall apart.
