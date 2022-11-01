Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
Microsoft accidentally showcased the "Moment 2” Windows 11 update
A YouTube video published by the Windows Insider team, accidentally showcased the next update coming to Windows 11, called “Moment 2”. Microsoft has been planning a new update, which will add new features to Windows 11 version 22H2. The rumoured update will provide a better Taskbar for tablet devices.
dexerto.com
How to install Windows on Steam Deck: Dual boot & more
Wondering how to install Windows on Steam Deck? We will get you to jump into your favorite Game Pass games on the go and do plenty of other things – like play Modern Warfare 2. Installing Windows on the Steam Deck isn’t particularly advisable. The legwork needed, and the...
The Windows Club
Add Permanently Delete to Context Menu to Windows 11/10
When you delete an item on your Windows computer, it gets saved in the Recycle Bin so that you can fetch it whenever you want. A lot of Windows users do not like this feature and want their files to not get stored in the Recycle Bin and instead be permanently deleted. In that case, we need to add ‘Permanently Delete’ item to Context Menu on your Windows computer.
makeuseof.com
How to Group Desktop Shortcut Icons in Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Is your Windows 11 desktop a disorganized mess? If so, you can organize it better by grouping shortcut icons into category boxes. Windows 11 doesn’t have any feature that enables you to group icons into boxes on the desktop.
Warning for Android users as Google confirms it’s shutting down important feature
GOOGLE is planning to shut down one of its assistant features. Android users need to be aware that a feature will soon be leaving their device despite only being launched last year. According to 9to5Google, Google is shutting down its Assistant Driving Mode dashboard. Users of the feature will know...
Chrome will finally force you to upgrade from Windows 7 in 2023
Anyone with even a passing interest in information security knows that being as safe as possible means keeping your devices updated. When a major new operating system comes out, though, sometimes users end up dragging their feet before upgrading, whether they're concerned that a new OS might introduce software incompatibilities, or just slow them down as they re-learn workflows. Chrome has been threatening to leave old Windows users behind for a while now, and we've been wondering when Google would drop Windows 7 compatibility ever since Microsoft ended mainstream support back in 2020. This week we finally start learning how things are going to end, with next year's release of Chrome 110.
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
Chrome will let you automatically snooze unused tabs to free up memory
Google’s ongoing efforts developing Chrome certainly don’t go unnoticed, considering it's the most popular web browser in the world by a landslide margin, across multiple platforms. Still, that doesn't mean it's perfect, and while the new Chrome 107 release includes improvements like support for HEVC hardware decoding in videos, and laying the groundwork for simplified login experiences down the road, long-standing issues like its infamous RAM hogging continue. Now there's finally some interesting progress towards doing something about that in development channels, with Chrome working on new tools for snoozing inactive tabs and freeing up system resources for other applications.
The Windows Club
How to pin File Explorer to Taskbar in Windows 11
The File Explorer on Windows is, undoubtedly, one of the most valuable features on a PC and it gets better with every new version of the Windows OS. A drawback, however, with Windows 11, was the omission of Toolbar and as a result of that, pinning files and folders to the Taskbar isn’t as easy as it used to be. In this article, we will show you how you can pin File Explorer to the Taskbar in Windows 11.
Windows 11 preview build 25236 rolls out to Insiders in the Dev Channel with fixes and enhancements
It's another week, which means it's time for another Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel! This week's build is 25236, and features a handful of minor fixes and enhancements
Google Just Launched A Bunch Of Useful Lock Screen Widgets For Your iPhone
Following a previous sneak peek at them, Google has finally launched its widgets for iOS 16, giving many iPhone users new lock screen options.
The Verge
Microsoft makes it easier to use pictures from your Android phone in Word or PowerPoint
Microsoft’s rolling out a feature to Office Insiders that lets you insert images from your Android smartphones directly into a web-based Word or PowerPoint file. While Microsoft already offers ways to transfer content between Windows PCs and Android devices via the Phone Link app Microsoft revamped back in March, this marks the first time it’s building the functionality into one of its apps.
Android Headlines
Google Play Console app update brings Pixel 7 support
The Google Play Console app is picking up its first update in more than three years. The latest version adds support for the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The new Pixels are 64-bit-only Android phones and can’t run 32-bit apps. Google last updated the Play Console app...
makeuseof.com
How to Install Windows 10 and 11 on a Raspberry Pi 4 the Easy Way
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Raspberry Pi OS is based on Debian, a Linux operating system. Most other operating systems you’ve seen or used on the Raspberry Pi are Linux-based. But what if you wanted to use a different approach?
Gizmodo
Google Launches New Beta to Play Android Games on PC
Are you growing tired of staring at your 5 by 2 inch screen to play Android mobile games? Well, on Tuesday, Google’s Android Developers blog announced that the company’s launching a new beta for a platform that will let users play their Android games on PC. The company...
notebookcheck.net
BenQ LW500 WXGA projector with SmartEco mode and 2,000 ANSI lumens brightness arrives
The BenQ LW500 projector has been launched in North America. The gadget has been designed for the meeting room, with up to 2,000 ANSI lumens brightness. The WXGA projector has a laser light source with a life expectancy of 30,000 hours; you can extend the lifetime using SmartEco Mode, which optimizes the brightness. A glass lens ensures the product delivers clear images with a 20,000:1 contrast ratio.
notebookcheck.net
OPPO N3 robot vacuum with 4,000 Pa suction power and sonic vibration mop launches
The OPPO Smart Life Sweeping Robot N3 has been launched in China. Also known as the Lefant N3, the robot vacuum has up to 4,000 Pa suction power across four levels, with an anti-tangle roller brush. The gadget has a 28 cm (~11.0-in) mopping area with three water levels and provides sonic vibration mopping. The company claims that the mop vibrates 12,000 times per minute. The device has a 450 ml dustbin, 160 ml water tank and disposable antibacterial dry wipes.
daystech.org
Play Your Favorite Android Games on Windows
Announced earlier this 12 months, Google is now making the Google Play Games app out there in beta to customers right here within the US and lots of different areas throughout the globe. With this beta, ought to you’ve got a PC able to working the app (necessities aren’t excessive), you’ll be off to play a lot of your favourite Android video games instantly in your Windows-powered pc.
How To Use Incognito Mode In Google Chrome On Android
Google implemented Incognito mode on Chrome for whenever the need arises to do some "private" browsing, and it's pretty easy to get started on Android.
CNET
Steam on Chromebook Enters Beta With More Games, Device Support
Google and game-maker Valve have made it easier for more people to play their PC games on Chromebooks. Steam on Chromebook will enter beta with the ChromeOS 108 update, the companies announced Thursday. Earlier this year, the two released an alpha version of Valve's Steam game store to try on Chromebooks through the ChromeOS Dev channel. It will now move out of the instability of the Dev channel and into the ChromeOS Beta channel, with support for more devices, more games and an improved user experience.
