Increased Multi-Draw option is available in the Texas Lottery® App and at retail locations; updated playslips now available in lottery playstations. AUSTIN – When Texas Lottery players choose the Multi-Draw option for Powerball and Lotto Texas, they can now stay in the game longer. Multi-Draw allows players to play their same sets of numbers for more than one drawing. In response to demand from its players, the Texas Lottery has expanded the Multi-Draw option for both games from 10 to up to 15 consecutive drawings. Beginning Sunday, Nov. 6, players may access the additional Multi-Draws through any of the following:

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO