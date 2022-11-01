ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Focus Daily News

Powerball Jackpot Sets World Record $1.6 Billion

AUSTIN – Strong ticket sales across the nation have pushed the Powerball jackpot to an estimated annuitized $1.6 billion for the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing, setting a new world record for a lottery jackpot. The next drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $782.4 million. If there is no jackpot winner for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, the world record Grand Prize for the Monday, Nov. 7 drawing would grow to an estimated annuitized $1.9 billion.
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Texas Lottery Increases Multi Draw Option To 15 for Powerball and Lotto Texas

Increased Multi-Draw option is available in the Texas Lottery® App and at retail locations; updated playslips now available in lottery playstations. AUSTIN – When Texas Lottery players choose the Multi-Draw option for Powerball and Lotto Texas, they can now stay in the game longer. Multi-Draw allows players to play their same sets of numbers for more than one drawing. In response to demand from its players, the Texas Lottery has expanded the Multi-Draw option for both games from 10 to up to 15 consecutive drawings. Beginning Sunday, Nov. 6, players may access the additional Multi-Draws through any of the following:
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Texas Tribune Announces Sonal Shah as New Chief Executive Officer

With Nearly Three Decades of Experience Across Nonprofit, Public & Private Sectors, Shah Will Lead the Tribune Into Its Next Phase of Growth, Focusing on Long-Term Financial & Organizational Sustainability. AUSTIN, TX – The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization, today announced the selection of Sonal Shah to serve...
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Jade Flores’ Second Chance Worth Singing About

Former American Idol Contestant Singing Across Texas. Six years ago, fate had a message for Jade Flores. It wasn’t ready for her to leave this world and take her talents with her. Ever since she’s doing all she can to share her singing and guitar playing with as many...
TEXAS STATE
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex. https://www.facebook.com/FocusDailyNews

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy