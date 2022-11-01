Read full article on original website
Powerball Jackpot Sets World Record $1.6 Billion
AUSTIN – Strong ticket sales across the nation have pushed the Powerball jackpot to an estimated annuitized $1.6 billion for the Saturday, Nov. 5 drawing, setting a new world record for a lottery jackpot. The next drawing offers a cash value worth an estimated $782.4 million. If there is no jackpot winner for Saturday night’s Powerball drawing, the world record Grand Prize for the Monday, Nov. 7 drawing would grow to an estimated annuitized $1.9 billion.
Texas Lottery Increases Multi Draw Option To 15 for Powerball and Lotto Texas
Increased Multi-Draw option is available in the Texas Lottery® App and at retail locations; updated playslips now available in lottery playstations. AUSTIN – When Texas Lottery players choose the Multi-Draw option for Powerball and Lotto Texas, they can now stay in the game longer. Multi-Draw allows players to play their same sets of numbers for more than one drawing. In response to demand from its players, the Texas Lottery has expanded the Multi-Draw option for both games from 10 to up to 15 consecutive drawings. Beginning Sunday, Nov. 6, players may access the additional Multi-Draws through any of the following:
Texas Tribune Announces Sonal Shah as New Chief Executive Officer
With Nearly Three Decades of Experience Across Nonprofit, Public & Private Sectors, Shah Will Lead the Tribune Into Its Next Phase of Growth, Focusing on Long-Term Financial & Organizational Sustainability. AUSTIN, TX – The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization, today announced the selection of Sonal Shah to serve...
Fort Worth Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize
AUSTIN – A Fort Worth resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1 million for the drawing on Oct. 15. The ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven #218, located at 19765 U.S. Highway 287 E., in Harrold. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning Quick Pick ticket matched...
Midlothian PD Dispatcher Assists In Florida With Hurricane Ian Aftermath
MIDLOTHIAN – A dispatcher at the Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch (NEED) stationed at the Midlothian Public Safety Center and an employee of the City of Midlothian recently headed to Florida to do her part after the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The telecommunicator, Karen Parrott deployed to assist in...
Jade Flores’ Second Chance Worth Singing About
Former American Idol Contestant Singing Across Texas. Six years ago, fate had a message for Jade Flores. It wasn’t ready for her to leave this world and take her talents with her. Ever since she’s doing all she can to share her singing and guitar playing with as many...
Spice Up Your Ranch Water With Dulce Vida Pineapple Jalapeno Tequila
There was a time when I kept tequila stocked in my bar for margaritas. I didn’t drink it straight or mix it in other drinks. That changed the first time we had friends over that requested a ranch water. At the time I was fairly new to Texas and thought they were referring to a brand of bottled water. I know, I know, total newbie.
