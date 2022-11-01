Get together in Glenwood Springs for a winter-themed big family gathering (BFG). Chase away chills and cozy up with a family reunion in Colorado’s favorite hot springs town. Convening for a family reunion is always a blast, but the event gets even better when your Big Family Gathering (BFG) takes place against a snowy backdrop in Glenwood Springs. Winter is off-peak season for many Glenwood Springs businesses—a time when everything from attractions to lodging becomes more affordable and less busy. Best of all, Glenwood Springs is also brimming with options for cold-weather activities, some you won’t find anywhere else and all sure to please family members of every age.

