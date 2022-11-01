ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montrose, CO

ESPN Western Colorado

Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?

Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
99.9 KEKB

Celebrate Snow With Classic Photos of Grand Junction Winters

It looks as though we just turned the corner here in Grand Junction and Western Colorado. Fire up the snow shovels, winter weather is here. It's not officially winter yet, not even close. Winter is still 47 days away. But, why not make the most of this morning's snow with a stroll down Memory Lane? Take a look back at Western Colorado winters of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s with these Robert Grant photos.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

This Is What They Built On Orchard Mesa In Grand Junction

For the last few months, you've probably encountered construction when eastbound on Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. What are they building?. Ongoing construction has affected traffic right next to the new auto parts store on the southeast corner of 27 Road and Highway 50. This construction had nothing to do with the new business.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Independence Pass officially closed for the season

Motorists can no longer depend on Independence Pass to shave off some time on their drive to Denver. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday that the pass is officially closed for the season after this week’s snowstorm. The scenic stretch of Highway 82, which connects Aspen to Twin...
ASPEN, CO
visitglenwood.com

Your Big Family Gathering in Glenwood Springs

Get together in Glenwood Springs for a winter-themed big family gathering (BFG). Chase away chills and cozy up with a family reunion in Colorado’s favorite hot springs town. Convening for a family reunion is always a blast, but the event gets even better when your Big Family Gathering (BFG) takes place against a snowy backdrop in Glenwood Springs. Winter is off-peak season for many Glenwood Springs businesses—a time when everything from attractions to lodging becomes more affordable and less busy. Best of all, Glenwood Springs is also brimming with options for cold-weather activities, some you won’t find anywhere else and all sure to please family members of every age.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Grand Junction Rockies renamed after mythical animal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Grand Junction Rockies are no more. The Pioneer League minor league baseball team changed its name and logo on Friday to the Grand Junction Jackalopes. For those unfamiliar, a jackalope is a mythical animal of American West folklore described as a jackrabbit with antelope...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KKTV

Body found in western Colorado wilderness, likely to be missing hunter

MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing hunter ended tragically Tuesday with the discovery of his body in the remote western Colorado wilderness. For more than two days, search teams scoured 1,300 acres around Black Canyon of the Gunnison looking for Grand Junction resident Calvin Prochnow. Prochnow, 70, had been elk hunting with a friend over the weekend and failed to return late Sunday afternoon. Loved ones then reported him missing.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
soprissun.com

Nuclear power for Western Colorado?

At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Basalt goes to the air in playoff win over Woodland Park, eyes Eaton in next round

Calling it an air raid offense might be a stretch, but the Longhorns had little hesitancy letting Kade Schneider cut loose in the passing game. The senior quarterback led the Basalt High School football team’s offense to a huge afternoon in a 45-24 first-round playoff win Saturday over visiting Woodland Park on the BHS field.
BASALT, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Officials Investigating After Poacher Kills Bighorn Sheep Near Highway

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is currently conducting an investigation after a poacher kills a desert bighorn sheep close to a local highway. According to a press release, authorities say the desert bighorn sheep was discovered near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction. The wildlife officers responded Monday (October 31st) when a rock climber reported the animal had been shot and left off Highway 141 between mile markers 147 and 148. Officers found a mature desert bighorn. It was determined the animal had been shot at least 24 hours earlier. The responding officers also recovered a rifle bullet from behind the front shoulder of the ram.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

A small break before our next weather maker

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our latest winter storm gave Grand Junction 1.7 inches of snowfall which beat out the previous record on this day of 1.6 inches in 1974. Areas in the high country had snowfall totals ranging from 8-12 inches, with other locations receiving more than a foot. The winter storm focused more down south in the San Juans. However, many areas across the Western Slope and along the Continental Divide received higher accumulation amounts.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Roaring Fork Valley news media band together to better cover the Hispanic community

In August, The Aspen Times and seven other local news-media organizations spanning the Roaring Fork Valley conducted a survey to gain insights on the Latino community’s perception of local news coverage. The goal of the survey was to assess what was missing and how the local entities might better fill those gaps.
ASPEN, CO
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Man wanted in Rifle hit-and-run arrested in New Mexico

A man accused of striking his mother with a vehicle in Rifle and then fleeing was picked up by authorities in New Mexico. Tyson McLemme, 40, is accused of striking his mother with a Jeep near Joyce Park and fleeing the scene on Sept. 5. McLemme is also reported to have struck several vehicles and a fence during the incident. He eventually led the Rifle Police Department on a short chase before ditching the crashed vehicle and getting away on foot.
RIFLE, CO

