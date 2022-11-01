Read full article on original website
Why Is Grand Junction’s Whitman Park Suddenly Empty?
Where did everyone go? Drive down 4th or 5th Streets in Grand Junction, Colorado, and you'll notice the typically crowded Whitman Park is completely empty. Most days you'd expect to see at least forty or fifty people in Whitman Park. Yesterday, November 1, 2022, the west side of the park was coned off. A handful of police vehicles and officers were at the park at roughly noon yesterday. What's going on?
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Friday Letters: 2C thoughts, county race opinions, Boebert supporters and opponents and more
On July 1, 1977 my parents, siblings and I moved to Glenwood Springs. Glenwood has been an awesome place to raise our children and grandchildren. I imagine 10 years from now where a majority of the Glenwood workforce travels to work from New Castle, Silt, Rifle, Parachute and west. Imagine...
Celebrate Snow With Classic Photos of Grand Junction Winters
It looks as though we just turned the corner here in Grand Junction and Western Colorado. Fire up the snow shovels, winter weather is here. It's not officially winter yet, not even close. Winter is still 47 days away. But, why not make the most of this morning's snow with a stroll down Memory Lane? Take a look back at Western Colorado winters of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s with these Robert Grant photos.
Authorities Locate Body of Missing Elk Hunter in Western Colorado
The body of a missing elk hunter has been found in a remote stretch of Colorado wilderness. Calvin Prochnow, 69, of Grand Junction, Colorado was reported missing in the afternoon of Sunday, October 30 after being separated from his hunting partner. His body was discovered by a passing helicopter on Tuesday, November 1 after an extensive three-day search.
This Is What They Built On Orchard Mesa In Grand Junction
For the last few months, you've probably encountered construction when eastbound on Highway 50 on Orchard Mesa in Grand Junction, Colorado. What are they building?. Ongoing construction has affected traffic right next to the new auto parts store on the southeast corner of 27 Road and Highway 50. This construction had nothing to do with the new business.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Independence Pass officially closed for the season
Motorists can no longer depend on Independence Pass to shave off some time on their drive to Denver. The Colorado Department of Transportation announced Friday that the pass is officially closed for the season after this week’s snowstorm. The scenic stretch of Highway 82, which connects Aspen to Twin...
visitglenwood.com
Your Big Family Gathering in Glenwood Springs
Get together in Glenwood Springs for a winter-themed big family gathering (BFG). Chase away chills and cozy up with a family reunion in Colorado’s favorite hot springs town. Convening for a family reunion is always a blast, but the event gets even better when your Big Family Gathering (BFG) takes place against a snowy backdrop in Glenwood Springs. Winter is off-peak season for many Glenwood Springs businesses—a time when everything from attractions to lodging becomes more affordable and less busy. Best of all, Glenwood Springs is also brimming with options for cold-weather activities, some you won’t find anywhere else and all sure to please family members of every age.
The History of City Market in Grand Junction Colorado
Did you know City Market has been in Grand Junction for nearly 100 years?. Through the years, Grand Junction has seen grocery stores come and go, but City Market has been a grocery mainstay for a lot of years. City Market in Grand Junction Starts In 1924. It all started...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Rifle football pulls off postseason upset against Florence; Glenwood drops season finale to Palisade
In stunning fashion, Rifle football pulled off a 14-7 Class 2A postseason upset against Florence on the road Saturday. “This tells us we have a resilient bunch that’s just starting to figure it out,” Bears head coach Ryan Whittington said. “We’re just growing and learning.”. Having...
Grand Junction Rockies renamed after mythical animal
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Grand Junction Rockies are no more. The Pioneer League minor league baseball team changed its name and logo on Friday to the Grand Junction Jackalopes. For those unfamiliar, a jackalope is a mythical animal of American West folklore described as a jackrabbit with antelope...
Missing out-of-state hunter found dead in Colorado
A 64-year-old hunter from California was found dead on Saturday after spending the night missing in the Colorado backcountry, according a news release from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office and San Miguel County Search and Rescue were dispatched to the Dry Creek Basin area...
KKTV
Body found in western Colorado wilderness, likely to be missing hunter
MONTROSE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing hunter ended tragically Tuesday with the discovery of his body in the remote western Colorado wilderness. For more than two days, search teams scoured 1,300 acres around Black Canyon of the Gunnison looking for Grand Junction resident Calvin Prochnow. Prochnow, 70, had been elk hunting with a friend over the weekend and failed to return late Sunday afternoon. Loved ones then reported him missing.
soprissun.com
Nuclear power for Western Colorado?
At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Basalt goes to the air in playoff win over Woodland Park, eyes Eaton in next round
Calling it an air raid offense might be a stretch, but the Longhorns had little hesitancy letting Kade Schneider cut loose in the passing game. The senior quarterback led the Basalt High School football team’s offense to a huge afternoon in a 45-24 first-round playoff win Saturday over visiting Woodland Park on the BHS field.
Off-Grid Colorado Property Has a 138 Foot Tunnel in the Mountain
If you are looking to get off-grid in Colorado, search no further. This home in Whitewater, Colorado is listed for less than $550k and has nearly 39 acres of land for you to build as you would like. One of the most remarkable features of the home is the tunnel....
Colorado Officials Investigating After Poacher Kills Bighorn Sheep Near Highway
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is currently conducting an investigation after a poacher kills a desert bighorn sheep close to a local highway. According to a press release, authorities say the desert bighorn sheep was discovered near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction. The wildlife officers responded Monday (October 31st) when a rock climber reported the animal had been shot and left off Highway 141 between mile markers 147 and 148. Officers found a mature desert bighorn. It was determined the animal had been shot at least 24 hours earlier. The responding officers also recovered a rifle bullet from behind the front shoulder of the ram.
nbc11news.com
A small break before our next weather maker
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Our latest winter storm gave Grand Junction 1.7 inches of snowfall which beat out the previous record on this day of 1.6 inches in 1974. Areas in the high country had snowfall totals ranging from 8-12 inches, with other locations receiving more than a foot. The winter storm focused more down south in the San Juans. However, many areas across the Western Slope and along the Continental Divide received higher accumulation amounts.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Roaring Fork Valley news media band together to better cover the Hispanic community
In August, The Aspen Times and seven other local news-media organizations spanning the Roaring Fork Valley conducted a survey to gain insights on the Latino community’s perception of local news coverage. The goal of the survey was to assess what was missing and how the local entities might better fill those gaps.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Man wanted in Rifle hit-and-run arrested in New Mexico
A man accused of striking his mother with a vehicle in Rifle and then fleeing was picked up by authorities in New Mexico. Tyson McLemme, 40, is accused of striking his mother with a Jeep near Joyce Park and fleeing the scene on Sept. 5. McLemme is also reported to have struck several vehicles and a fence during the incident. He eventually led the Rifle Police Department on a short chase before ditching the crashed vehicle and getting away on foot.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
Coal Ridge soccer punches ticket to 3A semifinals via Centeno overtime header; Roaring Fork bows out in Fort Collins
Coal Ridge soccer was trailing Middle Park 3-2 with 9 minutes and 24 seconds left. Kicking a gorgeous volley from 20 yards out, Titans junior Alexis Serna buried it in the back of the goal. “That was a beautiful ball,” Titans head coach Michael Mikalakis said of Serna’s goal. “It...
