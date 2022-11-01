Frozen daiquiri bar to open in Indy

A cool bar is coming to 6404 Rucker Rd. in Indianapolis.

Koolie Kupz Daiquiri Bar and Grill will open there next spring.

Frozen daiquiris ($10-$25) in flavors such as mango, Dreamsicle, and green apple will be dispensed from machines at the bar; and can come topped with gummy candies, with added shots or in souvenir cups. The drinks will be sold by the cup or gallon. A couple of non-alcoholic flavors will be available, as well.

On the food side, Koolie Kupz will specialize in nachos ($15-$25) topped with beef, chicken and shrimp.

Guests can expect happy hour specials and a live DJ every Friday and Saturday.

Koolie Kupz is the vision of Anj Blanchard-Carter and Antonio Carter, a McCordsville couple who own the Freshlocs Loc Shop hair salon at 5438 North Keystone Ave. Both are locticians, looking to step away from styling.

It’s a concept they’d seen in other cities, including New Orleans, Louisiana; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Florida.

A visit to a New Orleans-themed bar in Atlanta, Georgia, though, pushed them to explore opening a similar venue to Indianapolis.

“This is something that we experienced in other cities. Why not bring it to Indianapolis?” Anj Blanchard-Carter said. “It’s something that is fun, exciting, and that many have not experienced.”

While their bar and grill won't have a New Orleans theme, it will feature decor to help transport visitors to more tropical locales.

“We’re going to bring that feel to our daiquiri bar of the palm trees; and we won't feel like we're even in Indianapolis,” Blanchard-Carter said.

The 21-and-up bar, which will seat 60, will have a DJ area and a selfie wall. It will be open year-round.

Koolie Kupz will start off operating from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

“We're more focused on date nights and getting people ready for going out,” Blanchard-Carter said. “Because we are going to close before midnight, it's more of a pregame type of situation.”

