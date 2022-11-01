ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berryville, VA

cbs19news

Glamping site proposal brings public comment

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A glamorous camping, or glamping, resort in Madison County is still in the news. The Madison Planning Commission held a public hearing on Ahmed Helmi's application to use the parcels, which will be almost 60 acres when combined. The site is near the intersection...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

FCBS wants a review of funds in college’s name change

The Frederick County Board of Supervisors (FCBS) have tabled approval of the funding for Laurel Ridge Community College until further review. A County Supervisor is questioning how much of Frederick County’s funds were used in Laurel Ridge Community College’s name change last year. Laurel Ridge Community College’s Vice...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Supervisors wrestle with real estate values jumping 40-50 percent

Walt Mabe, Shenandoah District supervisor commented that the real estate market has cooled down in the last several months, and a new assessment should reflect that change. Pearson said the data he used from August and September actually showed property values in Warren County increasing one percent more than what he had anticipated, while Front Royal property values decreased by one percent more than he expected.
theriver953.com

News Maker Dana Winner on Warren County activities

Warren County has several activities for young people in the month of November. We spoke with Warren County’s Parks and Recreations Office Manager Dana Winner about the activities in our latest news maker. News makers are brought to you by Warren County Together We are Community. Dana tells us...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Samuel’s Public Library supports Camping for Hunger

Samuel’s Public Library announced a plan to support the River 953 and WFTR/Fox Sports Radio 1450 Camping For Hunger Campaign. Samuel’s Public Library cardholders who donate non-perishable foods can reduce their overdue fees by $1 for each item donated. The donated items will be delivered to the River...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

News Maker Preston Knight on SVEC nonprofit donations

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) have awarded their funds from their Operation Round Up (ORU). The ORU program benefits nonprofits in their service area and is funded by Cooperative Members. As we do every first Friday of the month we spoke with an SVEC representative in a news maker. News...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Former Stafford County administrator passes away

Stafford County mourns the passing of former County Administrator C.M. Williams, Jr. Williams served as County Administrator from 1984 to 2003. Williams helped lead the county through a time of great change and population growth. He was also instrumental in helping protect historic treasures from development and designing the George L. Gordon, Jr. Government Center.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
Outsider.com

Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets

A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
VIENNA, VA
DCist

A Week Before Election Day, State Sends Virginia Localities Thousands More Voter Applications To Process

Technical issues and delays at the state level are continuing to cause headaches for local election officials. A week before Election Day, the Virginia Department of Elections sent another large and unexpected batch of voter registration applications to Fairfax County and other municipalities. Fairfax election officials say they are now doing “whatever it takes” to ensure applicants are on the official list of registered voters and thus can vote in a normal manner come Nov. 8, the county government said in a statement.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WHSV

PCSO respond to look-alike weapon at Page County High School

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) reported that on Nov. 4, SROs at the Page County Campus were alerted by school administration that a student at Page County High School was in possession of a look-alike weapon. School administrators and SROs acted quickly to...
WHSV

Three Harrisonburg men arrested in Shenandoah County

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men Wednesday after a pursuit. The sheriff’s office said it was called to the 19000 block of Senedo Road in Edinburg just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday for a report of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies learned that...
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, VA

