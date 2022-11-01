Technical issues and delays at the state level are continuing to cause headaches for local election officials. A week before Election Day, the Virginia Department of Elections sent another large and unexpected batch of voter registration applications to Fairfax County and other municipalities. Fairfax election officials say they are now doing “whatever it takes” to ensure applicants are on the official list of registered voters and thus can vote in a normal manner come Nov. 8, the county government said in a statement.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 4 DAYS AGO