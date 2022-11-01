ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint George, UT

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
UTAH STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Utah man’s body found in Arizona’s Wupatki National Monument

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The body of a Utah man has been found in Wupatki National Monument near Flagstaff, authorities said Wednesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said the body of 46-year-old Conan Stults of Cedar City was located on Oct. 31 by a search dogs south of the Lomaki Pueblo area inside the monument.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
kjzz.com

Teens caught on video in blackface costumes at Cedar City Walmart

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A group of Utah teens wearing blackface costumes was instructed to leave the Cedar City Walmart after store managers learned they were inside the building. The incident happened on Halloween, Monday, October 31. The teens were part of a group of at least eight...
CEDAR CITY, UT
upr.org

Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes

Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

Former St. George City Manager Gets Settlement

(St. George, UT) -- St. George's former city manager is leaving the job with thousands of dollars. The Salt Lake Tribune reports Adam Lenhard took a 625-thousand-dollar settlement because he believed he was forced out of his job. He faced backlash for approving a drag show to film in the city's town square this summer. Lenhard believed he could take legal action against the city, and officials believed it was in the city's best interest to settle.
SAINT GEORGE, UT

