kjzz.com
Identity released of Salt Lake man killed in motorcycle crash near Hurricane
HURRICANE, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have identified the victim in a fatal motorcycle crash near Hurricane on Saturday. They said 50-year-old Troy Matthews from Salt Lake City was killed after slamming into the back of a vehicle at excessive speeds. Authorities responded to the crash just before 9:30 p.m....
ksl.com
Families of teens respond to viral TikTok video falsely accusing them of wearing blackface
SALT LAKE CITY — The families of two teens falsely accused of wearing blackface and dressing as inmates for Halloween in a now-viral video filmed at a Cedar City Walmart have responded to the TikTok account that they say started the rumor. In a statement issued by Jeffrey Walker,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love trying new restaurants with your friends and family members, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Utah that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. All of them are highly praised by both local people an travellers so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
fox10phoenix.com
Utah man’s body found in Arizona’s Wupatki National Monument
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - The body of a Utah man has been found in Wupatki National Monument near Flagstaff, authorities said Wednesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said the body of 46-year-old Conan Stults of Cedar City was located on Oct. 31 by a search dogs south of the Lomaki Pueblo area inside the monument.
kjzz.com
Teens caught on video in blackface costumes at Cedar City Walmart
CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A group of Utah teens wearing blackface costumes was instructed to leave the Cedar City Walmart after store managers learned they were inside the building. The incident happened on Halloween, Monday, October 31. The teens were part of a group of at least eight...
ksl.com
Viral video of Utah teens in blackface prompts school, police inquiry
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox condemned a video circulating on social media Tuesday that depicts what appears to be teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates, accompanied by at least one white person wearing a police costume. "We strongly condemn racism in all its forms and...
upr.org
Utah to offer cash for replacing lawns with desert-tolerant landscapes
Michael Sanchez, Public Information Officer with the state Division of Water Resources said cultivating a lush, green lawn in Utah's bone-dry climate is a major water waster. "We do live in a semi-arid state," Sanchez said. "As you know, Utah has a different landscape than something like Kentucky, where you have things like bluegrass everywhere. It's just matching our landscapes to where we actually live."
Viral video appears to show Utah teens wearing blackface
A video allegedly showing Utah teenagers wearing blackface while inside a store on Halloween night has gone viral on social media.
KSLTV
Vote Watch: Thousands of Utah ballots delayed due to printer issues
IRON COUNTY, Utah — Cedar City resident Michael Clark was still waiting for his ballot to arrive in his mailbox. “They were supposedly mailed on the 18th of October,” Clark said, “so I’ve been looking in the mail.”. When he tracked his ballot, it showed the...
First Utah ski resort to officially open this weekend after early snow
The calendar will have barely swung to November when the first Utah ski resort will officially open for business this season.
eastidahonews.com
Utah high school suspends student for donning a Ku Klux Klan Halloween costume
SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KSL.com) — Just a day after a video taken at a Cedar City Walmart depicting teens wearing blackface and dressed as inmates went viral and prompted police and school inquiries, Springville High School suspended a student for wearing racist attire. On Monday, a student came to Springville...
ksl.com
Texts highlight drag show debate that led to St. George city manager's resignation
ST. GEORGE — Newly released documents reveal St. George leaders' arguments over whether to allow a drag show to take place this summer — an issue at the heart of the city manager being asked to quit, with a $625,000 incentive to prevent him from suing the city for breach of contract.
890kdxu.com
Former St. George City Manager Gets Settlement
(St. George, UT) -- St. George's former city manager is leaving the job with thousands of dollars. The Salt Lake Tribune reports Adam Lenhard took a 625-thousand-dollar settlement because he believed he was forced out of his job. He faced backlash for approving a drag show to film in the city's town square this summer. Lenhard believed he could take legal action against the city, and officials believed it was in the city's best interest to settle.
