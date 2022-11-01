ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horseheads, NY

Fire damages duplex in Horseheads; cause under investigation

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
 5 days ago

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. ( WETM ) – Fire crews responded to a blaze at a home in Horseheads early Tuesday morning, according to the fire department.

Town and Country Assistant Fire Chief Don Fischer said the call for the fire on Woodview drive went out around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 1. Crews found that the fire was in the basement of one side of a home.

The renter of the duplex said that a transformer blew outside, and there was a loud noise in the basement, according to Fischer. The second duplex suffered smoke damage, Fischer said; however, no one was injured, and the official cause of the fire is under investigation.

He also said that while the duplex is being repaired, the company owning the building will help the renters move into other properties.

Horseheads Village Fire, Millport, Elmira Heights, and Breesport, and Erin all responded to the scene.

