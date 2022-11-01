Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
Jury awards $3M after finding Maine hospital discriminated against Black manager
BANGOR (BDN) -- An all-white jury awarded a native of Ghana $3 million in compensatory and punitive damages after it determined that Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center discriminated against him on the basis of race and sex when the organization fired him in 2019 as the practice manager of its Orono primary care location.
Maine election officials cautious heading into midterms
AUGUSTA, Maine — After more than three decades of working in municipal government, Bangor city clerk Lisa Goodwin is confident that Maine’s election system is safe. But with national tensions rising ahead of a potentially pivotal Election Day, she does not want to take chances. That was why...
Residents file lawsuit against paper mill in Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine — ND Paper Mill in Old Town is facing legal trouble after a class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Bangor. Two residents in neighboring towns roughly 2.5 miles away are suing the plant, claiming the foul-smelling odors emitted from the plant caused property damage through nuisance, trespass, and negligence.
Bangor to close homeless encampments in next two months
BANGOR, Maine — An ongoing conversation in many Maine communities is how to reduce the number of people without a place to call home. In an effort to connect those who are unsheltered to services and housing, Bangor is looking to close the majority of its homeless encampments by the end of the year.
Bar Harbor to show support for Maine lobstermen
BAR HARBOR, Maine — Recently, lobstermen in Maine have been busy fighting against newly proposed restrictions from the federal government on how they can fish. The federal regulations are meant to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates fewer than 350 of these whales are alive.
Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City
Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
mainepublic.org
Bangor jury finds race discrimination, awards $3M to former EMMC employee
A federal jury in Bangor has awarded $3 million to a former employee of the Eastern Maine Medical Center, who says he was discriminated against when fired from his job three years ago. David Ako Annan is an immigrant from Ghana. He says he sued the hospital because his supervisor...
Man hospitalized after crash on Lee Road in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Maine — A man from Lincoln was taken to Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center on Wednesday after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and crashed. It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Lee Road, according to a Lincoln Police Department sent on Thursday. Police said a Maine State Police trooper found the crash.
mainebiz.biz
New director hired to lead fight against mental illness in Maine
The former president of Health Equity Alliance in Bangor has been hired to lead the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Jennifer Thompson began her role as the new executive director at the organization on Nov. 1. Thompson brings over 24 years of senior administrative experience in...
Why Do People Keep Ruining Their Cars on Maine Beaches to Make ‘Donuts’?
How stupid can you be? Let me count the ways... One thing that makes you not only stupid but disrespectful is driving your car onto a beach to 'make donuts' in the sand. According to the Mount Desert Islander Facebook page, this happened. They write,. After spending the night on...
calais.news
DOT Sign with Misspelling to be Replaced
This sign, erected by the Maine Department of Transportation (DOT) on Baring Street in Calais, indicates that downtown St. Stephens is just 3 miles away. The town referenced on the sign, however, is actually spelled without an S on the end: St. Stephen.
WMTW
Maine business owner sentenced for federal Paycheck Protection Program fraud
BANGOR, Maine — A Skowhegan man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 20 months in prison for a bank fraud scheme related to his applications for federal Paycheck Protection Program loans. Nathan Reardon, 44, pleaded guilty back in July. He will have three years of supervised release when...
40-Year-Old Man Sentenced for Fentanyl Drug Charges in Bangor, Maine
Bangor Man Facing 30 Months in Prison on Drug Charges. A 40-year-old Bangor man was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in prison (2 and a half years) for possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute. Kristopher Churchill also faces three years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty on April 21, 2022....
wabi.tv
A man is hospitalized after a crash in Lincoln Wednesday night
LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night in his home town. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the Lee Road and a Maine State Trooper was the first to discover the crash. Lincoln police say the driver, Steven Wentz left the...
Black medical worker awarded $3M in racial discrimination case against EMMC
BANGOR, Maine — A federal jury has awarded $3 million to a former Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center worker who said racial discrimination led to his firing. Attorneys for David Ako-Annan, who is Black, said the damages represented the largest sum awarded for a racial discrimination case in Maine.
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of November 3
ELLSWORTH – The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at Hancock Grocery in Hancock, in which approximately $2,800 in cash, checks and change was taken from a safe. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor said the burglary was reported Oct. 20. Arrests. Sgt. Gavin Endre arrested Alan Van Reijsen, 52, of...
Finding success on and off the field, Bangor High student also finds time to help her community
BANGOR, Maine — It's been a busy fall for high schools across the state as students returned to classrooms and the sports fields. At Bangor High School, Lauren Small is balancing plenty of responsibilities in and outside of the classroom. She finished her second varsity field hockey season last month.
Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County
A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
coast931.com
Juvenile identified as suspect after threat leads to lockdown, evacuation at Maine school
Police say a suspect has been identified after a threat forced students and staff to evacuate Mount Desert Island High School Tuesday afternoon. The Bar Harbor Police Dept. says the school went on lockdown after a member of the high school’s administration received a “serious and credible threat.”
wabi.tv
Crews responding to fire at Howland Corner Store
HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Crews are on-scene fighting a fire at the Howland Corner Store. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed for us that the call came in just after 9:00 Wednesday night. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 0