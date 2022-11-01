ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, ME

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS CENTER Maine

Residents file lawsuit against paper mill in Old Town

OLD TOWN, Maine — ND Paper Mill in Old Town is facing legal trouble after a class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court in Bangor. Two residents in neighboring towns roughly 2.5 miles away are suing the plant, claiming the foul-smelling odors emitted from the plant caused property damage through nuisance, trespass, and negligence.
OLD TOWN, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bar Harbor to show support for Maine lobstermen

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Recently, lobstermen in Maine have been busy fighting against newly proposed restrictions from the federal government on how they can fish. The federal regulations are meant to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration estimates fewer than 350 of these whales are alive.
BAR HARBOR, ME
97.5 WOKQ

Tourist Hotspot Named Maine’s Most Family-Friendly City

Throughout the state of Maine, you'll find plenty of towns and cities with lots of family-friendly activities to do. Many of Maine's beachfront communities cater to families in the summer with offerings of amusement parks, arcades, mini golf, and of course, beaches. But according to a recent article released by Travel Pulse, none of those popular beachfront places are Maine's most family-friendly city. Instead, a different hotspot was chosen.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Man hospitalized after crash on Lee Road in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Maine — A man from Lincoln was taken to Northern Lights Eastern Maine Medical Center on Wednesday after the vehicle he was driving went off the road and crashed. It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Lee Road, according to a Lincoln Police Department sent on Thursday. Police said a Maine State Police trooper found the crash.
LINCOLN, ME
mainebiz.biz

New director hired to lead fight against mental illness in Maine

The former president of Health Equity Alliance in Bangor has been hired to lead the Maine chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Jennifer Thompson began her role as the new executive director at the organization on Nov. 1. Thompson brings over 24 years of senior administrative experience in...
BANGOR, ME
calais.news

DOT Sign with Misspelling to be Replaced

This sign, erected by the Maine Department of Transportation (DOT) on Baring Street in Calais, indicates that downtown St. Stephens is just 3 miles away. The town referenced on the sign, however, is actually spelled without an S on the end: St. Stephen.
CALAIS, ME
wabi.tv

A man is hospitalized after a crash in Lincoln Wednesday night

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - A Lincoln man is in the hospital after a crash Wednesday night in his home town. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on the Lee Road and a Maine State Trooper was the first to discover the crash. Lincoln police say the driver, Steven Wentz left the...
LINCOLN, ME
Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of November 3

ELLSWORTH – The Maine State Police are investigating a burglary at Hancock Grocery in Hancock, in which approximately $2,800 in cash, checks and change was taken from a safe. Cpl. Jeffrey Taylor said the burglary was reported Oct. 20. Arrests. Sgt. Gavin Endre arrested Alan Van Reijsen, 52, of...
HANCOCK, ME
101.9 The Rock

Presque Isle Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase in Penobscot County

A Presque Isle man is facing numerous charges following a high-speed police chase early Wednesday morning from Medway to Lincoln, Maine. The East Millinocket Police Department says Sgt. Michael Kennedy pulled over a car on Interstate 95 shortly after 4:00 a.m. after observing defects on the vehicle as it left the Circle K convenience store in Medway. While Sgt. Kennedy was speaking with occupants in the car, the driver allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Crews responding to fire at Howland Corner Store

HOWLAND, Maine (WABI) - Crews are on-scene fighting a fire at the Howland Corner Store. Penobscot County Dispatch confirmed for us that the call came in just after 9:00 Wednesday night. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
HOWLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy