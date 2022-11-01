Just a few days ago we noticed that construction was already underway on the giant gingerbread house at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa!. This famous holiday decoration is located in the Grand Floridian’s lobby and it’s life-size, made with REAL gingerbread! Best of all, once it’s officially done you can also purchase a variety of holiday treats nearby. We’ve seen the construction progress from the main structure to the addition of the individual shingles to the beginning of the gingerbread covering, and now it’s time to pull out your calendar because we have the official opening date for this iconic holiday display!

