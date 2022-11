Thanksgiving is the best holiday to gather family and friends around the table—especially when you’re not stressed about burning the bird or fitting all the side dishes in the oven at once. This year, give yourself (and your kitchen) a break—and support local businesses—by either ordering your Thanksgiving dinner from one of our favorite local restaurants that’s a hit with the kids, or dine-in at a top San Diego restaurant that’s open on Thanksgiving Day. We’ve also found the best bakeries for that perfect, made-in-San Diego dessert.

