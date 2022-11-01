Read full article on original website
Related
disneyfoodblog.com
Select Fans Cans See Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Early AND FOR FREE!
The next few years are bringing a LOT of new Disney movies, including movies by Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm!. One of those movies is Strange World — and Disney World guests can get a preview of the movie in Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 4th. However, select Disney World guests will get to see the WHOLE movie EARLY.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Dropped NEW 50th Anniversary Merchandise, Minnie Ears, and More Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Believe it or not, Disney World’s 50th Anniversary is STILL going strong!. We’ve still got decorations around the parks, Mickey and friends in their celebration outfits, the 50th...
disneyfoodblog.com
VIDEOS: See All of the CHANGES Made to Fantasmic! in Disney World
✨ It’s TIME ✨ — Fantasmic! is coming back to Disney World!. Fantasmic! has been closed since the parks shut down in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve been watching construction from a bird’s eye view on the stage for a while now, and Disney teased its return a few times. As of November 3rd, the show is back in the parks, and we were invited to a media event to check out the show a day early — let’s see what has changed!
disneyfoodblog.com
You Have to See the MASSIVE Fantasmic! Crowds to Believe Them in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The show is reopening in Disney’s Hollywood Studios tonight, and we’re sure there will be a lot of people trying to check it out. We’ve already gotten a preview of the show (well most of it before it was RAINED OUT), and there’s a whole new sequence to watch. So, is the park crowded on the day of the show’s return? Let’s find out!
disneyfoodblog.com
A ‘Strange World’ Preview Is Coming to Disney World
Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm have all recently released announcements for new films and TV shows. We have a list of all of the films announced for the next few years here. One of the films we can expect to see hit theaters soon is Disney’s Strange World. Now, Disney...
disneyfoodblog.com
NEW Marvel Mickey Ears and Loungefly Bag Coming SOON
The hype is REAL for the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In anticipation of the movie’s release, Disney has gone ALL out on promotions for the movie. There’s makeup, Happy Meal toys, an Adidas collaboration, and more! There will be a HUGE celebration going on at Disneyland Resort, too, which will bring new Wakanda Forever characters to the parks, as well as food and other experiences! There’s also a LOT of new merchandise, including a new pair of ears and a Loungefly bag!
disneyfoodblog.com
The FIRST Holiday Treats Have Arrived in Magic Kingdom!
It’s OFFICIALLY the holiday season in Disney World, and we’re jumping with holly jolly joy!. We’ve already seen decorations arrive in Magic Kingdom, including the iconic Christmas tree, and holiday merchandise has popped up in The Emporium. But now, there are holiday TREATS to be eaten — let’s check them out!
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New in Magic Kingdom: A Matching Stitch Sweatsuit
The holidays have arrived in Disney World. Although we saw the first decorations WELL before this month in other parks, Magic Kingdom has now fully embraced the holiday spirit — the decorations are up and MORE holiday merchandise is in stores. But what else is new in Magic Kingdom? Let’s find out!
disneyfoodblog.com
Where To Get a Full Thanksgiving Feast in ICE CREAM Form in Disney World
A new month means new ice cream flavors at Salt & Straw, and this chain with locations in Disney Springs and Downtown Disney is pushing our palates with unusual flavors once again. After experiencing ice cream flavors including honey fried chicken, BUGS, and deviled egg, is it any surprise that...
For My Own Sanity, These 18 Photos Can't Be Real
I just keep saying to myself: "This can't be real. This can't be real. This can't be real."
disneyfoodblog.com
You Can Buy Over 350 (!!) Holiday Disney Items Online Right Now!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. November is here and already Disney has launched a whole sleigh-full of holiday items!. From apparel to kitchen items, toys to home decor, there’s plenty to browse. We...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New in Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Holiday Decor Is Up and Fantasmic! Is BACK
Not only have the holiday decorations gone up, but the popular nighttime show Fantasmic! also returned! Find out EVERYTHING new in Disney’s Hollywood Studios right here. Holiday decorations are BACK! First, the red and silver tinsel stars were placed on the light posts down Sunset Boulevard. Not long after...
disneyfoodblog.com
3 Ways Disney World CHANGES During runDisney Races
Disney World hosts several road races every year, including 5Ks, 10Ks, half-marathons, and marathons. But even if you’re not planning to lace up your running shoes and join the race, your vacation could still be affected by these events. The Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend is in...
disneyfoodblog.com
HURRY! The New Disney Starbucks Holiday Cups Just Dropped Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s the holiday season and Disney isn’t the only one celebrating already!. We recently showed you the Starbucks holiday drinks and paper cups coming to stores around...
disneyfoodblog.com
WHEN Disney World’s Giant Gingerbread House Will OPEN at Grand Floridian Resort
Just a few days ago we noticed that construction was already underway on the giant gingerbread house at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa!. This famous holiday decoration is located in the Grand Floridian’s lobby and it’s life-size, made with REAL gingerbread! Best of all, once it’s officially done you can also purchase a variety of holiday treats nearby. We’ve seen the construction progress from the main structure to the addition of the individual shingles to the beginning of the gingerbread covering, and now it’s time to pull out your calendar because we have the official opening date for this iconic holiday display!
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You’ll Want To Go See Disney’s GIANT Gingerbread House ASAP
The holidays are already in full swing in Disney World, with decorations, merchandise, and ride overlays in the parks. If you’re visiting for the holiday season, don’t forget to check out the Disney World HOTELS as well — some of the coolest decorations and most delicious snacks can be found there!
disneyfoodblog.com
You Can Save BIG on Brand New Disney Items Right Now — Here’s HOW!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Well, shopDisney is running a sale that you may want to hop on if you are looking for some savings. From now until Sunday, you can save up to...
disneyfoodblog.com
See the NEWEST Trailer for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Here!
We love visiting Pandora in Animal Kingdom whenever we visit, and the film that inspired this land is finally getting a sequel!. Avatar: The Way of Water is coming to theaters on December 16th this year, and we’ve been waiting patiently for every trailer we can get our hands on until the movie is out. Now the time has finally come — another Avatar: The Way of Water trailer just dropped!
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Reveals the “Secret Sauce” to Making Magical Memories
Going to Disney World is very expensive (and not getting any cheaper), and it can be tricky to plan everything just right so that you’re able to do all you want to in the parks. So why do people keep going back?. One of the main reasons that people...
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Avoid Paying FULL PRICE on Your 2022 Disney World Trip
It’s officially the holiday season in Disney World!. We’ve spotted Christmas decorations up at EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, and Animal Kingdom — and Main Street, U.S.A. is decked out with garland, ribbons, and the Christmas tree! We don’t blame you for wanting to plan a trip to the parks, and we’re here to help you out with all the Disney World hotel and ticket discounts you might find this November and beyond!
Comments / 0