ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smith County, TX

Smith County Commissioners approve using $3.7 million of ARPA funding for Winona water, sewer project

By Ashlyn Anderson, Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u2NAZ_0iucC0VA00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – The Smith County Commissioners Court approved an agreement on Tuesday with the City of Winona and East Texas Municipal Utility District (ETMUD) to pay for a water and sewer project.

‘Coming together is so critical’: Elkhart ISD community united after rollover bus crash

The $3.7 million project will be paid for using ARPA funding.

“I was convinced that this was the last water/sewer project that we absolutely needed to get done,” County Judge Nathaniel Moran said. “It will have the biggest impact on a rural community in Smith County.”

Commissioner Precinct 3 Terry Phillips said the project will not only help the City of Winona, but one of Smith County’s largest hospitals UT Health Northeast with their ongoing water and sewer issues.

Officials said the City of Winona has struggled with Texas Commission on Environmental Quality compliance for wastewater discharge for more than 10 years and fined more than $90,000.

“The waste water plant was built in approximately 1975. We’ve been out of compliance for at least 10 years. We’ve needed to renew our system, update our system for approximately 30 years is my understanding,” said Rachel Moreno, Mayor of Winona.

According to a previous presentation by Lane Thompson with ETMUD, the city’s inability to maintain wastewater treatment compliance “could slow or halt the economic growth and ability to receive funding in the future.”

Smith County Commissioners Court approves using $4.5 million from ARPA funds for new business park

The agreement, estimated to cost $3,677,516, plans to construct a lift station and a force main, close the city’s current wastewater plant and instead send its wastewater to ETMUD’s plant for treatment.

“I couldn’t think of a better way to spend ARPA funds than this project,” Phillips said.

Benefits from the agreement are estimated to include:

  • Lower operation and maintenance costs for Winona residents
  • Regionalization of wastewater treatment
  • Improved water quality for Sabine River Basin
  • Increased marketability and tax valuation for commercial property in the area

“We’ve been trying different ways to help Winona out to get them in compliance, so these ARPA funds became available we put in for it for this purpose only,” said Edward Lejeune, East Texas M.U.D.

Smith County was originally allocated more than $45 million in ARPA funds by the federal government with the intent of providing relief funding from the COVID-19 pandemic and its resulting economic impact.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0iucC0VA00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

Smith County Commissioners approve naming Emergency Operations Center after Judge Jack Skeen Jr.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Smith County Commissioners Court passed a resolution unanimously to designate the Smith County Emergency Operations Center after Judge Jack Skeen Jr. on Tuesday. The building will now be known as the Jack M. Skeen Jr. Emergency Operations Center of Smith County. Smith County Judge-Elect Debbie Gunter and Judge Diane […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Animal Care Tech Killed

A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash. KLTV's Jamey Boyum talks with Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin about a pursuit that started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WEBXTRA: Longview spokesman talks about trucks hitting Green Street bridge

Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools. Weathersby says LISD teachers played an important role in his development. School districts of East Texas, Dallas, Houston at SFA teacher career fair. Updated: 6 hours ago. The districts are offering internships and jobs for education students. Athens Steel...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Boil water notice issued for Marion County Mims Water Supply customers

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A boil water notice has been issued due to an 8″ line break on FM 729 that caused reduced water pressure. This notice affects customers east of Big Oaks Subdivision on FM 729 to Alley Creek Park area, all county roads off of FM 729 within this service area, Deer Cove, Woodland Shores, and Alley Creek Park.
MARION COUNTY, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview

High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Deputy No Billed. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash

High school football association scrambles to reschedule officials due to weather. They are some of the most crucial bodies on the field for East Texas HS football games: the officials. Deputy No Billed. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Pursuit from Smith County into Longview...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sulphur Springs ISD calls for $81.5 million bond

SULPHUR SPRIINGS, Texas (KETK) – On Nov. 8, Sulphur Springs ISD is having a bond election where the Sulphur Springs ISD community will vote on the district’s $81.5 million bond package. Sulphur Springs ISD is presenting this bond to address following issues: Aging facilities (Half of the facilities are at least 60 years old) Most […]
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Tornado Warning issued for the area…

The Warning Sirens are going off in Sulphur Springs…. There are various reports of a tornado on the ground… Take shelter… There is a Tornado Warning for Hopkins County until 5:15pm… Stay tuned for updates…. Tornado confirmed in the area of Highway 19 and 1567,...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
CBS19

Tyler ISD installs signs warning of armed personnel on campuses

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD is in the process of installing signs at campus entrances to let visitors that some employees are armed. Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD chief communications officer, said the district is putting in the signs. It reads, "Tyler ISD personnel are armed and may use whatever force necessary to protect our students and staff."
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Credit union rescues VFW from roof problems

GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Their building was in bad shape, on the verge of shutting down, until the Upshur County VFW got an eleventh hour reprieve, thanks to a benefactor who came to the rescue. The Gilmer VFW post 6715 was established 76 years ago, but in 2022, they were...
GILMER, TX
KLTV

Longview State of the City

“The Latino has the opportunity to really capitalize and not just be the majority now but have also a voice as a majority,” Garza said. “And unfortunately, they’re not using it in the manner they should.”. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Nacogdoches Water Sewage Funds...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview actor returns to Longview to direct play, workshops for schools

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Dedrick Weathersby, Longview ISD alum who now acts on Broadway, about his workshop, play, fundraiser at LISD’s Ned E. Williams Elementary. Weathersby says LISD teachers played an important role in his development. The play will be presented Saturday at...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Wills Point ISD calling for $40 million bond

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Wills Point ISD will hold an election in November for a $40,000,000 bond. If approved, the bond will fund: Transition of Woods Intermediate to Wills Point Junior High School Transition of the current Wills Point Middle School into a 5th Grade Center Transition of the current Wills Junior High […]
WILLS POINT, TX
KSST Radio

Rural Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Choking Assault

A rural Sulphur Springs man was accused of the choking assault of another male late Wednesday night, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Drew Fisher and Isaac Foley and Sgt. Tanner Steward responded at a County Road 3511 residence to a disturbance alleged to involve a firearm late Wednesday night. Upon arrival, they began speaking with the individuals said to have been involved in the disturbance. Deputies determined Arnulfo Tinajero-Zarate choked a Winfield man during an argument, but never produced a firearm as dispatchers had been told, Fisher alleged in arrest reports.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy