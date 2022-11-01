Read full article on original website
kptv.com
Crash on Highway 47 leaves Forest Grove man dead
FOREST GROVE, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash on highway 47 in Forest Grove left a 70-year-old man dead Thursday morning, according to Oregon State Police. The driver, Leo Vanderzaden, was driving northbound on Highway 47 at about 11 a.m. when he drifted onto the right shoulder of the rod in a bend in the highway. He was driving very fast when he left the roadway, crashed into a ditch and flew through the air, hitting several trees. The car finally came to a rest on the shoulder of the northbound lanes.
Speed to blame for deadly, single-car crash on Highway 47, police say
Oregon State Police provide details in crash that killed Forest Grove man
Victim identified in fatal Highway 47 crash outside Forest Grove
The Oregon State Police confirmed that one person, a Forest Grove resident, died in the Thursday, Nov. 3, wreck.A 70-year-old man died in a crash on Oregon Highway 47 in between Forest Grove and Banks on Thursday morning, Nov. 3, the Oregon State Police confirmed. An Oregon State Police spokesperson said Thursday afternoon that the crash the crash appeared to be fatal, but the agency didn't officially confirm it until Friday afternoon, Nov. 4, identifying the deceased as 70-year-old Leo Vanderzanden. Vanderzanden, a Forest Grove resident, was driving northbound on the state route — signed locally as Nehalem Highway —...
kptv.com
Sandy man killed after jumping in front of car along Mt. Hood Corridor: OSP
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car on Highway 26 along the Mt. Hood Corridor on Thursday, according to the Oregon State Police. Deputies responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. near SE Paha Loop along Highway 26 where the body of Eric Echtinaw, 63, of Sandy, was found.
Serious crash closes Highway 47 between Forest Grove, Banks
The crash occurred late Thursday morning, Nov. 3, near Northwest Kemper Road.A serious crash just before noon Thursday, Nov. 3, closed Oregon Highway 47 near Northwest Kemper Road. The area where the crash occurred is in unincorporated Washington County in between Forest Grove and Banks. The highway, also signed locally as Nehalem Highway, was closed in both directions as of Thursday afternoon. Forest Grove Fire & Rescue spokesperson Matt Johnston said the crash involved a single vehicle with one occupant. The driver was seriously injured, said Johnston. Capt. Kyle Kennedy of the Oregon State Police, which is leading the investigation, said it is "looking like a fatal crash" in response to a request for comment, but he did not have any additional details. Johnston said he was not authorized to confirm whether or not the driver died in the crash. The highway is closed while a crash reconstruction and investigation is conducted. {loadposition sub-article-01}
kptv.com
Driver arrested for manslaughter, DUII after passenger dies in Salem crash
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man has been arrested for manslaughter and driving under the influence after a deadly crash in Salem Thursday night. Just after 10 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Winema Place Northeast. Police said a man had been involved in a crash and was looking for his vehicle. Officers were able to locate the crash scene at the intersection of Hawthorne Avenue and Silverton Road Northeast.
kezi.com
Two injured in head-on crash on Highway 99 near Monroe
MONROE, Ore. -- Two individuals were taken to the hospital on Wednesday after a head-on collision on Highway 99 north of Monroe, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, deputies were dispatched to a reported collision on Highway 99 near Eureka Road at about 12:54 p.m. on November 2. Deputies said their investigation showed that a GMC pickup truck driven by a 75-year-old man from McMinnville was traveling north and crossed into the southbound lane, where it collided head-on with a Subaru driven by a 76-year-old woman from Corvallis. Both drivers were taken to a hospital in Corvallis for their injuries.
Highway 26 shuts down in both directions after fatal crash near Banks
At least one person has died following a crash on Highway 26 near Banks on Friday, authorities said.
kptv.com
2 seriously injured in fiery rollover crash in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two people were rushed to a hospital Wednesday night after a crash in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 10 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to a serious injury crash involving a rollover and a vehicle on fire on Northeast 82nd Avenue. One person was critically injured and another was seriously hurt in the crash and taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Hwy 219 closes for Hillsboro crash that pinned, injured two
Highway 219 shut down in Hillsboro late Tuesday morning after fire officials said two people were injured in a crash.
Man sentenced for multiple felonies after shooting at Molalla police
A man was sentenced to prison on multiple felony charges after shooting at Molalla police and injuring a bystander in 2021, the Clackamas County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Deputies: Portland apartment fire was started intentionally, woman arrested
A woman has been arrested in connection with the apartment fire that left at least eight hospitalized and many without residence.
PPB: Rollover crash involving vehicle on fire injures 2
A section of NE 82nd Ave is temporarily closed while an investigation into a reported crash that seriously injured two people is conducted.
kptv.com
Reward offered for information on unsolved 2020 Gresham homicide
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - Gresham police are asking for the public’s help in solving a homicide from October 2020. On the night of October 14 at about 10:30 p.m. two people were shot in a car at the Arco gas station at Southeast 191st Street and East Burnside Avenue. One of the victims was injured and the other, 34-year-old Darryl Antonio Lewis died.
kptv.com
Halloween break-in causes $5k damage to Gresham deli
kptv.com
Washington County detectives announce arrest in 1974 double murder
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced a suspect has been arrested in connection with a decades old double murder. Detectives arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss on Wednesday at his home in Aloha on two counts of second-degree murder. Criss is accused of killing Aloha High School students 16-year-old Donald Bartron and 18-year-old Peter Zito Jr. in Oct. 1974.
WCSO: Suspect sought after shots fired in Aloha
Deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public help in identifying a suspect related to a report of gunfire in Aloha.
kptv.com
Lost mushroom hunter rescued from icy storms on Mt. Hood
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - An Aurora mushroom hunter was rescued from the Mt. Hood National Forest on Tuesday after he went missing Monday, according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. On Tuesday, a family member reported that 36-year-old Trevor Schultes had left to pick mushrooms the day before...
Garage explodes in Vancouver house fire
A Vancouver home has been leveled from a fire that officials say may have stemmed from an explosion in the garage.
kptv.com
Person seriously injured in shooting in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that seriously injured one person in the Woodlawn neighborhood late Tuesday night. Just before 11:30 p.m., North Precinct officers responded to the area of Northeast Rosa Parks Way and Northeast Durham Avenue after multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunshots.
