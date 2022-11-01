Read full article on original website
What’s New in Magic Kingdom: A Matching Stitch Sweatsuit
The holidays have arrived in Disney World. Although we saw the first decorations WELL before this month in other parks, Magic Kingdom has now fully embraced the holiday spirit — the decorations are up and MORE holiday merchandise is in stores. But what else is new in Magic Kingdom? Let’s find out!
HURRY! The New Disney Starbucks Holiday Cups Just Dropped Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s the holiday season and Disney isn’t the only one celebrating already!. We recently showed you the Starbucks holiday drinks and paper cups coming to stores around...
Select Fans Cans See Disney’s ‘Strange World’ Early AND FOR FREE!
The next few years are bringing a LOT of new Disney movies, including movies by Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm!. One of those movies is Strange World — and Disney World guests can get a preview of the movie in Disney’s Hollywood Studios on November 4th. However, select Disney World guests will get to see the WHOLE movie EARLY.
Which of Disney’s 8 (!!) New Mickey Ears Would YOU Choose?
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The holidays have officially begun at Disneyland Resort!. Disneyland was so excited about the holidays that Sleeping Beauty Castle was covered in snow before Halloween and now 6 (!!)...
Where To Find Disney’s NEW Gingerbread Martini
It’s the holiday season in Disney World, and we’ve loved exploring all the decorations, shopping for new merchandise, and watching the construction of the amazing gingerbread displays. Speaking of gingerbread, Disney just announced a NEW treat coming to the hotels on property!. There are a lot of holiday...
You Have to See the MASSIVE Fantasmic! Crowds to Believe Them in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The show is reopening in Disney’s Hollywood Studios tonight, and we’re sure there will be a lot of people trying to check it out. We’ve already gotten a preview of the show (well most of it before it was RAINED OUT), and there’s a whole new sequence to watch. So, is the park crowded on the day of the show’s return? Let’s find out!
Select Guests Can Get 20% Off at Terralina Crafted Italian in Disney World
On your marks, get set, and go! The runDisney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend is here!. Runners who participate in the event have a lot to look forward to: cool medals, fun merchandise, and a weekend to remember. They can also score some HUGE discounts throughout Disney World. We already told you about how runners can get half-price tickets for Typhoon Lagoon, but runners can also get a discount on FOOD at Disney Springs!
You Can Buy Over 350 (!!) Holiday Disney Items Online Right Now!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. November is here and already Disney has launched a whole sleigh-full of holiday items!. From apparel to kitchen items, toys to home decor, there’s plenty to browse. We...
Where To Get a Full Thanksgiving Feast in ICE CREAM Form in Disney World
A new month means new ice cream flavors at Salt & Straw, and this chain with locations in Disney Springs and Downtown Disney is pushing our palates with unusual flavors once again. After experiencing ice cream flavors including honey fried chicken, BUGS, and deviled egg, is it any surprise that...
You Can Save BIG on Brand New Disney Items Right Now — Here’s HOW!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Well, shopDisney is running a sale that you may want to hop on if you are looking for some savings. From now until Sunday, you can save up to...
COVID-19 Testing Policy CHANGE Announced for the Disney Cruise Line
To ensure we are equipping our readers with all the information they need, we will continue to report on all travel, safety, and COVID-related news that could impact a Disney Parks visit. Health and safety procedures related to COVID-19 have continued to change and be updated both in the Disney...
What’s New in Disney’s Hollywood Studios: Holiday Decor Is Up and Fantasmic! Is BACK
Not only have the holiday decorations gone up, but the popular nighttime show Fantasmic! also returned! Find out EVERYTHING new in Disney’s Hollywood Studios right here. Holiday decorations are BACK! First, the red and silver tinsel stars were placed on the light posts down Sunset Boulevard. Not long after...
Disney CEO Bob Chapek Reveals the “Secret Sauce” to Making Magical Memories
Going to Disney World is very expensive (and not getting any cheaper), and it can be tricky to plan everything just right so that you’re able to do all you want to in the parks. So why do people keep going back?. One of the main reasons that people...
SNEAK PEEK at the Swan and Dolphin Food and Wine Classic in Disney World
It’s finally almost time for the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic!. The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is returning to the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Hotels this year on November 11th and 12th. We were invited to the sneak peek media event to taste some of the delicious food ahead of time, and there’s no way we were going to leave you behind!
Come With Us To Try a NEW Dole Whip in Disney World!
There are few Disney World snacks as iconic as the Dole Whip. From classic pineapple to orange swirl and more, there are plenty of flavors to choose from — and from time to time we see special flavors pop up in the parks and resorts. Disney shared that a NEW Dole, Whip Float would be coming to one spot, and you KNOW we had to check it out — so come with us!
REVIEW: Come With Us To Try Two NEW Gideon’s Bakehouse Offerings in Disney Springs!
Well, it’s the beginning of the month and that means we have SO many new snacks to try in Disney World. First, holiday snacks are arriving in the parks, and give us ALL those great holiday flavors. But the pumpkin life is still strong because it’s STILL fall (and yes, we DID eat a lot of pumpkin snacks already through Halloween). So we’re heading over to Disney Springs to try two NEW pumpkin snacks.
A ‘Strange World’ Preview Is Coming to Disney World
Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm have all recently released announcements for new films and TV shows. We have a list of all of the films announced for the next few years here. One of the films we can expect to see hit theaters soon is Disney’s Strange World. Now, Disney...
VIDEOS: See All of the CHANGES Made to Fantasmic! in Disney World
✨ It’s TIME ✨ — Fantasmic! is coming back to Disney World!. Fantasmic! has been closed since the parks shut down in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve been watching construction from a bird’s eye view on the stage for a while now, and Disney teased its return a few times. As of November 3rd, the show is back in the parks, and we were invited to a media event to check out the show a day early — let’s see what has changed!
PHOTOS: We Met Chip and Dale in SPACE Costumes at Disney World Today!
There are lots of places where you can meet characters all the time in Disney World, but sometimes rare or unusual meet-and-greets pop up for a limited time around the parks. For example, Mickey is usually at the Town Square Theater in Magic Kingdom, and Olaf frequently hangs out at Celebrity Spotlight at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. But during some after-hours parties and events, we’ve spotted Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, Haunted Mansion characters, and even Sebastian from The Little Mermaid. Today, we found some familiar characters in an unusual spot, and they were wearing very interesting outfits!
ALERT! 🚨 Disney Ornaments Marked Down to $20 (!!!) Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. One of my favorite Christmas traditions is to buy a new Disney ornament each year. BUT ornaments can be pricey!!. That’s why we just had to share the select...
