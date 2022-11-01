ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Crawford: You Mad At Me For Taking Fight With Tough Opponent, For Bigger Purse, Guarantee?

Terence Crawford cannot understand why even those that strongly support Errol Spence Jr. won’t simply admit that he has made a smart move monetarily in the short term. Al Haymon hadn’t offered Crawford any guarantee for his high-stakes showdown with Spence. When BLK Prime approached Crawford with a reported eight-figure guarantee for what on paper appears to be an easier pay-per-view fight versus David Avanesyan, Crawford felt like he had little choice but to accept that offer and attempt to re-engage in negotiations for the Spence fight if both boxers win their upcoming bouts.
TEXAS STATE
Dmitry Bivol: I Know Zurdo Ramirez Knows It’s Not True That I Was Ducking Him

Dmitry Bivol and members of his team couldn’t help but laugh. They think it’s ridiculous that Gilberto Ramirez even suggested Bivol ducked him, especially since the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion embraced a showdown with the icon considered boxing’s best pound-for-pound prior to Bivol’s victory over him. Bivol addressed Ramirez’s claim during a preview of their fight Saturday night, “Make The Days Count: Dmitry Bivol vs. Zurdo Ramirez,” which is available on DAZN and Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.
Canelo Alvarez Undergoes Left Wrist Surgery

Canelo Alvarez has gone under the knife. The undisputed super middleweight champion chronicled the left wrist surgery he said he needed immediately following his unanimous decision win against Gennadiy Golovkin in September by posting footage Tuesday on his Instagram page of a bandage being removed from his hand and stitches on top of his wrist.
Isaac Cruz's Coach Confident They Would Beat Lomachenko, Knock Him Out

Without hesitation, Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz would fight Vasiliy Lomachenko. This was assured by Isaac Cruz Sr., father and coach of Pitbull Cruz, who said in an interview that he viewed the Ukrainian veteran as being out of rhythm in his most recent ring appearance. Cruz Sr. believes his son would...
Otto Wallin's Promoter Will Explore Fight With Joseph Parker

The team behind heavyweight contender Otto Wallin would like to secure him a fight with former WBO world champion Joseph Parker. A few months ago, Parker suffered the first knockout loss of his career when Joe Joyce stopped him inside the distance of their WBO interim-title clash. Wallin is pushing...
De La Hoya Pleads With Networks To Deliver Tank-Garcia: ‘Showtime, DAZN, Please"

Oscar De La Hoya says the only impediment remaining for a Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia lightweight super fight lies with the broadcasters. De La Hoya’s company, Golden Boy Promotions, backs Garcia and has a content deal with the streaming platform DAZN. Davis, on the other hand, is backed by Al Haymon whose Premier Boxing Champions has a deal with the premium cable network Showtime.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Luis Saavedra Talks Training Camp, Showdown With Ero Correa

Luis Fernando Saavedra (9-7, 3 KOs) of San Luis Potosí, Mexico, has big plans to upset Eros Correa (12-1, 8 KOs), of San Jose, Ca, when the two meet this Saturday in the 10-round bantamweight main event on Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card. Here is what...
SAN JOSE, CA
Rey Vargas, O'Shaquie Foster Reach Terms For Vacant WBC Title Fight, Avoid Purse Bid

The currently available WBC junior lightweight title won’t remain vacant for long. BoxingScene.com has learned that the teams representing Rey Vargas and O’Shaquie Foster have reached a deal for their ordered vacant title fight, thus avoiding a purse bid hearing. The two sides were given 30 days to negotiate terms for their matchup, managing to find common ground well before the November 8 deadline.
Usyk Wants Fury Next: I Need The Fourth Belt, I Don't To Fight Anyone Else!

IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is fully focused on securing a fight with WBC champion Tyson Fury before the month of March. Fury is slated to face Derek Chisora in a voluntary defense on December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Usyk saw action in August, when he...
Rashid Stevens Talks Training Camp, Clash With Damoni Cato-Cain

In the Thompson Boxing co-main event this Saturday, Rashid Stevens (6-1, 5 KOs), of Gardena, California is looking to upset Damoni Cato-Cain (7-0, 6 KOs), in an eight-round super welterweight contest. Here is what Stevens had to say about his upcoming matchup with Cato-Cain, his recent training camp, and more.
GARDENA, CA
David Morrell-Aidos Yerbossynuly - Weigh-In Results From Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – David Morrell Jr. couldn’t help but break into laughter when he stood face-to-face with Aidos Yerbossynuly after they weighed in Friday afternoon at W Minneapolis The Forshay. Draped in a Kazakh flag, Yerbossynuly donned a traditional, furry hat commonly worn in his homeland. Unamused, Yerbossynuly sternly...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Gilberto Ramirez Expects War With Bivol, Avenge Canelo's Loss For Mexico

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Gilberto Ramirez is looking to accomplish for his Mexican countrymen what Canelo Alvarez couldn't do - beat Dmitry Bivol. Ramirez will get the opportunity he's been clamoring for Nov. 5 when he challenges Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on DAZN.
Daniel Barrera: I Definitely Want To Make a Big Statement

Daniel Barrera is in good hands. The amateur standout is adapting to the pro game and is eager to progress under the tutelage of a top Southern California trainer. Barrera will face Isaac Anguiano tonight at the Quiet Cannon in Montebello, California. The six-round junior bantamweight bout will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).
MONTEBELLO, CA
Miguel Madueno Knocks Juan Huertas Out In Fifth Round of ProBox TV Co-Feature

Miguel Madueno returned to the win column in a big way. The free-swinging puncher dropped and stopped Panama’s Juan Huertas in the fifth-round of their ProBox TV-streamed co-feature Friday evening at Whitesands Event Center in Plant City, Florida. Huertas was forced to a knee, taking a full ten count to end the fight at 2:15 of round five in their lightweight battle.
PLANT CITY, FL
Floyd Mayweather vs. Deji - Undercard Information

The undercard attractions have been announced for the latest installment of the Global Titans Fight Series taking place Sunday, November 13, from the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai and live on pay-per-view, headlined by all-time-great boxing superstar Floyd “Money” Mayweather in an exhibition bout against UK-based YouTuber turned pro-boxer Deji Olatunji in the main event.
CALIFORNIA STATE
David Benavidez, Caleb Plant In Talks For Interim-Title Fight, Expected To Be Ordered During WBC Convention

A long-awaited grudge match Is finally within reach. BoxingScene.com has learned that the respective camps for David Benavidez and Caleb Plant are in talks for an interim WBC super middleweight eyed for the first half of 2023. Both camps were eager to get ahead of the curve, as the fight is expected to be ordered during the ratings portion of the annual WBC convention due to take place November 6-11 in Acapulco, Mexico.
TENNESSEE STATE
David Benavidez, Caleb Plant Confirm Agreement: Fight Likely In Early 2023

David Benavidez and Caleb Plant didn’t waste any time in reaching terms for their long-awaited grudge match. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal was reached for a fight between two of the top super middleweights in the world. The development was revealed shortly after BoxingScene’s breaking news story that the two camps were already in talks for a heated clash years in the making, which will come with Benavidez’s interim WBC super middleweight title at stake.
TENNESSEE STATE

