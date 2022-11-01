Read full article on original website
Your News Local
2022 Wabash County YMCA Holiday Benefit Silent Auction
WABASH, IN – The Wabash County YMCA is excited to announce details on the Holiday Benefit Silent Auction. The Wabash County YMCA proudly announces our 4th Annual Holiday Benefit Silent Auction benefiting the YMCA’s financial assistance program. As the YMCA addresses community issues such as food insecurity or obesity, your support will ensure our community has the resources for a healthy future.
Your News Local
Honeywell Arts & Entertainment receives grant from Huntington County Community Foundation
WABASH, IN- Representatives of Honeywell Arts & Entertainment received a $2,500 grant awarded by the Huntington County Community Foundation in support of Honeywell Arts In Education opportunities provided to students in Huntington County. Funding for the grant was provided by the Hiner Family Fund, with additional support from the Groff-Eberhart Community Fund.
wfft.com
County leaders unveil new roundabout on Union Chapel Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Allen County leaders cut the ribbon on the new Union Chapel road roundabout Wednesday afternoon. This is part of the ongoing efforts by County Commissioners and the Highway Department to help grow the area. They say this roundabout will be especially helpful for cars trying...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Poultry prices causing turkey troubles for food banks
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Turkey is the talk of the town on Thanksgiving, but many are talking about inflation and the price of purchasing poultry. The USDA says the price of whole bird turkey is sitting at $1.99 per pound. This time last year, it was $1.15.
Your News Local
Peru PD announces “Blankets & Bears” for 2022
PERU, IN- Starting today, the Peru Police Department will once again begin accepting new blankets and stuffed animals for the 2022 holiday season. Due to the tremendous amount of donations received last year, they are NOT in need of gently used items this year. PPD will accept NEW donations for...
Times-Union Newspaper
County Area Plan Approves Two Plats, Two Rezonings
All the cases were approved at the regular monthly meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday. During the brief meeting, two final plats were approved. Both are subdivisions. Developer Greg Stump’s plat is 2 acres and is located on CR 650E in Warsaw. It is a two-lot, residential...
Your News Local
Ruth Miser
Ruth Miser, 88, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 4:20 am, Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Wellbrooke of Wabash. She was born on August 31, 1934, in Indianapolis, Indiana, to Leroy and Norma (Brickert) Rickard. Ruth married Stanley Miser in Indianapolis on August 25, 1953; he died August 13, 1996. She...
Part of St. Joe Hospital remains standing after attempts to bring it down
The last structure standing at the former St. Joe Hospital in downtown Fort Wayne is still standing despite several attempts to bring it down.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Trick or treat times set for Fort Wayne area
(Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Communities around The Fort are gearing up for Halloween!. For those in Fort Wayne, the official hours for trick-or-treating are between 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween. Officials with the City of New Haven say city-wide trick-or-treating hours have been set for 6 to...
californiaexaminer.net
Delphi Killer: Indiana Town Demands Answers On ‘Blend-in’ Richard Allen
CVS employee Richard Allen, 50, was a male. In the days before JC’s Bar and Grill shut down, he used to spend his time there shooting pool. The guy seemed kind, but he wasn’t exactly the life of the party. Up until this past weekend, that was about...
whatzup.com
Willie’s replacing Bob’s in Woodburn
The name has changed, but much of what made Bob’s Restaurant in Woodburn an east Allen County staple for decades will be back as Willie’s Cafe II. Kim Campbell, who owns Willie’s on North Anthony Boulevard in Fort Wayne, has expanded to 22031 Woodburn Road with her sons. Other family members will be actively involved. That’s good, because she wants family dining to be the cornerstone of everything they do. The restaurant has undergone a makeover with a new look, new equipment, and a new sign.
WANE-TV
‘tiny little donuts’ to open in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A shiny silver vintage Airstream trailer in the Chapel Ridge Shopping Center will be home to Fort Wayne’s newest donut shop. “tiny little donuts” owner Mark Mogul told WANE 15 the shop will be simple, old-fashioned and a lot of fun. “We...
Your News Local
Jingle Jubilee event to kick off holiday cheer in Downtown Wabash
WABASH, IN —Jingle Jubilee is returning to Downtown Wabash in 2022 as the district’s decades-old tradition on Friday, Nov. 18 from 4-9 p.m. The holiday kick-off event is free and open to families and people of all ages, inspiring cheerful hometown holiday spirit. Guests are invited to enjoy downtown shopping, holiday lights, hot cocoa, live reindeer, Santa and so much more. Jingle Jubilee is provided by Downtown Wabash, Inc.
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket worth $354K sold in Rochester
A CA$H 5 ticket purchased in Rochester for Tuesday night's drawing matched all five numbers. The ticket is worth $354,500. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey's on E. SR 14. The winning numbers are 9-10-18-26-43. If you have the winning ticket, sign the back and keep it in a...
Inside Indiana Business
Second phase of massive solar project to start
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will Thursday join executives from Israel-based Doral Renewables LLC to launch the second phase of a $1.5 billion solar farm in northern Indiana. Last October, Doral announced plans to establish Mammoth Solar across 13,000 acres in Starke and Pulaski counties,...
3 teens found dead in northern Indiana
ETNA GREEN, Ind. — Police found three teenagers dead in a car Sunday afternoon in Kosciusko County. Indiana State Police said the teens were found on a property near Etna Green around 3 p.m. The Kosciusko County Coroner's Office identified the teens as 18-year-old Robert Bontrager, of Rome City,...
Jury calls for life in prison for Indiana man in dismemberment death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A jury recommended a sentence of life in prison after convicting a Fort Wayne man Wednesday in the death and dismemberment of another man with whom he had sex. The Allen County jury found Mathew J. Cramer II, 22, guilty of murder, abuse of a...
1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo, police department investigating
KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Kokomo Police Department officers and Kokomo Fire Department firefighters were called there...
WANE-TV
Man of the cloth: Wallstrom departs Vera Bradley
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Almost nothing.”. That’s how outgoing CEO Rob Wallstrom, 56, described his knowledge of Vera Bradley in 2013 before he was asked to leave his corporate position with Saks Fifth Avenue, move to Fort Wayne and run the company. “I had grown up...
