The name has changed, but much of what made Bob’s Restaurant in Woodburn an east Allen County staple for decades will be back as Willie’s Cafe II. Kim Campbell, who owns Willie’s on North Anthony Boulevard in Fort Wayne, has expanded to 22031 Woodburn Road with her sons. Other family members will be actively involved. That’s good, because she wants family dining to be the cornerstone of everything they do. The restaurant has undergone a makeover with a new look, new equipment, and a new sign.

WOODBURN, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO