Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
I've been visiting Disney World since I was a kid, and these disappointing photos show what a day at Magic Kingdom can really be like
Disney World's Magic Kingdom is a must-visit spot, but it can also be disappointing to visit when there are big crowds, broken rides, and long lines.
disneyfoodblog.com
Refillable Mugs Are Now MORE EXPENSIVE in Disney World
If you thought Disney was done with price increases, think again. Back in January of 2022, we saw hundreds of price increases on all kinds of food items. That happened again in October 2022. Mickey’s Premium Ice Cream Bars, pretzels, bottles of water, character meals, and more are all more expensive in the Most Magical Place on Earth. And now we’ve spotted another price increase.
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Creepiest Souvenir in Disney World Is Now $20 CHEAPER
Can you go to Disney World without wearing ears, a fun hat, or a cool headband?. How can you not? We all love our Minnie Ears and our Mickey ear hats and our fun headbands. Now also might be a good time to stock up on some headwear, too — because there’s a HUGE sale happening in Disney World you need to know about.
disneyfoodblog.com
2 Disney World Parks Are SOLD OUT for Next Week
Wait times have been increasing in Disney World recently, and we’ve also seen bigger crowds arriving in the parks. There’s a lot to do in Disney World in October, whether you like to check out all the holiday decor, eat limited-time treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, or just enjoy the slightly cooler weather. It’s important to review the Disney World calendar before your visit and you still need a Park Reservation to get into a park — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
disneydining.com
VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down
As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney Springs: A “Secret” Treat
Disney World is made up of 4 different theme parks: EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. However, did you know about the 5th “park” in Disney World?. Disney Springs isn’t technically a park, so you don’t need to pay for a ticket...
disneyfoodblog.com
These 8 Disney Amazon DEALS Won’t Be Around When the Holiday Season Starts
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. The holiday season is almost here, which could mean get-togethers with family and friends, planning for a holiday party, and LOTS of shopping to do. We know this time...
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
disneyfoodblog.com
PHOTOS: We’re SHOCKED by the Halloween Crowds in Disney World
Happy Halloween! It’s the spookiest day of the year!. We’ve been gearing up for this day since August when we saw the first Halloween decorations in Disney World and attended the first Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Since then, we’ve been eating ALL the Halloween food. Now, Halloween is here, and we’re taking a look at what crowds look like in Disney World!
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for an overhaul and will reopen in early 2023 along with a new ride that already operates at Disney World's Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway.
disneyfoodblog.com
What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Holiday Tees and a Wilderness Lodge Corkcicle
Happy Halloween, DFB Friends! We’ve been enjoying the Halloween festivities (and FOOD) in Disney World, although holiday decor is starting to creep its way into Disney Parks!. We’re looking forward to seeing the gingerbread house at the Grand Floridian (it’s tradition!) and finding all the fun holiday displays and...
WDW News Today
New Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Monorail, The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror & More MagicBand+ Designs Now Available for Resort Guest Pre-Arrival Orders
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Several new MagicBand+ designs are now available for resort pre-arrival featuring some beloved sights around Walt Disney World. Monorail MagicBand+. This gray MagicBand+ shows the Walt Disney World Monorail among the clouds. The center puck features a...
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. The wildest things always happened at Magic Kingdom — here's what it was like.
Eva Keller had guests call in bomb threats and refuse to get on rides with other groups. She says Magic Kingdom came with extra stress.
disneydining.com
ANOTHER Car Stolen Out Of Lot While Family Enjoyed Disney World Vacation
A trip to Walt Disney World Resort is often a truly magical experience. From the great food to the immersive theme parks, and gorgeous hotels, it is a place where families create lasting memories. While, for the most part, those memories evoke laughs and smiles, there are some memories of a Walt Disney World vacation that some people will want to forget.
disneydining.com
Long Lines in the Magic Kingdom? Try These Disney Experiences Instead!
There’s no denying that the Magic Kingdom is an extremely popular Disney Park that many Guests love to spend plenty of time in, but this can result in some pretty heavy crowds and long wait times. Many popular attractions can have long wait times, including experiences like Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Peter Pan’s Flight, Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, and Tomorrowland Speedway.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Adults vs. Families: The Battle for Disney World
We bet you didn’t know that The Most Magical Place on Earth is actually a fierce battleground with competing forces fighting for the best vacation possible. OK, we’re not actually talking about physical battles happening between the guests in Disney World, but there is definitely some underlying competition going on between different kinds of visitors. As a destination that is trying to please everyone, Disney World sometimes has a tough time balancing the different demographics who are vying for dominance in the parks.
Comments / 0