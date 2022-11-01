ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura, CA

Anacapa Brewing in downtown Ventura closes after 22 years

By Wes Woods II, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEMEz_0iucBNkp00

The Anacapa Brewing Company in Ventura, the county's longest-running brewery that opened in 2000, turned its lights off for good Sunday.

The brewing company announced on social media last week that Sunday was the final day. Anacapa had been in business since June 2000 but had "faced many obstacles" since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the company's Instagram post .

"Staffing, food costs, the economy, a lease increase and sustainable sales. With our lease ending last month, we have made the decision to not renew our lease or to continue our operation," according to the post.

Questions still unanswered: $518,000 stolen in August break-in at Ventura County Fair

Anacapa Brewing Company was founded by Paul Miller, who sold it to current owner Danny Saldana in 2007 .

Saldana, a Ventura resident, said the loss of revenue during the pandemic caused the business to shut down.

"Even coming out of this year, I doubt that our sales would be 60% of what they were in 2019. Costs are up, utilities are up, employee wages are up," Saldana said.

The pandemic resulted in a revenue loss of $1 million in its first year, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49d1i3_0iucBNkp00

"We just never caught up," Saldana said.

He made the decision to close when his lease was up.

"If I would have made it through the winter, it just would have cost me more out-of-pocket expenses and probably put me in a lot of debt and jeopardized my ability to live and thrive in Ventura," Saldana said.

Anacapa Brewing was a restaurant and brewery in a prominent Main Street location. It offered a full menu including Buenaventura rolls stuffed with avocados and Mission fig burger with bacon.

It also served a variety of beers brewed on site like Pierpont IPA and Santa Rosa Red in glasses with the slogan: "Great Minds Think A Pint."

At one time, Anacapa was the only local brewery. Surf Brewery, formerly located on Market Street, became the second in Ventura when it opened in 2011. Both are now closed.

The beer industry carries on with Topa Topa Brewing Company, MadeWest Brewing Company, Ventura Coast Brewing Company, Leashless Brewing and others.

"I love all of the breweries around town," Saldana said. "There's so many great things to taste and try."

Saldana said technically his brewery was the third to open in Ventura County. He said a brewery that dates back to the late 1800s opened first. Ventura's Shields Brewing Company opened in the 1990s, and Anacapa began construction in 1999 and opened a year later.

"The restaurant business is exhausting," said Saldana, who worked at the brewery since its inception. "I started working in my uncle's restaurant in 1977 as a 7-year-old kid juicing lemons and cleaning floors in the back room."

The restauranteur, now 52, said he started at Anacapa when he was 30.

"I think I'd like something with a little more traditional hours but never say never," he said.

Saldana said he will be completely out of the space before Thanksgiving. The business' last day on Sunday was memorable, he added.

"Oh my gosh, what an incredible last hurrah. So many faces came in. Couples that had recently sent kids to college that I remember that were newly dating in the restaurant. Just amazing so many people have come to support us, and it's just been great," Saldana said. "If it really wasn't for the pandemic and everything just shutting down, we'd still be going strong."

Marlyss Auster, president and CEO of Ventura Visitors and Convention Bureau, said she was sad to see the brewery and restaurant close.

"I had no idea. It was a complete surprise," said Auster, adding that Saldana had been a board member of the convention bureau previously.

"I know that Danny was a huge supporter of downtown and Ventura as a whole. He was not only invested in his own business but invested in the community," she said.

Coming in November: Local chefs featured at Wine & Food Experience set for Nov. 12 in Camarillo

Saldana said he was a board member for six years and a founding member of the nonprofit Diversity Collective Ventura where he served as president for seven years.

Auster said she could not walk more than two blocks downtown without seeing one of Anacapa's yellow stickers on a car or hearing about customers and their "big mugs" at the establishment.

"They definitely won over the community very quick and had a loyal following," Auster said.

She said Anacapa was a "staple" of downtown and had outdoor seating in 2012 long before the current Main Street Moves in downtown.

"At the time, it was one of the few outdoor patios. You would sit and enjoy a good lunch and enjoy a beverage and watch people strolling down Main Street," Auster said.

She understands it was a "very difficult decision" to close but hopes the business can find a way to "stay local and contribute in different ways to the community."

Saldana said he has heard from people interested in purchasing the business and he is listening to all the offers.

"The conversations have been going on for months without a lot of interest, and now I'm exiting and there's a lot of conversations popping up," he said.

The website and social media pages for Anacapa Brewing will be up for about a month, Saldana said.

Wes Woods II covers West County for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at wesley.woodsii@vcstar.com , 805-437- 0262 or @JournoWes .

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Anacapa Brewing in downtown Ventura closes after 22 years

Comments / 4

Jose Rocha
3d ago

people blindly followed the governor and the false scientific. people blindly think overpaying for labor won't effect small business. people blindly think taxes are ok and don't hurt small business. people blindly fall for the " need of affordable " housing trap to line pockets and over build ventura and greed with rent. this is your result

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Four-bedroom home in Santa Barbara sells for $4 million

A spacious house built in 1958 located in the 2000 block of Las Tunas Road in Santa Barbara has a new owner. The 2,420-square-foot property was sold on Oct. 21, 2022 for $3,960,000, or $1,636 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a carport, and two parking spaces. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Ventura cannabis dispensary finalists chosen

Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has selected three cannabis dispensaries as finalists in the first round of a comprehensive process that will eventually bring the total number of dispensaries to five. Twenty-five retail dispensaries initially applied and eight were selected to move ahead in the process which included a community forum in July.
VENTURA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

After Dark: Nov. 3, 2022

If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!. THURSDAY, 11/3. Live Music. Bank of America...
VENTURA, CA
pacbiztimes.com

Real Estate: Limoneira sells Oxnard packing house property for $20M

Limoneira Company, the Santa Paula-based agribusiness, has sold its Oxnard Lemon Packing Facility for $20 million. Limoneira is a grower, seller, distributor and marketer of produce, primarily citrus and avocados, and also has a real estate development arm. It acquired the Oxnard packing house facility when it bought Oxnard Lemon Co. in 2018. Limoneira has…
OXNARD, CA
visitventuraca.com

What to do on your First Time to Ventura

So it’s your first time visiting Ventura and you’re wondering what are the must-dos and must-visits while you’re in town. The best part about Ventura is our walkability factor. An afternoon at the beach can turn into an evening of shopping downtown in just a matter of walking a few blocks. Whether you have an afternoon or a whole weekend in town, read on for activities to do and places to visit during your first time here in Ventura. And welcome to town — you’ll quickly realize Ventura does welcomes like no place other.
VENTURA, CA
venturabreeze.com

Twelve candidates running for fours seats in the Ventura City Council election

Candidates will compete for four seats on the city council in districts 1,4,5, and 6 for the November 8th election cycle. Alyona Brody, Liz Campos, Marco Cuevas, and Helen Eloyan, are the candidates in District 1. Incumbent mayor Sophia Rubaclava has declined to run. Candidate Jim Rundle and incumbent Jeannette Sanchez-Palacios will compete in District 4.
VENTURA, CA
westsidetoday.com

Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

Speed limits may soon be lower on some Orcutt area streets

Speed limits on some Orcutt area streets and roads could be lowered in response to a new state law that loosens restrictions on how speed limits are established. Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the introduction of an ordinance to change speed limits in the 4th, 2nd and 1st districts.
ORCUTT, CA
Noozhawk

315 Stanley Dr, Santa Barbara, CA 93105

Sweeping mountain views set the backdrop for this professionally-designed and meticulously-remodeled home in one of the best neighborhoods in Santa Barbara. This light-filled, airy 3/2+ home boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen with a Wolf range, luxury ensuite primary bath, three downstairs bonus rooms, original French oak floors, fireplace, and high-end finishes throughout. The kitchen and bedrooms open onto a spacious Trex deck and gorgeous garden designed by the award-winning firm Isa Bird Landscape Design. Bubbling fountains, an outdoor firepit area, mature citrus trees, bountiful avocado and macadamia nut trees, passionfruit vines, low-water, lush plantings, and two luxe artificial turf lawns complete the stunning indoor-outdoor experience.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Beloved Brentwood Restaurant Closes Due to Rent Hike

After 25 years hosting such regulars as Harrison Ford, Rob Reiner, Ted Danson, Diane Keaton and Frank Gehry, the much-loved Italian eatery Vincenti Ristorante shuttered Oct. 15. Opened in 1997 by Maureen Vincenti (whose late husband owned the famed Rex Il Ristorante, featured in Pretty Woman) and chef Nicola Mastronardi, its Brentwood building was purchased by L.A. mayoral candidate Rick Caruso’s group years ago. They continued to thrive until the lease ran out and new terms were presented. More from The Hollywood ReporterWhere Matty Matheson, the Only Real Chef on 'The Bear,' Eats in TorontoThe Greatest (and Worst) Power Lunches in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park

Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dailyovation.com

Santa Barbara’s Tyger Tyger – the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired cafe Re-Open Thursday, November 17

Santa Barbara’s Tyger Tyger – the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired cafe Re-Open Thursday, November 17. The Lively Neighborhood Cafe Returns with a Bold New Menu. by Chef Trevor Laymance and Consulting Chef Jasmine Shimoda. Acme Hospitality announces the relaunch of Tyger Tyger, the Funk Zone’s favorite Asian-inspired...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Coastal View

Home sales and vacancy rates decrease, household income and jobs increase

The number of South Coast single family home sales and the South Coast apartment vacancy rate have decreased, according to numbers released Monday by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce. The organization covers Goleta to Carpinteria. The current median home selling value in Carpinteria is $2,675,000, compared to...
CARPINTERIA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new bakery will open up shop in Goleta next year. News Channel producer, Kiani Hildebrandt, visited Kin Bakeshop's last pop-up to learn more about the bakery's journey. Owner and baker, Tommy Chang, said he spent the past two years setting up the pop-up shops in Santa Barbara; he named it The post Kin Bakeshop’s last pop-up before opening in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
GOLETA, CA
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy