Nominations for distinguished alumni from North Central Missouri College and Trenton Junior College are being accepted for 2022. The North Central Missouri College Foundation, Inc. will honor the selected alumni who attended TJC/NCMC during the Pirates Ball planned for March 25, 2023. To nominate an alum (either a graduate or someone who successfully completed one semester of classes at TJC/NCMC), a nomination form must be completed and forwarded to the NCMC Foundation Office at 1301 Main Street, Trenton, MO 64683. A form can be obtained by calling Tricia Key in the NCMC Foundation Office at 660-357-6415. An online nomination form can be obtained via the NCMC website.

TRENTON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO