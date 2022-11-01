Read full article on original website
Trenton Middle School announces “Students of the Month”
Trenton Middle School has announced its November Students of the Month for the character trait courtesy. Students selected were fifth graders Lillyann Lorenz and Wyatt Curtin, sixth graders Ailine Lao and Preston Huskey, seventh graders Scout Wilson and Gabriel Makovec, and eighth graders Selena Hansen and Gavin Bundridge.
Veterans Day programs to be held at Princeton and Mercer schools
The Princeton Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America will hold a Veterans Day program for all veterans. Veteran and Bus Driver Kenneth Stout will speak in the Princeton Elementary School gym on November 11th at 1:45. The program will include singing by the high school choir and elementary school...
“Plow Day” event to be held in Trenton
A plow day event and meal will be held Saturday, November 5, 2022, at a Trenton location. The event is described as a “day of fun” for those participating. Organizers report those attending are to bring their plow by 9 am Saturday to a location that’s at the northwest end of the airport. From the Highway 65 and 28th Street intersection, go east on 28th Street for one-quarter of a mile at the saddle club to go south. A loader tractor will be provided by Glenn Kirby.
Once thought lost forever, a graduate of Newtown-Harris school has a treasured class ring returned
A graduate from the class of 2020 of the Newtown Harris School District received a surprise Thursday morning. Hannah Garcia was presented with her high school class ring that went missing this summer while on a trip with her family to a beach at Thousand Hills State Park west of Kirksville. She reportedly lost the ring while swimming near the shoreline and thought she had lost it forever.
Santa to visit Grundy County Museum on November 5
Santa will visit the Grundy County Museum in Trenton on November 5, 2022. The main floor of the museum will be open to the public from 1 to 4 pm. Those visiting Santa are encouraged to bring their cameras for pictures with Santa, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, a rocking horse, a nativity scene, and a Saint Nicholas Square display.
Livingston County Preservation Society to unveil 2022 Chillicothe Hall of Fame inductee
The Livingston County Preservation Society will unveil the 2022 Chillicothe Hall of Fame inductee next week. The special Chillicothe Hall of Fame exhibit piece for Claude Thomas Smith will be unveiled at the Chillicothe High School Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center on November 9th from 10 to 11 a.m. His daughter, Pam Smith Kelly, will be at the ceremony.
Trenton Park Department accepting bids for zero turn mowers
The Trenton Park Department is accepting sealed bids for the purchase of two new mid-mount, zero-turn mowers. Gas engines must have 35 horsepower or greater and be air-cooled. The decks must be a minimum of 65 inches wide, and mowers must have a minimum three-year complete warranty. An optional air ride seat may be included in the bid price.
Breaking down registered voters in Grundy County and Trenton’s wards
There are 5,760 registered voters in Grundy County for November 8th’s General Election. The highest number for a precinct involves voters in Trenton’s Second Ward and the Lincoln Township with 1,160. Those voters vote at the Ketcham Community Center. The next highest number involves voters in Trenton’s Fourth Ward and the Jackson Township with 1,116. They vote at the First Baptist Church Recreational Center.
Funeral Services: Donna Roberts Brown
A graveside service for former Trenton resident Donna Roberts Brown of Kearney will be on November 5th at noon at the Honey Creek Chapel Cemetery near Trenton. Donna Brown died on March 31st. She was 77. Survivors in the area include her mother Nina Patterson and sister Deanna Shaw, both...
NCMC seeking nominations for Distinguished Alumni
Nominations for distinguished alumni from North Central Missouri College and Trenton Junior College are being accepted for 2022. The North Central Missouri College Foundation, Inc. will honor the selected alumni who attended TJC/NCMC during the Pirates Ball planned for March 25, 2023. To nominate an alum (either a graduate or someone who successfully completed one semester of classes at TJC/NCMC), a nomination form must be completed and forwarded to the NCMC Foundation Office at 1301 Main Street, Trenton, MO 64683. A form can be obtained by calling Tricia Key in the NCMC Foundation Office at 660-357-6415. An online nomination form can be obtained via the NCMC website.
“Be Bold 2022: An Evening with Jamie Tworkowski” set for November 18th in Hamilton
3C Power in Partnership, Bright Futures Gallatin, and Caldwell County Cares will sponsor an event about mental health. The speaker is with “To Write Love on Her Arms.” 3C Power in Partnership reports “To Write Love on Her Arms” is an award-winning leader in suicide prevention and mental health.
Obituary: Connie Carlene (Athearn) Lewis
Connie Lewis, a 55-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at 6:33 a.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Connie Carlene Lewis was born June 10, 1967, in Charleston, SC to Cyrus...
Trenton Park Board discusses creating monarch butterfly habitats at city parks
The Trenton Park Board discussed creating monarch butterfly habitats at city parks and Park Department lawnmowers at the November 2 meeting. Missouri Department of Conservation Private Lands Conservationist Cliff Wilson said Trenton Mayor Linda Crooks wants to make Trenton more beneficial to pollinators. Mayors for Monarchs is through the National Wildlife Federation.
More than 20 area artists exhibiting at Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery
The Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery in Chillicothe has an exhibition that includes the works of more than 20 area artists. The exhibit includes carved morel mushrooms made into usable objects, clay sculptures, wood carvings, sketches, and paintings. A reception recognizing the artists will be at Cultural Corner on...
Obituary: Robert E. Jones
Robert E. Jones, 71, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 4:32 P.M., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his residence. His body was cremated under the direction of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. No services are planned at this time. Mr. Jones was born March 24, 1951, in Fayette, Missouri...
Audio: Candidates for 2nd District State Representative on what they think is important to voters
Among comments made by the two candidates for 2nd District State Representative, both candidates discussed what topics they thought to be on the minds of voters. The candidates were interviewed separately and neither heard the response of the other. Here’s Republican Mazzie Boyd of Hamilton:. Here’s Democrat Lois Pontius...
2022 tax statements are arriving in mailboxes across Grundy County
2022 Tax statements are arriving in mailboxes across Grundy County. The statements involve real estate and personal property taxes with payments due by December 31st. That date is a Saturday. But if payments have the December 31st postmark, they are considered “on time.” In-person payments at the Grundy County Courthouse will need to be completed by Friday, December 30th. The collector-treasurer’s office is on the second floor of the courthouse.
Teenager demolishes car on Highway 10 in Carroll County
A Carroll County single-vehicle, rollover, accident on Wednesday afternoon injured a driver from Independence. Nineteen-year-old Mellody Pryor was taken to Ray County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries. Pryor’s northbound car went off Highway 10 and she overcorrected which caused the vehicle to leave the other side of the road and...
Chillicothe woman injures Hamilton Police Chief with SUV in attempt to flee from arrest
A Chillicothe woman faces multiple charges in Caldwell County after she allegedly hit Hamilton Police Chief April Melte with a sport utility vehicle on November 1st. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Dee Lowrey was charged in one case with the felonies of second-degree assault involving a special victim and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. She has also been charged with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner. Bond was set at $100,000 cash only.
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri man on multiple drug allegations
A Greencastle man arrested by the Highway Patrol on October 25th on multiple allegations has been formally charged with six felonies in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Wayne Hoff has been charged with two counts of manufacture of a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He also faces one count of misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $25,000 cash only.
