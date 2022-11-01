Read full article on original website
I work at McDonald’s & there’s a request that customers make which is so annoying & drives all the staff absolutely mad
FAST food giant McDonald's has added five new items to its menu, including mini potato waffles and a new McFlurry, but if you have plans to head down to your local any time soon, you’ll need to listen up. The restaurant chain is a favourite of many Brits, but...
A McDonald's Employee Just Revealed The 'Nasty' Way McRib Sandwiches Are Made—And Customers Are Gagging
Fans of McDonald’s McRib sandwiches are rethinking their favorite order at the fast food chain after a viral video began circling Twitter this week, supposedly showing how the menu items are really made. In the trending clip, an alleged McDonald’s employee shows viewers (what many later dubbed to be...
McDonald's Is Now Officially Selling Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
McDonald's may have started as a burger restaurant, but these days, the chain seems almost as famous for its Egg McMuffins and hashbrowns as it is for the lunch and dinner items on the menu. McDonald's breakfast items have become modern classics, and back in 2015, the chain even started serving breakfast all day (via USA Today), though unfortunately for dinnertime McGriddles fans, McDonald's suspended its all-day breakfast in 2020.
McDonald's Menu Adds a Beloved Breakfast Treat
While McDonald's (MCD) is not known for being an experimental company with its menu items -- very much the opposite, in fact -- it has definitely made it clear that its open to the idea of partnerships. The chain is known for starting the celebrity meal trend way back in...
McDonald's Is Serving Free Friday Fries Offer For The Rest Of 2022
You may have heard, "there's no such thing as a free lunch," - but what about free French Fries? Where's the catch?. Burger chains are offering many deals all over the country these days, but, hands down, McDonald's has one of the best for the rest of 2022.
kfrxfm.com
Want a FREE Subway Sub
Tasty panini sandwich stuffed with ham and vegetables on wooden background with blank space on left side,selective focus. Subway Giving Away Subs To Travelers Subway is giving away ten thousand Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers stuck in the middle seat. The promo is in celebration of National Sandwich Day on November 3. To take advantage of the offer, simply visit SubwaySandwichSeat.com and upload a photo of yourself flying in the middle seat on Thursday, for a chance to win an electronic gift card. The submission site is open from 12:00 a.m. ET on November 3, to 11:59 p.m. ET on November 4. What was your worst flight ever? What happened?
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close
It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal
At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
Delish
McDonald's Fans Can't Believe They're Only Just Discovering What's In The Sweet & Sour Sauce
Chances are, that if you're a lover of all things Macca's, then you're a lover of all things Macca's dips and sauces. Yep! No McDonald's meal (be it breakfast, lunch or dinner) is complete without a side of at least two trusty sauces. Whether it's ketchup, BBQ or – my favourite – sweet chilli, there's no way we're walking out of McDonald's leaving behind the very dips that make the meal, who's with us?
Thrillist
Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its $6 Big Box Deal & Now You Can Get It Even Cheaper
Nothing says fall like fried chicken. Poultry lovers have new reason to celebrate this season with the return of Popeyes Big Box Deal. The $6 dollar deal includes two pieces of the chain's bone-in fried chicken and a choice of two regular sides along with a biscuit. All Popeyes chicken is marinated in its signature Louisiana-style seasoning, hand-battered, breaded, and fried to get that perfect crunch.
McDonald's Employees Frustrated with Customers Asking for Salt Packets After Ordering French Fries With 'No Salt Hack'
McDonald's sells around 9 million pounds of French fries daily and approximately 3.29 billion annually. For many people, there is nothing more disappointing than looking forward to some piping hot McDonald's French fries. But they can end up cold and soggy too quickly.
Chipotle Employees Say They Intentionally Give Online Orders “Half-Scoops” in Meals
TikToker @kuthab_ posted a TikTok where he lip-syncs the line from the show Sandman: "I didn't feel anything." No, he isn't making a commentary on consumerism destroying someone's soul, but rather a joke about the lack of guilt he felt for only giving customers who place their orders online half a scoop of their preferred protein for their meals.
Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores
Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
McDonald’s fans angry as Halloween Pails are missing key feature – I picked one up myself and was disappointed too
AS McDonald's brings back its long-awaited Halloween Happy Meal Pails, fans noticed that it's missing one major component - the lid. The fan-favorite pails first hit the spooky scene in 1986 coming in three styles: the McPunk’n with a traditional jack-o-lantern face, one with a ghostly face called McBoo, and the McGoblin.
Thrillist
Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks
November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
Restaurant Served Moldy, Expired Food to Customers
Moldy food was served to customers to eat.Sandy Miller/Unsplash. Every kind of business or organization that works with food undergoes an annual health inspection here in Tucson. From fine dining restaurants to elementary school cafeterias, no food provider goes unchecked. Many of these locations strive for perfection, although the occasional minor infraction is common. These minor infractions have no impact on the overall quality and health safety of the food and what consumers eat. However, from time to time, some restaurants fail their inspections at such a grand level, it proves dangerous to eat the food provided until the facility makes dramatic improvements. Such is the case with one local restaurant, which received a whopping 24 violations, which makes it the worst-tested restaurant in all of Tucson for 2022.
Thrillist
Burger King's Revamped $5 Your Way Meal Includes an All-New Menu Item
There's nothing not to love about Burger King's Your Way Meal. You get to scarf down the fast food favorites of your choice for just $5. And while the lineup is always good, the Whopper slinger just added an all-new menu item to choose from, Fast Food Post reports. As...
msn.com
KFC is Slinging $1 Zinger Burgers and Popcorn Chicken For a Very Strange Reason
Some marketing campaigns just make perfect sense. From Old Spice’s “Man your man could smell like” to Fireball Whisky’s glow-in-the-dark RTDs, the wide world of product promotion has given us some gems over the years. The latest effort from fast food legend KFC’s might not quite be on that level, but it matters little. The chicken chain has just revealed a monster promotion that will see Zinger burgers fly off the shelves for $1, along with $1 Popcorn chicken, $1 Twisters and a whole lot more. Why? Well, in a somewhat bizarre move, it’s a celebration of left-handed people.
McDonald’s Employees Try To Convince Customers Who Refuse To Use Self-Checkout: ‘It Will Not Hurt You’
If you refuse to use a self-checkout touch screen to order your burger, you might want to see this video posted by a McDonald's employee on TikTok. In the video, McDonald's restaurant manager Noah Anderson urges people to use self-checkout kiosks.
IHOP Announces Their New Holiday Menu
IHOP is embracing winter flavors like ginger, apple and red currant Pack up your pumpkin spice because winter flavors are here at IHOP. On Nov. 1, the breakfast chain announced plans to roll out new seasonal dishes and drinks. Rather than classic holiday flavors like peppermint, IHOP is serving up ginger, apple and red currant. The menu updates consist of one food item and three drinks, all of which highlight those seasonal flavors. Gingersnap apple French toast, gingersnap milkshake, gingersnap hot chocolate and red passionfruit splasher are available at...
