ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
INKSTER, MI
wsaq.com

Port Huron two car crash injures one

One was hospitalized following a crash Thursday afternoon in the City of Port Huron. The Port Huron Police Department was called to the intersection of 13th and Court Streets shortly after 3pm on reports of a two car crash. Authorities say an SUV was traveling westbound on Court Street when they came to a stop at the intersection with 13th Street. The westbound vehicle did not see another SUV traveling southbound on 13th Street and proceeded into the intersection where it was struck. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries while the other driver was released at the scene. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in that crash.
PORT HURON, MI
Detroit News

Wayne man charged with holding ex captive for 6 weeks

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with holding his ex-girlfriend against her will for more than a month, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday. Jeremy Robert Brock of Wayne was arraigned in 33rd District Court on 10 counts stemming from incidents in two cities, including torture, unlawful...
WAYNE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for teen accused of causing father’s death by dousing him with drain cleaner

Trial is scheduled for a Groveland Township teen accused of throwing drain cleaner on her father, which prosecutors say eventually led to his death. Jury selection is set to begin April 17, 2023 for the case against Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and unlawful possession or use of harmful devices – imitation/irritants – causing death, a felony, for the Oct. 1, 2021 assault on her father, Konrad Imirowicz.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

19-year-old who fled crashed pickup with body in bed faces 2 counts

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck.Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.It wasn't clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon...
ROSEVILLE, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident

Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
LAPEER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy