fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with murder after Inkster shooting
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside an Inkster home Monday. Charles Henderson, 36, is charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Wayne man accused of holding ex-girlfriend against her will for 6 weeks, torturing her
WAYNE, Mich. – Prosecutors are charging a Wayne County man with torture, unlawful imprisonment and more after he allegedly kidnapped and held his ex-girlfriend against her will for more than six weeks. Jeremy Brock, 22, of the city of Wayne, is accused of forcing his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend to steal...
Michigan Police Find Woman's Body In 19-Year-Old's Truck Following Crash
The discovery was made after the man crashed into a semi truck.
fox2detroit.com
Kidnapping victim shot in both legs, found with zip ties on her feet in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department said a woman who was kidnapped out of Clinton Township was found shot in each leg and with zip ties around her feet late Thursday night. According to FOX 2 sources, police were flagged down near 7 Mile and Greenview in Detroit...
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County brothers convicted in grisly 2013 stabbing deaths of girl, mother
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (AP) - Two brothers have been convicted of murder in the grisly cold case stabbing deaths of a Metro Detroit woman and her 11-year-old daughter, prosecutors said. A jury deliberated less than two hours Monday before convicting Tony Johnson, 42, and Henry Johnson, 37, of two counts...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tragedy spurs push for speed bumps, lights in Dearborn Heights after death of 12-year-old
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – In the wake of an accident that took the life of a 12-year-old, people are pushing for new safety measures along a street known for speeding drivers. They’re calling it Joey’s Law, an online petition drive in the name of a child hit and killed...
wsaq.com
Port Huron two car crash injures one
One was hospitalized following a crash Thursday afternoon in the City of Port Huron. The Port Huron Police Department was called to the intersection of 13th and Court Streets shortly after 3pm on reports of a two car crash. Authorities say an SUV was traveling westbound on Court Street when they came to a stop at the intersection with 13th Street. The westbound vehicle did not see another SUV traveling southbound on 13th Street and proceeded into the intersection where it was struck. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken to an area hospital for treatment of minor injuries while the other driver was released at the scene. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be factors in that crash.
fox2detroit.com
Attorney and alleged mastermind behind Hutch's Jewelry murder charged with homicide
OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - An attorney believed to be involved in the premeditated murder of an Oak Park jeweler has been arrested and is charged with 1st-degree murder. The attorney, who is identified in court records as Marco Bisbikis, was arrested by police early Nov. 3 and was arraigned in the 45th District court in Oak Park Friday.
Owners of English Mastiffs have come forward after deadly dog attack in Northern Macomb County
Authorities in Armada police have spent nearly two weeks searching for the owners who rushed off from Kozy Korner Saloon on Oct. 22 after one of their large dogs bit a French Bichon named “Olaf.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Update: Couple involved in deadly dog attack in Macomb County have come forward
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The owners of the English Mastiff who killed a smaller dog outside the Kozy Korner Saloon have come forward. Police had been trying to locate the couple who left the bar in a rush on Oct. 22 after one of their dogs bit “Olaf” the Bichon.
Detroit News
Wayne man charged with holding ex captive for 6 weeks
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with holding his ex-girlfriend against her will for more than a month, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday. Jeremy Robert Brock of Wayne was arraigned in 33rd District Court on 10 counts stemming from incidents in two cities, including torture, unlawful...
fox2detroit.com
Southfield police catch thief in the act with new drone
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield Police have rolled out a new tool to help fight crime in the city and it's already proved successful as it caught a suspect in the act. Police in Southfield utilized their drones to help catch a suspect who had just broken into a towing business. Chief Elvin Barren said the suspect was after catalytic converters and other car parts at a towing shop on Telegraph and was caught in the act by the owner. Barren said it was the perfect time to roll out the program.
The Oakland Press
Trial scheduled for teen accused of causing father’s death by dousing him with drain cleaner
Trial is scheduled for a Groveland Township teen accused of throwing drain cleaner on her father, which prosecutors say eventually led to his death. Jury selection is set to begin April 17, 2023 for the case against Megan Joyce Imirowicz, 19, charged with misdemeanor domestic violence and unlawful possession or use of harmful devices – imitation/irritants – causing death, a felony, for the Oct. 1, 2021 assault on her father, Konrad Imirowicz.
fox2detroit.com
Twin brother of murder victim attacks handcuffed suspect in Macomb County after video shows execution
MACOMB, Mich. (FOX 2) - The twin brother of a man who police said was executed in July attacked the suspect charged with the brutal murder after the prosecutor's office played video of the victim being shot multiple times. Jeffrey Clark was in a Macomb County courtroom on Wednesday for...
19-year-old who fled crashed pickup with body in bed faces 2 counts
MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a 19-year-old man with two felony counts in connection with the death of a 62-year-old woman whose body was found in the bed of a crashed pickup truck.Stephen Freeman of Lexington faces charges of receiving and concealing a body and concealing the death of an individual. A judge set his bond at $75,000 surety only with a GPS tether upon release, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said.It wasn't clear whether Freeman has an attorney who might comment on his behalf.The body of Gabriele Seitz of Shelby Township was discovered Thursday afternoon...
Macomb County Sheriff's Office searching for suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run crash.
Six face charges for kidnapping, beating of wrongly identified Detroit carjacking suspect
Six people from Detroit are facing charges for allegedly kidnapping and beating someone they misidentified as the suspect in a carjacking. The victim of the carjacking is accused of conspiring to retaliate.
sanilacbroadcasting.com
Police identify Lapeer woman involved in fatal October semi-truck accident
Police have identified the driver involved in the October 20th accident between a car and semi-truck on M-24 in Mayfield Township, which resulted in one death and the road being closed for a few hours of investigation and clean-up. Officers with the Michigan State Police and the Lapeer County Sheriff’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for suspect involved in Family Dollar armed robbery
DETROIT – Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a Detroit Family Dollar. The robbery took place on Oct. 24 at 6:40 p.m. on the 15000 block of West McNichols Road. According to Detroit police, the suspect approached the cashier counter, displayed a weapon...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Remains of unidentified man discovered during demolition of Uniroyal plant in Detroit 11 years ago
DETROIT – The skeletal remains of an unidentified Black man were found while crews were demolishing a Uniroyal plant in Detroit in 2011. There had been a fire at the plant around 10 years prior to the demolition. The structure had collapsed into a pile of debris, which was resting on a cement foundation.
