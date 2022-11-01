Read full article on original website
Michigan’s Oldest Person in 2022 Lived in Bath During the 1927 School Bombing
In 2022, the oldest person in Michigan was Irene Dunham of Dewitt. At 114 years old, Irene was the fourth oldest person in Michigan, the third oldest in the United States, and the tenth oldest in the world. Born Irene Blanche Babcock on December 16, 1907 in Clinton County, Irene officially made all three listings before she quietly passed away on May 1, 2022.
The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776
The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
Michigan man finds out he won $1 million Powerball prize while watching morning news
HURON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man was watching the morning news when he discovered he won a $1 million Powerball prize. "I started playing these two sets of numbers in the Powerball game about eight years ago," Norman Doerr, 62. said. "I was watching the news the morning after the drawing, and they showed the winning Powerball numbers from the night before. I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen and I knew I was a big winner! I had to pause the TV and look over the numbers a few times to make sure I wasn’t mistaken."
A tour through Michigan's thumb, from family-owned restaurants to historic lighthouses
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ready for a road trip?. Michigan is home to 14 billion trees that dazzle the state in the fall. The leafy colorful show transition is in full swing in the state. While most might turn their eyes north to the upper peninsula for special spots to gaze at, citizens can find the same amazing sights in the Michigan thumb.
These Michigan Tunnels Were The First in the World to Connect Countries
Did you know that the first three tunnels in the world to connect countries are in Michigan?. Michigan has a lot of firsts. For example, Michigan was the first state to Abolish the Death Penalty, the first state to end prohibition, and the first state to have a paved road. That's just three examples of many. The mitten state holds a very special place in history when it comes to international travel. Our state not only had the first-ever tunnel that connects two countries, but it has the first three tunnels to do so.
Sheriff reports ‘exotic wallaby running free’ in Bedford Township
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An “exotic wallaby” is running free in Bedford Township, according to the Monroe County sheriff. Officials reported Thursday (Nov. 3) that the wallaby escaped from its owner and is “roaming freely in our community.”. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the issue...
Another Michigan School District Has To Deflect ‘Furries’ Rumor
A long running false rumor about kids who identify as animals and poop in litter boxes has come to the Mitten State. And NO it isn't true. The Alpena School District Says It Does NOT Have Any Students Identifying As Animals. Alpena School Superintendent David Rabbideau has gone on the...
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
Caution issued for Washtenaw County and Michigan drivers with the end of Daylight Saving Time
As Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend, transportation officials in Washtenaw County and across the state are warning motorists to be more cautious on the first week coming home from work. Studies from the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute confirm that pedestrians are more at risk...
8 Michigan Airbnbs with Indoor Heated Pools For Your Perfect Winter Getaway
Soon enough the temperatures are going to drop and the snowflakes will be flying. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac has predicted a "bone chilling winter" with "loads of snow" for the Mitten State... Ugh. But we all need to get away sometimes, even in the winter! (Perhaps especially in...
Leaf raking alert: Mother Nature is going to crank up her leaf blower; You won’t want to fight her
The leaves are sitting there dry and fluffy. You are probably thinking about raking. You should know we have a wind burst coming. If you rake to the wrong spot, the leaves may blow right back into your yard. Here’s a quick rundown of how you won’t have to deal with the leaves a second time around.
Around 4 million Powerball tickets were purchased in Michigan Wednesday
By the end of the day Wednesday, Michigan Lottery players purchased 5.4 million Powerball tickets in hopes of winning the jackpot of $1.2 billion.
What a third straight La Niña winter could mean for West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said La Niña conditions were expected to continue for the third consecutive winter season in 2022-23. With the start of November off to a very pleasant start, it begs the question what we might expect for the rest of the winter.
Teens, older kids still in need of adoption across Michigan
In Michigan, there are approximately 10,300 kids or teens in the foster care system. If those youths aren’t able to be reunified with their birth family, the next step is adoption.
What happens after your absentee ballot is received in Michigan?
There's a whole process that happens once that absentee ballot is received by your city or township clerk, and we spoke with one local clerk to detail the process of what happens after it's received.
Election Day 2022 in Michigan is next week. Here's what you need to know
We are less than a week away from Election Day in Michigan, when voters will get to decide a slew of issues and positions affecting the Great Lakes state. There's quite a bit on the ballot this year — so here's a quick primer on what you need to know about this year's midterm elections.
Seven Lucky Spots Where $1 Million PowerBall Tickets Have Been Sold in Michigan
You've probably already composed your letter of resignation (at least in your head), anticipating your big win in tonight $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot. But where are the winning tickets being sold? There's actually one little party store in Comstock Park that has the reputation for being the luckiest little lottery store in Michigan. As of 2021, the retailer had sold eight tickets (in a 15-year period) that had netted customers big jackpots totaling about $62 million.
‘Lady of the Dunes’ mutilated body found in Cape Cod had ties to Michigan
BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts, who earlier this week said they had finally identified the “Lady of the Dunes,” the woman whose mutilated body was found on Cape Cod in 1974, are now looking for information about a man she may have married. The late Guy...
Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan
Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
