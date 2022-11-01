ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Oldest Farm in Michigan Dates Back to 1776

The oldest farm in Michigan happens to be on one of our islands…not Beaver, not Mackinac, Bois Blanc, Drummond, Isle Royale, Manitou, or any of the others that you might expect…..but the answer is found on Grosse Ile in the Detroit River. These days the farm is referred...
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man finds out he won $1 million Powerball prize while watching morning news

HURON COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man was watching the morning news when he discovered he won a $1 million Powerball prize. "I started playing these two sets of numbers in the Powerball game about eight years ago," Norman Doerr, 62. said. "I was watching the news the morning after the drawing, and they showed the winning Powerball numbers from the night before. I recognized the numbers as soon as they came up on the screen and I knew I was a big winner! I had to pause the TV and look over the numbers a few times to make sure I wasn’t mistaken."
103.3 WKFR

These Michigan Tunnels Were The First in the World to Connect Countries

Did you know that the first three tunnels in the world to connect countries are in Michigan?. Michigan has a lot of firsts. For example, Michigan was the first state to Abolish the Death Penalty, the first state to end prohibition, and the first state to have a paved road. That's just three examples of many. The mitten state holds a very special place in history when it comes to international travel. Our state not only had the first-ever tunnel that connects two countries, but it has the first three tunnels to do so.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Sheriff reports ‘exotic wallaby running free’ in Bedford Township

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An “exotic wallaby” is running free in Bedford Township, according to the Monroe County sheriff. Officials reported Thursday (Nov. 3) that the wallaby escaped from its owner and is “roaming freely in our community.”. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said the issue...
WWMT

What a third straight La Niña winter could mean for West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Forecasters with the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center said La Niña conditions were expected to continue for the third consecutive winter season in 2022-23. With the start of November off to a very pleasant start, it begs the question what we might expect for the rest of the winter.
1470 WFNT

Seven Lucky Spots Where $1 Million PowerBall Tickets Have Been Sold in Michigan

You've probably already composed your letter of resignation (at least in your head), anticipating your big win in tonight $1.2 billion Powerball Jackpot. But where are the winning tickets being sold? There's actually one little party store in Comstock Park that has the reputation for being the luckiest little lottery store in Michigan. As of 2021, the retailer had sold eight tickets (in a 15-year period) that had netted customers big jackpots totaling about $62 million.
CBS Detroit

Gov. Whitmer announces Michigan households will receive additional heating credit payment

(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced nearly 210,000 Michigan households will receive an additional home heating credit payment.Households who received Home Heating Credits for the 2021 tax year qualify for the additional credit. Homes with seniors, disabled individuals, or children under 5 years old will receive $575 and other eligible households will receive $380."No one should have to choose between keeping the heat on or paying for other essentials like rent, prescription medication, or groceries, but far too many Michiganders face those kinds of choices. That's why I'm proud to announce more relief from our Home Heading Credit, which will...
wemu.org

Days after dipping below $4 per gallon, gas prices jump in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan took a surprising jump Thursday. Earlier this week, many commuters across Michigan were celebrating gas prices dipping below $4 a gallon for regular unleaded. As we head into the first weekend of November, the gas price average jumped 16 cents to $4.13. Adrienne Woodland is a...
