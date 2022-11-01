ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happened? Sarasota drops out of Top 10 list of best places to retire in the US

By Laura Finaldi, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago
Sarasota, which last year was named the best place to retire in the country, fell several spots on this year's rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

The magazine listed Sarasota as the 11th-best place to retire in the nation in its 2022-23 rankings, released Tuesday. While 11th place is nothing to scoff at, it's a big drop from the city's first-place ranking from the past two years, and its No. 2 ranking from 2019.

So why did Sarasota fall so far? It might have something to do with the cost of living. Because of a nationwide real estate boom that has led to rising home prices, U.S. News & World Report weighted housing affordability more heavily this year than any of the other five factors that determine the rankings.

The housing market has forced retirees to weigh housing availability more heavily when it comes to choosing somewhere to spend their golden years, Emily Brandon, U.S. News senior editor for retirement, said in a statement.

Sarasota's median home sale price was $517,193 in September, a 20.3% year-over-year increase, according to data from the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee.

"With fixed-rate mortgage rates more than doubling over the past year, it stands to reason that falling affordability would lead to changes in the rankings of the Best Places to Retire," Patrick S. Duffy, real estate economist, said in a press release. "As long as both rates and home prices are high, indexes related to things like happiness or health care quality, while important, will take a back seat to affordability."

Ranking the best places to retire in the US

The list's focus on housing affordability made way for some new contenders in the top spots. Pennsylvania earned three of the top five spots on this year's list, surpassing Florida in Top 10 appearances. Florida cities in the Top 10 were Pensacola (No. 3), Tampa (No. 4), Naples (No. 6) and Daytona Beach (No. 7).

The No. 1 place to retire, according to the list, is Lancaster, Pennsylvania, followed by Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, at No. 2.

Sarasota's overall rating from U.S. News & World Report is 6.7 out of 10. It got 7.3 points for desirability, 6.2 points for value, 5.7 points for job market, 7 for quality of life and 8.4 for net migration.

Also in the Top 25 were Florida cities including Melbourne (No. 12), Lakeland (No. 13), Ocala (No. 16) and Port St. Lucie (No. 22).

Paul Moretti
3d ago

Good; it will be nice to have less people here clogging up the roads and restaurants and abusing our wait staff with their superior attitudes.

Corey Gavin
3d ago

What happened?.... The cost of living happened.... You will be coming here to be homeless if you ask me...

Mary-Louise Meyer
2d ago

Skyrocketing housing prices both ownership and rental. Plus, out of control over development destroying the region.

