Memphis, TN

Tigers Basketball Insider: Who could be Memphis' X factor this season?

By Parth Upadhyaya
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

Welcome to this week’s Tigers Basketball Insider. Below you’ll find the latest news and analysis from The Daily Memphian’s Parth Upadhyaya, John Martin and Geoff Calkins.

Memphis’ two exhibition games confirmed the obvious: Kendric Davis and DeAndre Williams are clearly the Tigers’ two best players.

But who’s next?

“Right now, it’s on an any-given-night basis,” head coach Penny Hardaway said after the Tigers’ 96-62 exhibition win against Lane College on Sunday, Oct. 30. “But looking at practice, that next scorer would be Damaria Franklin.”

But Franklin, a 6-foot-3 Illinois-Chicago (UIC) transfer guard, still awaits an NCAA ruling regarding his eligibility. And to this point, UIC has refused to sign a “no participation opportunity” (NPO) form to aid in the process of clearing him.

So with the regular season less than a week away, who Memphis’ third option — or X factor — will be is still a mystery.

Through the Tigers’ two exhibition victories over Christian Brothers and Lane College, the two players who have emerged as early candidates for the role are UTEP transfer guard Keonté Kennedy and senior forward Malcolm Dandridge.

Kennedy (12.5 points per game) and Dandridge (11.5) are the only two players to join Davis (22) and Williams (17) in averaging double-figure scoring over the two-game span of the preseason. Neither was stellar in both contests, but they’ve both shown the ability to carry the offensive load at times for Memphis.

Kennedy scored seven points in the final five minutes of the victory over the Buccaneers last week and then scored 16 points in the second half against the Dragons.

“He’s still trying to find his footing,” Hardaway said Sunday of the 6-5 Austin, Texas, native. “... He’s not shooting his 3s the way that he wants to. But 16 points? If he can bring that on a nightly basis, then that’s huge. He could be that next guy in the lineup.”

Dandridge had a quiet outing in the Tigers’ first exhibition (five points and four rebounds in 11 minutes) but followed that up with an 18-point, six-rebound performance versus Lane College.

The 6-foot-9 local East High product was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2019, per 247Sports’ composite ranking , but he’s only averaged 3.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game through three seasons at Memphis.

He’s had flashes of excellence, though. And if those spurts turn into something more consistent, he could certainly be the Tigers’ third scorer and X factor this year.

“When we have the inside presence that he can bring, it makes us much tougher,” Hardaway said of Dandridge. “And I think if we just get him touches down there, he can get to the foul line like he did (Sunday) and he can get the points that we want from the inside.”

There are other possibilities, too, of course, when it comes to who could be next in line after Davis and Williams.

Senior forward Chandler Lawson, who averaged seven points and 10.5 rebounds in exhibition play, looks solid. As does fifth-year guard Alex Lomax, who pitched in six points and four assists per game this preseason.

While the Tigers’ rough showing in their first exhibition may have been a one-off occurrence, it served as a reminder of how crucial a third scoring punch could be for the group.

Their display against the Dragons on Sunday showed how much more dangerous they could be with the contributions of that X factor.

But who that player is? Well, that’s to be determined.

More from your Insider:

Love It, Like It or Hate It: Reviewing Memphis’ exhibition win over Lane College

Memphis Tigers head coach Penny Hardaway saw enough during the exhibition game against Lane to start putting the puzzle pieces together.

Martin: What we know about the Tigers basketball team

The Tigers basketball team has played two exhibition games to prepare for the season opener on Nov. 7 at Vanderbilt. John Martin breaks down what he observed from the exhibition games.

Larry Brown taking leave of absence from Tigers basketball

Brown, who is the eighth-winningest coach in NBA history and only coach to win both an NBA title and NCAA national championship is in his second year with the Tigers program.

Strong second half in win over Lane College a ‘familiar’ sight for Hardaway

In head coach Penny Hardaway and Co.’s final exhibition game Sunday afternoon against Lane College at FedExForum, the Tigers were again pushed for much of the opening half.

What to look for in Memphis’ exhibition game against Lane College

The Memphis Tigers get one more test run before the regular season begins next week. At 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, Memphis takes on D-II Lane College in its second exhibition game of the season.

‘I don’t think you can label him': Tigers’ new recruit plays both sides of the ball

Carl Cherefant, the 6-foot-5 basketball prospect from Florida, can contribute on the wing but feels playing point guard is his path to the pros.

Kendric Davis, DeAndre Williams named to college basketball award watch lists

Memphis Tigers point guard and the power forward are considered to be among the top 20 at their respective positions heading into the 2022-23 season.

Martin: Hardaway just added another recruit. Will he make an impact?

In the new age of college basketball, odds are stacked against the Tigers’ latest commitment, Carl Cherenfant, turning into a real contributor at Memphis.

The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

