ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ames, IA

5 storylines to follow during the highly anticipated Iowa State women's basketball season

By Tommy Birch, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Thyvz_0iuc9vdw00

AMES – One of the most anticipated Iowa State women’s basketball seasons unofficially starts Wednesday.

The ninth-ranked Cyclones will kick off the season with an exhibition against Winona State at Hilton Coliseum at 6:30 p.m.

Iowa State’s season officially starts on Nov. 7 when the Cyclones host Cleveland State. That game will count. And that game will be when things really get going for Iowa State.

With basketball finally here, let's take a look at five storylines to follow for the Cyclones this season.

1. Can the Cyclones live up to the high hopes?

Expectations are higher than they’ve ever been for Iowa State. The Cyclones bring back a majority of their key contributors from a team that won a school-record 28 games and 14 games in league play. That team went to the Sweet 16. This team enters the season ranked ninth in the USA Today Coaches Poll and eighth in the Associated Press Preseason Poll. The Cyclones have set their sights on a Final Four appearance by posting the No. 4 around the team's practice facility.

2. What's next for Ashley Joens to accomplish?

Joens is already one of the greatest players in the program’s history. The Iowa City native is the school’s all-time leading scorer but decided to take advantage of the extra season of eligibility awarded by the NCAA because of the COVID-19 pandemic. By coming back, she passed on the WNBA Draft but has a chance to potentially improve her stock. Joens will have to show she can really shoot it, especially from 3-point range, to impress WNBA teams.

3. Can Stephanie Soares be a difference-maker?

One of the biggest areas of concern last season was Iowa State’s lack of size and post play presence. Physical teams gave Iowa State trouble. Iowa State hopes to have solved that program by bringing in Stephanie Soares, a two-time NAIA Player of the Year. She can provide size and depth with Morgan Kane returning. But can Soares adjust to the better and bigger competition? And is the combination of Soares and Kane enough to overcome the physicality gap of last season?

4. Can the Cyclones win the Big 12?

Iowa State is the preseason pick to win the Big 12. But it won't be an easy task with a ton of parity throughout the league. The preseason poll had Iowa State one point ahead of Texas. Both teams received four first-place votes. Oklahoma, picked to finish third, is in its second season under Iowa native Jennie Baranczyk. Iowa State does have some history on its side. This marks the third time in program history the Cyclones have been picked to win their league. The first time was during the 1999-00 season, and the Cyclones won the regular-season crown. When they were picked again for the 2000-01 season, they came up short but won the Big 12 Tournament.

5. Is there enough depth?

Iowa State will rely heavilly on its big three of Joens, Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan. Soares and Kane will play big roles as well. But Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly's teams have been at their best when role players step up. And with injuries always an issue, the Cyclones will need as much help as they can get if they are to make a deep run in March. Denae Fritz, who missed most of last season with an injury, could get big minutes. Nyamer Diew, who was a valuable contributor last season, could be again this year. And after battling injuries, Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw is back as a strong shooter off the bench.

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018 and 2020 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468. Follow him on Twitter @TommyBirch.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa lands commitment from in-state TE for 2023 recruiting class

Will the next great tight end for Iowa come from the walk-on ranks? That remains to be seen, but the Hawkeyes are getting another in-state prospect as a preferred walk-on. The player is Jalyn Thompson, a 6-foot-4 and 220 lb. tight end out of Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. In his note on social media, Thompson said attending Iowa and “becoming a Hawkeye was a dream” growing up.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

When rain will turn to snow in central Iowa Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain lasts through the day Friday, turning to snow showers by Saturday morning, especially in western Iowa. Heavy rain is likely Friday morning into the mid-afternoon hours. West of I-35, heavy, widespread rain should start to diminish as the evening hours approach. Showers linger a bit longer to the east, making […]
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Iowans deserve better than "school choice"

Below are the edited remarks Nick Covington made in Des Moines at the Public Funds for Public Schools press conference, organized by Progress Iowa on November 2. My name is Nick Covington. I taught social studies at Ankeny High School from 2012 to June of this year. As a teacher, I saw first-hand that most Iowans, including teachers and parents, want the same thing: strong, quality public schools that give every student the freedom to reach their full potential. All students, no matter what they look like or their zip code, deserve the freedom to learn and succeed.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iconic ‘Ben Franklin’ stores disappearing from 2 Iowa towns

WINTERSET AND NEVADA, Iowa — In October, two central Iowa towns learned their iconic Ben Franklin Stores, would be closing. Sheila Smith worked in the Ben Franklin store in downtown Nevada for 45 years. We got word that Fred (Samuelson) had decided he was going to retire and we would be closing the store, and […]
WINTERSET, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Grain Warehouse Looses License Over Insurance

Another grain dealer in Iowa is dealing with the loss of their license. Just a week ago, we saw Global Processing, a distributor out of Hancock County file for bankruptcy following the suspension of its Kanawha warehouse and grain dealer licenses. Global Processing’s license suspension is “based upon the company’s...
BAXTER, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance

Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

BREAKING: Details unveiled for $600 million development in West Des Moines

The centerpiece of the proposed Grand Experience development is a 220,000-square-foot facility with an indoor water park, family entertainment center, hotel and business conference center. The facility is planned north of the MidAmerican Engery Company RecPlex at 6500 Grand Ave. in West Des Moines. Rendering by Architectural Design Consultants Inc.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
dmcityview.com

An update on Marty Tirrell. Judicial performance and voter outreach. Veteran homelessness. Top home sales. And a historic conversation.

Marty Tirrell, the sports broadcaster and conman, is back in Des Moines, wearing an ankle bracelet while on “home confinement status” until his release date from the federal prison system in August of next year. According to a federal official, Tirrell is working at Sports Byline, a talk-radio sports network.
DES MOINES, IA
iowapublicradio.org

Nunn looks to flip Iowa’s 3rd District with a focus on inflation

Polling shows the economy is the top issue on the minds of most voters in the midterm elections — inflation, in particular. On the campaign trail, Republican Zach Nunn doesn’t let voters forget it. “We're in a situation right now where we are at harvest season, where we...
IOWA STATE
pureoldiesspencer.com

Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash

Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
AdWeek

Des Moines Anchor Jackie Schmillen Out at WOI

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Longtime morning anchor Jackie Schmillen is out at Des Moines, Iowa ABC affiliate WOI. The Des Moines Register said there are no...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Fort Dodge teen charged with possession of a firearm

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A report of shots fired led to the arrest of a teenage boy in Fort Dodge. Police responded to the Dodger Apartments Tuesday night after a caller reported shots being fired in that area. The caller said a vehicle was seen leaving the area soon after.
FORT DODGE, IA
Radio Iowa

Threat against Webster City High School investigated

There’s an elevated police presence at Webster City High School this morning after a threat involving a student from another district. Webster City police officers met with school staff who stated that a video was being distributed to a select group of students indicating there would be an incident of violence at the Webster City High School on Wednesday afternoon. A student from the Ankeny Community School District was interviewed by Ankeny Police in regard to the incident. It was determined at the time there was not a credible threat to anyone in both the Webster City and Ankeny school districts.
WEBSTER CITY, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy