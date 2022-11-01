ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Officials are trying to identify a pedestrian fatally struck by a train west of Topeka

By Tim Hrenchir, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 3 days ago

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday morning was continuing to attempt to identify a pedestrian fatally struck by a train early that morning near N.W. 13th and Valencia Road, said Sheriff Brian Hill.

The person's gender wasn't being made public.

Sheriff's deputies, the Dover Township Fire Department and an American Medical Response ambulance crew were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. to the scene, where the person was pronounced deceased, Hill said.

Contact Tim Hrenchir at threnchir@gannett.com or 785-213-5934.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Officials are trying to identify a pedestrian fatally struck by a train west of Topeka

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Update: Police identify man killed early Friday in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department continues investigating a bar shooting at the 45th Street Bar off Topeka Blvd. Friday morning. One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police were dispatched to the 4600 block of Topeka Blvd. after […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Man killed by train in Shawnee County identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A person who was struck and killed by a train in Shawnee County has been identified by law enforcement. Chad E. States, 47, of Topeka was killed on Nov. 1 in a train vs. pedestrian crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. near NW […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

One killed, another injured in 45th St. bar shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another injured in a shooting early Friday morning at 45th Street bar. The Topeka Police Department said a caller reported a disturbance and gunshots in the 4600 block of SW Topeka Blvd. around 2:20 a.m. Friday, November 4. When officers arrived...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Sheriff IDs Kansas man who died after struck by a train

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 47-year-old Chad States of Topeka, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. Just before 12:30a.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a train had struck a pedestrian near NW...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Missing 74-year-old found, police say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A silver alert was issued for a missing man in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department was asking for help from the public in locating a missing 74-year-old man. He has been located as of 7:49 p.m., according to the TPD.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

City of Topeka to evaluate fate of 45th Street Bar

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning. 27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future. “The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Car crash leaves one man seriously injured in Riley County

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – One person was seriously injured during a car crash involving three vehicles in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 8:38 a.m. on Wednesday on Kansas Highway 18 eastbound about one mile west of Seth Child Road. All three vehicles were traveling eastbound on K-18 when one […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Early-morning rollover crash along I-70 sends one to hospital

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning rollover crash along I-70 in Geary Co. has sent one person to the hospital. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office activity report indicates that just after 1 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 315 on I-70 with reports of a single-vehicle wreck.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Fire near Lebo under investigation

Details are pending after a reported structure fire in southwest Osage County on Thursday. Fire units from Lebo, Reading and Osage County responded to the 6600 block of West 341st, about three miles northeast of Lebo, early Thursday afternoon. The early indications are a welder was on fire inside a barn. Osage County Sheriff’s Office Communications Director Bret Lewis says the fire was put out quickly.
LEBO, KS
WIBW

Franklin Co. officials search for missing woman with Topeka ties

POMONA, Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin County officials are searching for a missing woman with ties to the Topeka area. The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 2, that deputies were called to the 500 block of K-68 Highway on the west side of Pomona with reports of a missing person.
TOPEKA, KS
KMBC.com

JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police ID Kansas teen who died in Halloween party shooting

KANSAS CITY, Kansas —Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department have identified the victim in the Halloween night shooting in the 1600 block of S. 50th Street as 17-year-old Katron Harris a resident of Kansas City, Kansas. He was pronounced deceased on scene. A person of interest remains...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Police report suspicious death in SW Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating what they call a suspicious death in southwest Topeka. Officers responded to a call for service just after 6 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the 3800 block of SW 28th Street. When they arrived, police found one person dead and medical personnel on the scene. The […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Off-duty officer injured, 5 arrested in alleged armed attack in west Lawrence

Five teens — four adults and one minor — were arrested on suspicion of charges including attempted murder and aggravated robbery following an incident early Friday that left an off-duty Lawrence police officer injured. Laura McCabe, a spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department, said officers were called to...
LAWRENCE, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
857K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy