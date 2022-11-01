Officials are trying to identify a pedestrian fatally struck by a train west of Topeka

The Shawnee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday morning was continuing to attempt to identify a pedestrian fatally struck by a train early that morning near N.W. 13th and Valencia Road, said Sheriff Brian Hill.

The person's gender wasn't being made public.

Sheriff's deputies, the Dover Township Fire Department and an American Medical Response ambulance crew were called shortly before 12:30 a.m. to the scene, where the person was pronounced deceased, Hill said.

