Gadsden man shot, killed in home invasion

A home invasion incident Sunday in Oakleigh Estates resulted in the death of a Gadsden man, according to Gadsden Police Capt. Bobby Jackson.

Cornell Toney, 61, was shot by intruders in the home on Carolyn Lane where he and two other people were staying.

"He made it outside," Jackson said, ran to a neighbor's house, and collapsed in their yard.

Toney was taken to a local hospital, where he died. The two other residents escaped unharmed.

Jackson said capital murder warrants were obtained on two suspects, thanks to efforts by investigators. They are still being sought.

The incident occurred at about 9:20 pm Sunday, Jackson said, and two 911 calls came in simultaneously reporting it.

It was, Jackson said, a truly senseless crime. He said he didn't know if any money was taken; the victims had little money on hand to take.