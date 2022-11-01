It annoys me when people stand around accusing individuals of no compassion when they support clearing out homeless tent camps.. Do these accusers live beside such a camp? Has their homes, cars, other possessions been stolen, broken into, damaged? Violence a common occurance?Found drug paraphernalia scattered all over? Garbage piles up to the waist? Rodent hordes? These are the reality of the encampments. If the individuals that are looking for shelter would start acting like people in the house rather than the mindless animals in the barnyard, they would be received with more compassion rather than a plague of locusts. Many have serious needs: addiction, mental illness, and criminal tendencies. They need options, but NOT a pat on the back and told go do what you want!
Can we stop calling them encampments and call them what they actually are, garbage and toxic waste dumps?
