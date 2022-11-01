ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Vehicle, Driver Sought in Richland Hit-and-Run Involving Teen

Richland Police are still seeking leads to locate this vehicle and identify the driver, following a hit-and-run on October 26th. Teen riding bike hit by car near GW Way and McMurray. October 26th, around 4:10 PM, Richland Police say a 14-year-old boy was riding his bike in the crosswalk, heading...
RICHLAND, WA
Richland Police Release Update on Walmart Card Skimmer

Richland Police now say the suspect who installed a card skimming device inside the Richland Walmart probably snapped it into place in about five seconds. Richland Police say the suspect is being sought after he placed the skimmer inside the Richland Walmart. It's presumed he did it in the self-checkout line because it was detected by another customer 26 hours later. The police did not confirm that.
RICHLAND, WA
14-Year-Old Arrested After Weekend Murder in Kennewick

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Police Department says they've arrested a 14-year-old in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Julian Chavez from over the weekend. It was on Saturday that Chavez found dead inside a vehicle off 1100 West 5th Ave near South Kent Street. It was on Wednesday, that Kennewick Police detectives took the 14-year-old suspect into custody near the shooting scene. The teen was taken to the Benton-Franklin Juvenile Justice Center and book on 1st Degree Murder. The investigation continues.
KENNEWICK, WA
“Potential Explosive Device” Removed from Car near Othello

An update from the potential bomb incident north of Othello on Wednesday. Adams County Deputies evacuate several nearby homes when bomb found in car. Wednesday afternoon, around 1 PM, Adams County Deputies were about two miles north of Othello, in the 300 block of Reynolds Road, searching for a wanted suspect, identified as Nicholas Romero-Rivera.
OTHELLO, WA
Card Skimmers Are Back, Inside Richland Walmart (Fraud)

Richland Police say the devices have been detected and removed, but currently no reports of others. Richland Police did not specify the exact dates they were located but said several credit-debit card skimming devices were located inside the Richland Walmart. A skimmer is a device that allows a thief to...
RICHLAND, WA
Pasco PD Commissions New Officer

Pasco PD swore in it's newest officer this week and he gets a pass on needing a haircut. The Department welcomed "Goose" to the fold! "Goose" is Pasco PD's first ever Community K-9 officer. At 20 weeks old, Goose has some learning to do regarding his new job, but according...
PASCO, WA
Woman Missing Near Walla Walla Found After 6-Day Search

According to reports from the Walla Walla County Sheriff's office, a woman who had been missing for six days has been found and is alive. Her last reported sighting was north of Lowden, off a rural road. The WWCSO issued a missing person's report, indicating 55-year-old Courtney Shelton was missing,...
WALLA WALLA, WA
A Tri-City Eye Sore is Finally Gone

The Thunderbird Motel in Pasco, a location long known for harboring the seedier side of our society, has finally been demolished. The project, which has been under way for months, was completed this week. And none too soon as far as city officials were concerned. "There were a lot of...
PASCO, WA
The 2 Most Shocking Things to Happen in Tri-Cities Washington

It is Halloween, and if there was a time to remember strange and shocking stories from the Tri-Cities area it is today. These are the 2 craziest and most shocking stories I have ever heard about, and both happened at the same popular park by the river in Tri-Cities Washington. WARNING: these stories are so shocking they are only appropriate for adults to read.
TRI-CITIES, WA
Tri-City Residents Worry about Fentanyl for Halloween

With Halloween upon us and a recent, sizeable bust of rainbow colored, or "skittles," fentanyl pills in the Tri-City area, a lot of parents are wondering if their trick-or-treater's candy bag could contain the deadly opioid. However, Kennewick police say that the concern is unfounded. "I don't think that people...
KENNEWICK, WA
This Superstar Has 17 #1 Songs and She’s From Pasco, Washington

If I told you that one of the most successful musicians of any genre was born and raised in Tri-Cities, would you believe me? Well, you should! Kristine W is one of dance music's icons and even if you don't explicitly listen to dance or club music, chances are you've heard at least one of her songs before.
PASCO, WA
